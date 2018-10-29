Hexo: The Strongest Buy And The King Of Quebec Cannabis

Hexo remains a strong buy and will remain my largest cannabis holding - and I just bought more warrants this week.

Hexo has significant upside even before considering their joint venture with Molson Coors and the escalators in their Quebec supply deal.

Hexo is cheap - by supply deals and production capacity, the cheapest of the Big Five costs over 50% more than Hexo.

Amazing relationship with the province of Quebec - the biggest supply deal and even manages distribution for Quebec's online cannabis store.

Note: All prices herein are in Canadian dollars.

(Author based on company filings and other sources; Tilray extends far off this chart)

Executive Summary

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) (OTCPK:HYYDF) is a Quebec-based vertically-integrated cannabis company. Hexo's two best aspects are a strong relationship with its home province of Quebec and a joint venture with Molson Coors (TAP).

Hexo's joint venture will create branded beverage products under the Truss brand once edibles are legal in Canada in 2019. Hexo's strong relationship with Quebec is evident in its award of the largest supply deal in Quebec - providing ~200,000 kg over five years. Hexo also manages the warehouse and distribution for Quebec's online cannabis store.

Hexo also has supply deals in place in British Columbia and Ontario - together with Quebec, these are the three largest provinces. Through its investment in Fire & Flower, Hexo's products are also likely to be sold in Alberta (the fourth-largest province) and in Saskatchewan.

Based on relative valuations, I believe that Hexo is a great value in the Canadian cannabis market. Compared to Hexo, each of the Big Five cannabis companies are at least 50% more expensive than Hexo by EV/supply agreement grams and EV/production capability grams. Further, neither of these metrics account for the escalation of Hexo's Quebec supply deal (from 20,000 kg in year one up to 45,000 kg in year three) or Hexo's joint venture with Molson Coors.

Hexo is a strong buy.

Business Overview

Hexo is a vertically-integrated cannabis company based in Quebec, Canada. Hexo's two best aspects are a strong relationship with its home province of Quebec and a joint venture with Molson Coors.

Hexo's joint venture with Molson Coors aims to create branded beverage products under the Truss brand. According to Brett Vye, a former Molson Coors executive and current Truss CEO:

With the backing of two partners with deep Canadian roots, proven success, and market-leading experience in the respective beverage and cannabis industries in Canada, Truss will hit the ground running[.] When consumable cannabis is legalized in Canada, Truss will be ready to make its mark as a responsible leader in providing high-quality beverages for the Canadian consumer." Molson Coors press release, October 4, 2018

Hexo owns 42.5% of the joint venture while Molson Coors owns 57.5%. Sales from Truss aren't guaranteed - they don't even have products yet and drinks won't be legal in Canada until 2019 - but Molson Coors' expertise in developing, marketing, and distributing drinks is likely to help the venture achieve some level of success.

Hexo has a strong relationship with its home province of Quebec. Hexo was awarded the largest supply deal in Canadian cannabis in Quebec - providing ~200,000 kg over five years. Hexo also has a three-year contract to manage the warehouse and distribution center for the province of Quebec's official cannabis online store (www.sqdc.ca). The strength of that relationship will provide a strong revenue base for Hexo to build on in other provinces. Hexo also has supply agreements in Ontario and British Columbia and their products are likely to be available in Alberta and Saskatchewan through Fire & Flower.

In September, Hexo also announced international expansion plans, launching a joint venture with Qannabos, a Greek company. Together, they will develop a 350,000 ft2 facility for manufacturing, processing, and distributing medical cannabis products for the European market. According to Hexo, the potential market for European adult-use cannabis is $110 billion/year by 2028:

"HEXO’s plan to establish operations in Greece is the Company’s first step to seeking significant first mover advantage and market share in the adult-use cannabis market in Europe, which is estimated to reach approximately $110 billion annually by 2028. Greece legalized cannabis for medical use in March 2018 but has yet to license any cannabis producers in the country." Hexo press release, September 26, 2018

Resources

Production and Production Plans

(Hexo Investor Presentation, September 2018)

Hexo currently has 310,000 ft2 of production capable of growing 25,000 kg/year of cannabis. Hexo is expanding with the addition of 1,000,000 ft2 of production, which will bring capacity up to 108,000 kg/year. That expansion is targeting completion in December 2018, with production coming online shortly thereafter.

