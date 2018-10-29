Boeing Crushes It

Boeing (BA) has reported its Q3 earnings before the opening bell on the 24th of October. At the time of writing, Boeing is trading 3% higher. So, earnings are well received with what seems to be a strong beat on the top and bottom line. Beforehand, AeroAnalysis International expected a decent quarter, and what we are seeing is that Boeing blew past expectations. However, we do feel like there have been some positive surprises as well as negative surprise that we think are worthy to be highlighted. As you will see in this report, the reported numbers do differ quite a bit from what we expected, and that is one of the reasons why we provide a variety of set-ups and a detailed split-out. In this way, we can see where differences occurred and how those impacted reported earnings. This helps us assess the strength and weaknesses in more detail.

Revenues

Table 1: Q3 reported revenues and expected revenues in $ millions (Source: Boeing, AeroAnalysis International)

What we see is that overall the revenues were significantly higher than projected. As can be observed, the Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenues make up for the major part of the difference. Revenues tend to be difficult to estimate, but if you have the correction values and mix, it should be doable to produce relatively accurate estimates. A $1.4B difference simply isn't accurate, so we went back into our model to look at what caused the differences, and what we found to be a major driver of the discrepancy is the revenue recognition for commercial aircraft derivatives that we didn't model properly yet. The revenue recognition for commercial aircraft occurs when the aircraft is handed over to the customer. We erroneously also applied this to commercial aircraft derivatives such as the P-8 Poseidon, C-40A and KC-46A. What holds for those aircraft with the new revenue recognition method is that the revenues are recognized as cost occur; frequently this means that the revenue can be recognized upon contract award. Previously revenue recognition was subject to achievement of certain milestones including but not limited to the delivery milestone. Going forward, it is going to be challenging to know when the revenue recognition takes place especially for military derivatives of commercial aircraft.

That's a general remark on the modeling or remodeling of the BCA revenues. So, we remodeled the BCA revenues with the altered revenue recognition method and what we found is that instead of revenues varying a lot from our estimate, they were $40 million or 0.3% higher than estimated. Boeing Defense & Space revenues were $80 million higher than anticipated while Boeing Global Services again posted stronger-than-expected revenues.

That's also what we were hoping to see as I noted in the comment section of one of my reports: …what I am interested in is to see whether Boeing can book another strong services quarter.

Boeing Capital Corporation booked revenues that were $12 million higher than expected, while unallocated items were $126 million lower than anticipated.

All in all, even with the revenue recognition being remodeled, we can see that revenues came in roughly $200 million or 0.8% higher than expected. The difference was driven by strong performance across all Boeing segments, but you could say that Boeing Global Services business and Boeing Commercial Airplanes made the difference while higher Boeing Defense, Space & Security revenues were offset by Boeing Capital and unallocated items.

Earnings and margins

Normally, we would drill down from the revenue to net earnings to core earnings per share. Because of the relatively big changes between what we did expect and what was reported, we'd like to assess the differences from the bottom up. So, as some of you know, AeroAnalysis International was expecting core earnings per share with a low estimate of $3.27, a median of $3.40 and a high estimate of $3.54. Boeing reported core earnings per share of $3.58, so we are actually happy with the results.

The next thing we want to know is how different elements affected reported earnings. We calculated our estimate using 588.9 million shares, but Boeing reported that the number of shares was 580.8 million. That itself would lift our estimate by 4 cents, which would bring the highest estimate for the core earnings per share we provided to readers (uncorrected for the revenue recognition) to $3.58 which happens to be what Boeing actually reported. So, we are happy with what Boeing reported overall but do want to take a deeper dive in the numbers to see why Boeing matched our corrected EPS estimate while booking revenues that exceeded our initial estimate.

Table 2: Q3 reported segment profits and segment profits in $ millions (Source: Boeing, AeroAnalysis International)

We expected net earnings of $2,362 million, which exactly matched what Boeing reported. However, on segment level, we saw relatively big differences. The expected earnings in the left column are based on the initial revenue estimate, not on the restated model. What we see is that for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the $290 million higher-than-expected profits were driven by a combination of better-than-expected margins and higher revenue. Boeing Defense, Space & Security earnings were far below our estimate. In fact, Boeing reported a $245 million loss driven by the recognition of charges. Boeing Global Services booked $66 million lower segment profits despite higher-than-expected revenues. So an important observation is that despite positively surprising on top line, segment profits fell short of expectations.

For BCA, the good news is that the margins were higher than expected. This gives us the impression that Dreamliner profits are growing nicely. During the quarter, however, there also was $112 million in cost growth for the KC-46 Tanker program due to higher-than-expected effort to meet customer requirements to support delivery of the initial aircraft, as well as due to incremental delays in certification and testing. That's disappointing, because it is yet another cost addition to a program that has been stacking billions in developments costs. The charge provided a $0.16 headwind on core earnings and 0.7 points to the Boeing Commercial Airplanes margins. The fact that there was a charge is disappointing; simultaneously, we think the reported margin shows how Boeing's Commercial Airplanes business has gained strength. With margins of 13.2%, performance was already strong and excluding the charge BCA would have booked margins of roughly 14%.

