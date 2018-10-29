Alphabet Is Shamelessly Hoarding Cash, But Is Still A Strong Buy

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) recently reported earnings which while not stellar were nonetheless quite solid. I reveal the key takeaways as well as my concerns. This is beginning to look like Apple (AAPL) in 2014 when its incessantly growing cash hoard prompted activist investor Carl Icahn to enter the fray. That said, despite my concerns, shares are still a strong buy.

Quarterly Review

Alphabet had a mixed quarter. Revenues grew 21% year over year ("YOY") to $33.7 billion, which fell short of analyst estimates by $310 million. Earnings per share came in at $13.06, which beat estimates by $2.65. What impressed me most was the drastic improvement in the decline of cost per clicks on Google Properties:

(2018 Q3 Release)

All in all, I viewed it as a quarter which showed that Alphabet is still able to grow its earnings in spite of rising interest rates and market volatility. Let's now discuss what I didn't like about the quarter.

Capital Allocation Issues

Before we discuss the capital allocation at Alphabet, let's first look at its peer in Apple. Investors may remember a time when AAPL was not as shareholder friendly as now. Whereas AAPL is currently in the middle of a $100 billion share repurchase program and has paid a growing dividend for the past 5 years, this wasn't always the case. In 2013, AAPL had almost $150 billion in cash and marketable securities at a time when shares were trading around 12-14 times earnings. Its reluctance to use the cash hoard infuriated shareholders and led famed activist investor Carl Icahn to write a letter politely asking management to execute a $150 billion share buyback. While Apple didn't quite initiate a buyback so aggressive from the get-go, it did begin a small $22.9 billion repurchase amount that year. In the years following, the company steadily increased its share repurchases and the rest is history:

Of course, there are other factors which have contributed to AAPL's success (including CEO Cook's underrated accomplishment of resetting expectations and arguably helping Wall Street view Apple more as a consumer staples company). I view the company's change in capital allocation policies to be a clear turning point. It was the right call to aggressively return cash to shareholders and is one reason why Apple stands head and shoulders over Alphabet in capital allocation. Let's explain why, and with a focus on what's happening at Alphabet.

Growth investors seem to hate dividends and share buybacks. The reasoning makes sense - it is much better for the company to reinvest excess cash back into the business - I have no arguments with this point. But that's not the problem here: what should the company do with cash that they are unable to reinvest? After all, it's not like Alphabet will be able to find investment opportunities with attractive return on investments ("ROI") for every dollar it makes. I'm talking about the cash leftover after it has already reinvested in its core businesses and things like Waymo. The answer: the money essentially goes into a savings account earning nominal interest:

(2018 Alphabet Second-Quarter 10-Q)

In 2017, the company earned $1.3 billion in interest income for an approximate yield of 1.3% off of its then $101.9 billion in cash and marketable securities. There shouldn't be any growth investors that think a 1.3% savings account should be considered as anything close to growth or an attractive way to "reinvest in the business." Consider this: if Alphabet had done the "simple and dumb" decision of using the cash to buy back shares, then it would have instead had a ROI of around 10% even at today's less-than-inspiring levels (using its $923 average share price of the repurchases in 2017). By delaying returning the cash to shareholders, Alphabet is reducing its shareholders' return on the cash had it been otherwise distributed back immediately.

Remember, we are not talking about money needed to support its core businesses or things like Waymo. This is cash that management has decided was not needed for reinvestment and best placed in a 1% checking account. Some readers might be saying, "but they do buy back stock!" Let's take a look at this argument. In the latest quarter, the company did buy back $2.2 billion in stock, but it also incurred $2.5 billion in share-based compensation. This led shares outstanding to actually increase by 3 million over the prior year to 705.1 million. As we can see below, this has been a prevailing trend in the past three years as well:

(Chart by Author, data from Alphabet 2017 10-K)

Effectively the share buybacks are only symbolic right now and not meaningful in helping to reduce the share count. It astounds me that management is avoiding buying back stock in favor of letting the cash sit in a 1% checking account. The problem is getting worse, too: since the end of last year, cash and marketable securities have swelled 4% to $106.4 billion.

Explaining the Madness

Why is the company doing this? That is anyone's guess. Some may think that it is waiting to be able to do some M&A, but that does not make sense as a deal of that size would be very complex and difficult to achieve. It is possible that the company is considering an actual share repurchase program but it simply has a lower price point at which it wishes to execute it. But at only 25 times trailing earnings, it is becoming hard to justify its continued cash hoarding over share repurchases.

Here's my theory: the company is preparing for "doomsday." There inevitably will be a day when Alphabet trades at distressed multiples (even more distressed than the present), perhaps after poor earnings or general market correction. I think that Alphabet wants to have the firepower ready to fully take advantage of such price action. That said, I reemphasize that this is only my theory (management did not respond to my request for comments). In any case, I do not see any reason that would be able to justify hoarding cash like it has. In my opinion Alphabet needs to learn from Apple and return cash to shareholders.

Valuation And Price Target

Trailing 12-month earnings are $40.65 per share. Assuming that Alphabet sees comparable earnings growth in the fourth quarter, 2018 full-year earnings would be $44.40. Consensus estimate for 2019 is $48.54 per share. This means that Alphabet trades 24.8 this year's earnings and 22.7 times next year's estimates. Subtracting out cash and Alphabet trades less than 20 times forward earnings. That is super cheap for a company growing earnings at 38% YOY. My 12-month price target for Alphabet is $1,500, or about 30 times earnings.

Risks

Alphabet may continue to hoard cash. Management has shown no intent to change its capital allocation policies and thus it is reasonable assume that it will not do so in the near future. This means that shareholders run the risk of not accessing shareholder earnings until many years after their stock purchases.

Alphabet is facing increasing regulatory pressure and has recently paid steep fines, including $5 billion this year. While I currently consider these expenses to be one-time in nature, if the company continues to get into regulatory troubles, then we may need to start considering fines to be a recurring expense. Alphabet however is investing heavily in meeting regulations and thus should deserve the benefit of the doubt for the time being.

Conclusion

Alphabet's capital allocation policies are leaving me scratching my head. It is crazy to think that it has over $106 billion in cash and marketable securities and is still allowing the cash hoard to grow - I feel that a much better use of capital would be to return cash to shareholders through a meaningful share repurchase program. Nonetheless, I remain bullish on its underlying businesses and shares appear very cheap at less than 20 times forward earnings minus cash. Shares are a strong buy.

(TipRanks: GOOGL: Buy)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.