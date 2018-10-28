Shop Till You Drop: Why Your Favorite REIT Cannot Grow

We give you our take as to what it means for future growth.

Ventas (VTR) reported Q3 2018 results on October 26. The numbers validated our view of the low/no growth and steady yield outlook. We explain our reasoning below.

For VTR, bulls have been touting the balance sheet strength and the past growth, while bears have been worrying about interest rate fears. We, however, have a cautiously bullish stance that comes from recognizing the good portfolio that VTR has, but is tempered by being fully cognizant of the headwinds that VTR faces. From our perch, the balance sheet is good, but that fact changes absolutely nothing in terms of VTR being an exceptionally slow growing REIT.

Q3 2018 results, shown below, produced normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $0.99 that were a full 5% below the same quarter last year.

Source: VTR Q3 2018 press release

We could not find a quarter with lower normalized FFO in recent history. Yes, the dispositions that VTR did have contributed to this. However, one cannot forgive VTR for its balance sheet (a derivative of massive dispositions) and then forgive the overall poor FFO. That is double counting.

Segment breakdown

For Q3 2018, overall net operating income (NOI) grew 1.3% on a same-store basis. Triple net and office turned in strong performances, only to be offset by the Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP).

If that story seems familiar to you, it is because you have heard it before. We saw similar results the last quarter.

Source: VTR Q2 2018 press release

In fact, if you are wondering as to why VTR's normalized FFO looks stuck going backwards, one has to only look at Q4 2017 results. Back then, VTR reported 1.3% same-store NOI growth for SHOP for the full year 2017. But Q4 2017 was a disappointment, coming in at negative 0.1% versus expectations for 1% growth.

Source: VTR Q4 2017 press release

Since then, SHOP has steadily deteriorated and now is showing same-store trend of close to negative 3%. This makes it impossible to produce big growth numbers as the overall trend will be about 1-1.5% NOI growth. That in a rising rate environment will at best translate into 2% FFO growth.

SHOP till you drop

VTR has been increasing its emphasis on this area and it has not exactly paid off. SHOP now forms 57% of annualized revenues.

Source: VTR Q3 2018 supplemental

This is up from 53% a year ago.

You can see this on a detailed level in VTR's breakdown of this portfolio's performance.

VTR added a rather large 75 additional properties to this segment, and occupancy and margins have continued to go down year on year. Q3 2018, though, did show stabilization in the occupancy levels, but one swallow does not make a summer and we will have to see if they can continue this.

Investment activity

VTR is focusing on high cap rate investments and developments.

This is likely to move the needle in the longer run and is certainly better than buying sub 5% cap rate medical office properties. However, in the short run, it will not change anything.

Oh yes, the balance sheet is fine

The company’s financial strength was robust at quarter-end, including a sector-leading net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.4x and fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x.

With well laddered maturities and great debt metrics, VTR can make a big acquisition. However, so far, its investments have focused strongly on the SHOP area (as evidenced by rising percentage of revenues) and that is not working out.

Light at the end of the tunnel

As seen by construction activity, senior housing supply additions might be peaking soon.

This is a positive and a strong one at that. However, for it to start moving occupancies upwards, construction as a percentage of inventories needs to fall under 3-4%. The last time occupancies were moving up was in the 2010-2015 time frame and we think the 3% was the critical differentiator.

Demographics are significantly more positive now; however, we doubt we will see any improvement till at least the 4% threshold is breached. If this trend continues, we should see SHOP start to stabilize within 1-3 quarters and then start moving up. If that is the case, 2020 results could definitely deliver a little bit more.

Conclusion

We are not too fond of the overemphasis on SHOP by VTR, but the overall portfolio and balance sheet metrics, along with a soundly covered dividend, make us stay long the stock. Construction as a percentage of inventory remains high for this segment, but new starts have peaked and that might bode good things for VTR in the latter part of 2020.

For now we continue to forecast 1-2% FFO growth, unlike this popular site which no one in their right mind should ever use for forecasts.

Finviz has been using this exact five-year growth number for 15 months straight, and we are not sure where its "analysts" get their numbers, but we doubt they are from any planet within the alpha quadrant. The 1-year growth number is just plain hysterical and might be a by-product of one analyst forecasting hyperinflation and pulling up the averages. The truth is that VTR is well, well, past its peak, but it does deliver a great yield at a reasonable price, and for that, we own it.

For more analysis such as this, along with real-time alerts on income stocks on both sides of the border along with option income ideas, please consider subscribing to our marketplace service, Wheel of Fortune.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short the $60 calls on VTR.