On a BDS level, results were less satisfying. There was a $691 million charge related to planned investments on the T-X program and MQ-25 programs, which are vehicles for which Boeing recently won big contracts. These are long-term contracts which will see multiple extensions in years to come with a long tail in revenues related to services and spare parts supports. We are not too worried about the charge itself, but it does reflect Boeing's willingness to bid low to win contracts. This "buying in" on programs is what Boeing's strategy might be going forward as it has not won some big contracts in the past. Nevertheless, the $691 million charge brings a $1.00 headwind on core earnings per share level. Additionally part of the cost growth on the tanker program was recorded with BDS, namely $64 million or $0.09 per share. If we would add these back to mimic a business-as-usual scenario, margins would be 8.9%, which is quite a bit lower than the 10% margin Boeing guided for previously. So, higher revenues didn't translate into higher earnings nor did the margins excluding one-off items meet expectations.

Boeing Global Services booked higher revenues, but this was fully offset and a bit more by lower margins.

One important conclusion to be drawn when analyzing the segment profits is that higher revenues have not really found their way through in the segment profits. Adjustments were $68 million higher while other income and debt expenses were $32 million higher. The result is an EBIT that fell short of expectations by $679 million. The majority of the shortfall, namely 85%, can be attributed to lower segment profits. We saw a total of $871 million in charges. We think that overall, you could attribute the EBIT shortfall to the T-X and MQ-25 charge, which is a charge we didn't expect beforehand and initially we were also somewhat surprised by the charge recognition, but after some analysis, we found it to be fitting with Boeing's strategy and the cost structure of the respective contracts and programs. Core earnings fell short by $629 million, reflecting charges partially offset by strong BCA earnings.

The fact that Boeing missed our EBIT estimate but did match our net earnings estimate can be attributed to a positive impact of $412 million from a 2013-2014 tax settlement. So during the quarter, we had charges amounting $1.25 earnings per share offset by $0.71 per share in settlements. All in all, there still was a $0.54 headwind to earnings per share. While we do believe that cost growth on the KC-46A was disappointing and BGS as well as BDS excluding one-off items showed underwhelming operational performance, we cannot deny that Boeing's earnings even after charges were strong.

Cash Flow

There were a lot of moving elements as you can see, and sometimes it might be hard to judge those moving elements and their impact properly. In that case, you might want to have a look at the cash flow. Ideally, you'd want to see the cash flow showing strong growth. In Q1, free cash flow grew by $1.110B, but declined by $206 million in the second quarter, reflecting the timing of receipts and expenditures. So in the first half of 2018, Boeing grew its free cash flow by $904 million, and this growth continued in the third quarter as the company posted a FCF of $4.1B versus $3B a year ago, bringing the free cash flow growth to $2B. Interesting to point out is that free cash flow growth outpaced operating cash flow growth so far this year, and we are expecting free cash flow to continue growing in the fourth quarter.

Guidance

Figure 1: Boeing Q3 update guidance

Boeing updated its full year-guidance. We think that the updated guidance is a positive one. Revenues are expected to be $1B higher, driven by higher BDS and BGS sales. Operating cash flow guidance has been kept constant, but that still points towards strong overall cash flow execution. The BCA delivery target remains unchanged, which is a good thing. It signals that Boeing is confident about its ability to meet the delivery target despite recent challenges. On top of that comes a full-year profit margin that strongly suggests we will see another strong quarter for BCA.

R&D and CapEx are targeted to be $0.4B lower slightly offset by higher pension expenses. Overall, we are seeing a strong fundament for the $0.50 GAAP earnings per share hike and $0.60 per share hike in core earnings.

Conclusion

By the time we finished this report, markets already closed and Boeing shares gained 1.3% and another 2.5% on the day after the earnings reports. Overall, we think the results are strong. The KC-46A charge is disappointing; the charge for the T-X and MQ-25 is something we will accept as is. On operational performance, BDS and BGS fell short of expectations, but BCA results were strong. Our estimates differed significantly from what Boeing realized, but on net earnings, the company did exactly match our expectations. We think what should be recognized is that even with one-off items, Boeing topped estimates, the free cash flow was strong, and BA expects higher 2018 earnings. So there were a lot of good points that we consider to be outweighing the negatives.

We think that if you assess the overall underlying strength of the results coupled with the free cash flow, the gains in share prices were only modest partially caused by political tension. That is something to keep in mind, markets are not liking this tension, and trade tensions could hurt Boeing's current performance driven by market sentiment or in the worst-case consequences of tariffs. Overall, results were strong, and year-to-date, we saw Boeing revenues increase 5%, stable margins despite charges, a 37% increase in net earnings, reflecting lower tax rates and positive tax settlements, and an 8% increase in core earnings while share buybacks boosted the core EPS by 45%.

