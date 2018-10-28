In one camp are those who agree with President Trump that the Fed has "gone crazy".

"The Fed is not on your side anymore" is a common refrain these days as investors ponder the unthinkable: Falling stock prices.

The Fed is not on your side anymore.

That's a refrain that's bouncing around the echo chamber amid the worst month for U.S. equities (SPY) since 2009.

It's kinda, sorta true, but there's so much nuance to this situation that we'd all probably be better off if we couched things in different terms.

First and foremost, the coordinated (if halting) effort to normalize developed market monetary policy is at heart an attempt to rebuild counter-cyclical ammunition ahead of the next economic downturn. I started to write about that for this platform on Sunday morning, but after 1,000 or so words, I realized it was too philosophical to be amenable for readers here, so I posted it on my site instead.

More relevant for investors (and certainly for traders) in the near- to medium-term, are the specifics of the Powell Fed's strategy. This strikes quickly at the heart of the "Whose side is the Fed on, anyway?" question.

Let me just say, one more time, that the overarching goal for monetary policymakers is to try and get rates off the lower-bound and free up some space on the balance sheet before the cycle definitively turns. That's the 30,000 foot view, but again, it's too abstract a discussion for this platform, so I'll leave it at that.

Zooming in on Powell and the evolution of current Fed policy, there is probably a method to the "madness". The scare quotes are there to draw attention to the fact that President Trump has in fact called the Fed mad. And here's the thing: The President is most assuredly not alone in calling the Fed "crazy". While other commentators have eschewed Trump's penchant for bombast, the President's general sentiments have been echoed by a number of folks including, notably, Neel Kashkari, who on Friday penned an Op-Ed urging a Fed pause in the Wall Street Journal (that would hardly be the first time Neel has called for dovishness, but I bring it up here because it seemingly underscores the President's point).

There are readily apparent reasons why Powell continues to hike. I've been over those ad nauseam in these pages (there's an expansive take here, for instance). Perhaps the most important thing to understand is how the addition of fiscal stimulus at this stage in the cycle effectively cornered the Fed. Fiscal stimulus would have been welcome by the FOMC years ago as it would have taken some of the pressure off monetary policy. But by the time the tax cuts and stimulus went into effect, we were too late in the cycle. We're now ballooning the deficit to fund stimulus when the unemployment rate is at a 48-year low. If the Phillips curve is even halfway alive, that is a recipe for an overheating economy. Powell was already inclined to data-dependence, so little wonder that he's demonstrated a marked propensity to stick to his guns in the face of ebullient data.

But you already know that story, or at least I hope you do. What I want to draw your attention to on Sunday are two possible interpretations of the Fed's current thinking with respect to the equity rout.

A persistent "problem" for the Fed over the last year is the extent to which financial conditions have remained excessively loose despite rate hikes. There are a number of factors that explain that, and ever rising stock prices are one of those factors. The looser financial conditions are, the more scope there is for excessive risk taking and excessive risk taking leads invariably to bubbles.

Market participants have ascribed some of October's selloff to Jerome Powell's rhetoric. Minutes from the September Fed meeting betrayed support for creating restrictive policy and that only served to exacerbate fears. To the extent that's partially to blame for the rout in U.S. stocks, it may be some semblance of deliberate. If Powell can, in the course of restriking the Fed put, tighten financial conditions via the equity channel, it might mitigate the relative hawkishness of the rate path going forward. Consider this from Deutsche Bank, from a note dated Friday:

At the moment, market concerns are [that] given negative equity performance, the Fed might deviate from its own median projections to the dovish side. Late last week, Cleveland Fed President Mester commented on exactly this concern, stating that “while a deeper and more persistent drop in equity markets could dash confidence and lead to a significant pullback in risk-taking and spending, we are far from this scenario”. We concur, and in fact would argue that tightening financial conditions are one of the policy goals currently being pursued by the Fed to discourage excessive risk taking and promote financial stability.

That amounts to the countenancing (if not the outright promotion) of an equity market correction just deep enough to tighten financial conditions and discourage speculation, but not deep enough to derail the economy.

There's an argument to be made that the Fed is attempting to allow for an equity correction that, when seen through the lens of financial conditions, approximates one full rate hike.

(Deutsche Bank)

The read-through for the economy would be a drag on growth from tightening financial conditions and Goldman argues that might ultimately be necessary and even desirable. On Friday, the bank was out updating their recent work on this, noting that "since the beginning of October, [the GS] U.S. FCI has moved up by about 60bp, mainly because of the drawdown in the stock market." Here's an updated chart (the right scale is inverted):

(Bloomberg)

The bank projects that going forward, financial conditions will lop 0.75% off real GDP growth over the next 12 months. "Such a slowdown is not pleasant, but we think it is necessary to prevent a more serious overheating of the U.S. labor market", the bank says.

(Goldman)

But wait, there's more!

In addition to the strategic use of the equity channel to tighten financial conditions, you might also consider whether the Fed is still attempting to control the risk associated with a disorderly selloff in the long-end of the curve. Remember, a disorderly bear steepening episode is just about the worst imaginable outcome - you do not, under any circumstances, want to see the bond trade unravel rapidly.

When seen through that lens, the Fed is, to quote a brilliant Deutsche Bank note from June, "daisy chaining the two ends of the curve with the equities market, effectively buying back convexity from equities, recycling it through the front end and sending it as convexity supply to the back end of the curve."

I'm going to quote myself from a Saturday piece, and while I suppose I could just copy/paste this without the block quote seeing as how I wrote it, I suffer from an obsessive adherence to academic standards, even when I'm citing myself. To wit:

The destabilization in equities catalyzed by the persistence of the Fed helps underpin the long end as volatility in equities engenders a safe haven bid for Treasurys while Fed hikes underpin the dollar and help cap inflation expectations, with the latter effort helping to ensure the tail risk of an unwind in the bond trade isn’t realized. That would appear to be the longer-term goal. 10-year yields were lower by 11bps on the week, which looks like the second biggest weekly rally of the year from where I’m sitting.

So, that's something to keep in mind as well when you think about the strategy behind the Fed's apparent willingness to sit idly by while stocks correct.

In the near-term, though, sharply lower equities could crimp pension demand for fixed income as rebalancing flows entail buying stocks and selling bonds. If that's the case, there would be some scope for further rebuilding in the term premium. But that's a short-term, flows-based issue that doesn't detract from the thesis outlined above about the Fed effectively using the equity drawdown as a means of supplying convexity to the long-end thereby suppressing rates vol.

The upshot here is that there's probably a strategy, and that strategy revolves around using the equity selloff to both i) tighten financial conditions, possibly with the effect of reducing the need for a more hawkish rates path, and ii) indirectly mitigate the risk of a disorderly selloff in the long-end and everything that would go along with that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.