New Relic: Market Weakness Provides Great Buying Opportunity

Recent pullback and contraction in valuation provides long-term growth investors with a great opportunity to buy shares at a valuation not seen in over a year.

New Relic (NEWR) is the clear leader in the APM (application performance management) industry, essentially developing tools that measure an application or software. Their software functions in the back-end and the technicals are a bit challenging to understand. But for most investors, NEWR is a name not well-known. Larger institutional funds have been able to capture significant gains by holding this name over the past few years.

After reporting very strong Q1 results in early August, the stock was largely muted. However, the market turbulence in recent weeks has pulled the stock back nearly 25% from recent highs. With ~35% revenue growth in the quarter and 85% gross margins, this company should be on every investor's radar.

NEWR data by YCharts

For a while, it seemed like NEWR was running out of steam and short-term potential. This was when the stock was trading around $115. Now that the stock is down to $83, it seems like a great buying opportunity for investors who are willing to hold on to the name for the long term. With the stock trading at this low of a level, NEWR has a nearly 40% upside just to get back to the point it was trading at a few months ago. Fundamentals remain intact as NEWR remains in full force. The market correction has caused a lot of mispricings and investors should be eager to back up the truck on high quality names that will remain winners over the long term.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

NEWR has done a great job over the years at managing expectations, that is they have consistently beat and raised, quarter after quarter. Though NEWR has seen revenues decelerate somewhat meaningfully over the past few quarters, this should come as no surprise given how fast revenues were growing (previously 50%+ for many quarters). Naturally, revenue growth would decelerate over time, and though it was 35% this past quarter, I would not be shocked to see revenue continue to decelerate into the low-20s over the course of the next year or so.

The 35% revenue growth this past quarter is impressive and remains comparable to other high growth software names. In addition to the 35% revenue growth in Q1, NEWR saw another impressive 85% gross margins and is starting to turn bigger profits, with operating margin reaching 8% and FCF margin now at 11% (on a LTM basis).

Source: Company Presentation

Dollar-based net expansion rate of 118% improved from 112% in the year-ago quarter, and I expect this figure to continue to remain well above 100% for the foreseeable future as NEWR remains focused on their enterprise customers. Management noted that ~50% of their customer accounts paid less than $2,500/year in ARR and nearly ~75% paid less than $5,000. This compares to their average enterprise customer who spends ~$100,000 a year. NEWR's focus on further penetrating into the enterprise market and expanding their products will enable them to not only achieve higher revenues, but have a more recurring, easier to predict revenue stream. This bodes very well for long-term investors who are happy to put their money into a company with a large, smooth, and predictable revenue stream.

For Q1, enterprise ARR represented ~55% of total ARR, and as the enterprise segment continues to expand, so will the ease of predictable revenues.

Q1 revenue grew 35% y/y and came in at $108.2 million, with non-GAAP operating income at $8.7 million, exceeding the company's guidance. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.15, which beat consensus estimates of $0.11.

Source: Company Presentation

NEWR also raised guidance for Q2 and FY19. They expect Q2 revenue of $110.5-112.5 and EPS of $0.11-0.12. In addition, they now expect FY19 revenue of $457.5-462.5 million and EPS of $0.39-0.46, which is raised from prior EPS expectations of $0.29-0.37, despite management's comment of investing more into the business in the second half of the year, leading to lower profitability in Q3/Q4.

Source: Company Presentation

The above chart is one of my favorite charts to put in articles. We are clearly able to see the progression over the past two years and the company's improvements on many fronts. One of the more impressive lines is the annualized revenue per average paid business account. As NEWR continues to expand into the enterprise segment and begins seeing higher dollar accounts, we will see the average account annualized revenue expand.

Source: Company Presentation

Over the long term, NEWR continues to expect gross margins in the low-80s along with expanding operating margins. As NEWR grows and scales, they will be able to spend less on S&M which will ultimately drive higher cash flow margins. Yes, FCF margin was 38% for Q1, but this was abnormally high, as you can see in the chart above. For now, cash flow is very lumpy and management is looking to smooth out their cash flows and earnings over the next few years, which will drive increased value to the company.

Valuation

NEWR has looked very interesting for long-term investors, especially since the stock has self-corrected over the past few weeks. Coming off a strong Q1 report, the stock was largely unchanged as investors believed NEWR was fully valued at the time. Given there is no change in the business fundamentals and the correction was largely due to tech stock re-rating downwards, NEWR is a great long-term play for growth investors.

NEWR EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The above chart shows a variety of leading software players and their relative forward revenue valuation. As you can tell, valuations have largely contracted to the 9-10x forward revenue range. NEWR falls right into the middle of the group, trading at ~9.5x forward revenue.

One of the great things about NEWR is their long-term cash flow generating potential. As NEWR scales and continues to grow revenues over 30% and likely above 20% for the next few years, they will be able to deliver greater cash flow potential, which appeals to investors. A lot of the other software names are still focusing on ramping revenue growth through increased internal investments in R&D and S&M. NEWR's leading 85% gross margins and potential for sustainable cash flows put them in a great opportunity to remain at a leading valuation premium for the next few years.

Valuation does remain elevated compared to the overall market; however, there are not too many companies out there who just posted 35% revenue growth, 85% gross margins, and 38% free cash flow margins. Over the long term, NEWR will naturally decelerate to a more normalized 20-25% revenue growth, 80-84% gross margins and sustainable cash flows.

I believe NEWR deserves to be trading at 9-10x revenue multiple for the next few years and investors should look to buy on any weakness, especially during a market correction which we are experiencing. A risk to the name is increased competition, such as Cisco's (CSCO) AppDynamics, or other competitors in the market. If NEWR saw their revenue decelerate rapidly or see margins compress, this would also put the stock under pressure.

Over the long term, NEWR is a clear winner and should be held in a portfolio for long-term investors. Right now, their 9.5x forward revenue multiple seems about right, but with revenue growing 35% and strong potential for free cash flow margins, investors should look to add NEWR to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.