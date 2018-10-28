The 24 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Of The Dow For October By Dividend Dogcatcher

Analyst one-year targets indicated that ten highest yield 'safer' dividend Dow stocks could accumulate 4.6% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Big stocks continued leading 'Safer' dividend Dow dogs.

Besides safety margin, Dow 'safer' dividend dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further document their dividend support. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" dividend Dow list of 30 to 26 by extracting four with negative returns.

24 of 30 Dow Industrial Index stocks were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 10/24/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Target Net Gains of 14.84%-48.87% Come October, 2019 For Top 10 Dow Index Stocks

Five of the ten top 'safer' dividend Dow dogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus October estimates were alleged to be 50% accurate by brokers.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October, 2019 were:

DowDuPont (DWDP) was estimated to net $488.73 based on the median of price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% above the market as a whole.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) netted $467,80, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% over the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $320.89 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Intel (INTC) netted $314.28 based on the median of target prices set by thirty-eight analysts, plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

United Technologies (UTX) netted $258.28 based on estimates from twenty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) netted $225.41 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-five analysts , plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Nike Inc (NKE) netted $214.05 based on the median of target estimates from thirty-six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Visa Inc (V) was shown to net $205.23 based on the median of estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% under the market as a whole.

The Home Depot Inc (HD) netted $203.48 based on a median of the target estimate from thirty-four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) netted $146.37 based on the median of target estimates from thirty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 28.45% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Dow "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Nine of Eleven Sectors Show "Safer" Dividends For The Dow Index

Nine sectors are represented by the 24 "Safer" members of the Dow Industrials Index. Those 24 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of October 24.

The "safer" dividend Dow index representation by sector, broke-out, thus: Communication services (1); Energy (1), Consumer Defensive (2); Healthcare (3); Financial Services (4); Industrials (4); Technology (4); Basic Materials (1); Consumer Cyclical (4).

The first eight of the nine sectors listed above were represented in the top ten Dow 'safer' dividend group by yield.

Sectors not represented (by Dow index design) were real estate and utilities.

24 of 30 Dow Firms Reported "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of all 30 Dow stocks.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 24 that passed the Dow dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out four with negative projections.

Financial priorities however are easily revised by boards of directors who amend company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Cisco Systems joined the Dow Industrial index in 2009 but only began paying quarterly dividends as of May, 2011.

Venerable Procter & Gamble (PG) has not cut or reduced dividends but has carefully regulated their annual increases in slow business periods. Newbie, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) replaces GE at the bottom of the list based on annual returns on equity. Yet another potential drowning swimmer has joined the Dow.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results when appearing in all five columns after the annual yield are remarkable solid financial signals.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Inadequate Bargains Among Lowest Priced Highest Yield "Safer" Dividend Dow Stocks Of October

Ten "Safer" dividend Dow firms with the biggest yields October 24 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Dow Index Dogs (12) To Deliver 21.19% VS. (13) 22.22% Net Gains from All Tenby October, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Dow Index pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 10.06% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced "safer" dividend Dow stock, Chevron Corp (CVX) showed the best analyst-guessed net gain of 21.5% per 1-year target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Dow stocks as of October 24 were: Intel (INTC); Pfizer (PFE); Cisco Systems (CSCO); DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP); Verizon Communications (VZ), with prices ranging from $42.42 to $57.42.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Dow Index dogs as of October 24 were: Procter & Gamble (PG); JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Chevron (CVX); Caterpillar Inc (CAT); 3M (MMM), with prices ranging from $89.46 to $184.54. High price big dogs still rule the Dow!

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed in his book, Beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid those big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

