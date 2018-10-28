Is Boeing The Best Near-Term Aerospace Buy Here?

That makes possible the direct comparison of prospects for dozens of Aerospace & Defense stocks, including all the Industry Leaders.

It’s one of the few ways to learn what the smart money REALLY thinks

Those short positions typically are the cover for some market-making [MM] street firm’s response to a big-money fund client’s block-trade buy order for tens of thousands of shares, right now, “before the rest of the buy-side wakes up to what our research just found out”. And the street-available offered shares nowhere-near fills the urgent client order.

So, the prop desk shorts what is needed, by borrowing the required shares from a stock-loan provider, and hedges what is believed necessary to cover any price rise while the loan may be recalled. The borrowed shares are passed to the MM for delivery to its client, with an appropriate charge for the service.

Ultimately the prop-trade desk will, in daily trading opportunities, find a way to profitably “get flat” on the short stock exposure, and go on to the next market-making assistance deal, utilizing the capital freed up in the process.

The footprints left in the sand of the derivatives markets (where the hedge protections are obtained) tell just how far those price concerns extend during the few months of the legal contracts providing the price protection needed to make filling the original buy-trade order possible. Along with hundreds of similar trades every day in most widely-held and actively-traded stocks.

Here is what that action is showing for the more important stocks in the Aerospace & Defense group:

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for use in this article)

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect capital they must put at risk from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on this map at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right.

Currently the most-advantaged on just a risk~reward basis are Lockheed-Martin (LMT) at location [5], General Dynamics Corporation (GD) at [1], and SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [12]. SPY is included to provide current perspective on the overall market.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 2

The price-range forecasts in columns [B]-[C] are implied by the hedging actions negotiated by price-change protection buyer-seller transactions within the market-making community. The upside forecasts of Figure 1 are the [E] differences between [B] and [D]. [F] is the typical worst price drawdown experienced on the way from [D] to [B], or 3 months after [D], whichever comes first. [F] is an average of all those holding periods numbered in [L] out of the [M] forecasts of the last 5 years.

The [L] forecasts were of the same upside-to-downside proportions as indicated in [G]. The [G] numbers are the percentage of the forecast range below the [D] at the time of the forecast. Of the [L] forecasts, [H] is the percentage which produced a price gain. [ I ] is the net average gain of all those [L] forecasts, including the losing ones. [J] tells how many market days they were all held, on average, and [K] calculates the annual average CAGR rate of return.

The [H] odds provide a way to tailor the Risk~Reward tradeoff to each security individually. This provides a quality overlay not readily evident for other risk-management approaches.

By weighting the reward [ I ] achievements by the Win Odds [H] and the risk exposures [F] as in [O] and [P] we get a net odds-weighted return figure [Q]. We have a recognized scale of evaluation when [Q] is divided by the [J] days held and the rather small results are stated the way many capital commitments are judged – by basis points of return per day. (A basis point is just 1/100th of a percent.)

For reference, a 19+ bp/day sustained for a year doubles the capital involved – a CAGR of 100%.

Using what is calculated in [R] that way we have a more effective means of comparing choices between investing alternatives. In the case of Boeing Corporation (BA) vs. Lockheed-Martin (LMT) the latter’s larger Win Odds [H], the proportion of profitable experiences, at 86 of 100, or nearly 7 of every 8, are better than BA’s score of 79 of 100 (just under 8 of every 10). LMT’s slightly larger Realized Payoffs [ I ] generated 8.7 bp/day [R] compared to BA’s 6.4, giving it a slight current edge. (bp: basis points. A bp is 1/00th of a percent. Sustained for a year, 19+ bp/day doubles the capital involved.)

The two other alternatives with clearly superior bp/day performance have the limitation of only a few measurable examples. They could be the products of one or more time periods not likely to be repeated. The hundreds of forecasts being measured in both the BA and LMT samples [L] provide greater statistical confidence.

Odds and payoffs comparisons

Their comparisons with others of the industry group are clarified in Figure 3.

Figure 3

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

For market-reference we include S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [4] to provide a sense of market aggregate opportunity and achievement. Current market declines have pushed the index it tracks to an extreme only rarely seen. Downside experiences from the 2% of similar forecasts have ALL been recovered in the 3 months following each one.

Comparisons within the Aerospace & Defense group currently are not competitive with the best choices in the overall MM-forecast population, noted as “20 best-odds forecasts” in the summary rows of Figure 2. There, Win Odds of 90 (only one loss of every ten) and net Payoffs of +12% in but two-month holding periods generate over 24 bp/day, and CAGRs at over +100% annual rate.

Conclusion

Current market attitudes are negative of the moment, and may continue until Election Day (November 6th) or beyond, but until then when investment commitments need to put capital to work there are choices which history suggests may prove quite productive with limited interim risk.

Among the Aerospace and Defense sector choices LMT appears to offer a modest advantage over a new commitment in BA, but the difference may easily be inverted in time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.