Hexo also has 2,060,000 ft2 of commercial real estate for distribution and product research and development needs and another 58,000 ft2 of leased distribution space in Montreal, Quebec, and leased commercial office spaces in downtown Gatineau, Quebec.

Hexo's distribution space is related to Hexo's contract to manage the warehouse and distribution centre for Quebec's adult-use cannabis website (www.sqdc.ca). In my view, that deal shows the strength of the relationship between Hexo and its home province of Quebec - Hexo is not only the province's largest cannabis supplier, but also manages their distribution warehouse. The strength of this relationship is one of Hexo's biggest assets.

Demand: Amazing Quebec Supply Deal

(Hexo Investor Presentation, September 2018)

Hexo's supply deal with Quebec continues to be - in my opinion - the best supply deal of any cannabis company in Canadian cannabis.

Under this deal, Hexo will supply an estimated volume of 200,000 kg of cannabis over five years. At a wholesale rate of ~$5/gram, this represent $1 billion in revenue over five years - or ~as much as Hexo's enterprise value.

Further, this deal may understate cannabis demand in Quebec. As shown above, Hexo will have 35% market share in the first year of cannabis sales in Quebec. In total, first-year supply deals in Quebec were for 8.3 grams/resident.

None of Quebec's other supply deals escalate like Hexo's deal - they are all for flat quantities. (See, e.g., Aphria, Aurora, MedReleaf - now owned by Aurora, and Tilray.) Thus, Hexo's market share could rise in subsequent years if they supply more cannabis and other companies supply the same amount. However, let's say that Hexo's market share remains a constant 35% - perhaps a conservative estimate. By Year 3 of Hexo's supply deal, at a constant 35% market share, Hexo's supply escalators (from 20,000 kg to 45,000 kg) would imply that supply to Quebec would increase to 18.8 grams/resident.

(Health Canada via Ottawa Citizen)

But 18.8 grams/resident is still lower than actual cannabis demand. As I wrote about in "The Cannabis Chronicles: Higher Demand For Cannabis Than Expected" (not paywalled), the Canadian government expects that total cannabis usage is ~926,000 kg in the first year of legalization. This is equal to ~25.2 grams/resident.

Note that this figure includes medical cannabis. However, Hexo also supplies medical cannabis, so they would gain from that side of the business also - and medical cannabis generates higher revenue than heavily-taxed recreational cannabis.

Total Quebec supply deals by Year 3 - even assuming no increased use in cannabis from the introduction of new products like Truss-branded beverages and assuming Quebec also steps-up orders from other cannabis producers - only accounts for ~75% of cannabis use. Thus, there is still substantial room for Quebec's orders to grow even before accounting for increased cannabis use after the introduction of Truss products.

(Q4/18 MD&A)

Hexo also has supply deals in both British Columbia and Ontario. This is three total deals, but they are in the three highest-population provinces, covering 75% of Canadians. Hexo products will also be available in Fire & Flower stores including Saskatchewan and likely Alberta - if so, Hexo would have an addressable market including 90% of Canadians.

So far, Hexo products are selling well - many products are sold out in each of British Columbia (BC has removed some sold out products), Ontario, and Quebec:

(Quebec's Cannabis Site - SQDC)

Financials

(Q4/18 Financial Statement)

As of July 31, Hexo had ~$245 million in cash and equivalents on hand, offset by no debt. Hexo's short-term investments are all in fixed-income devices (guaranteed investment certificates, term deposits, high-interest savings accounts) earning 0.45% to 4.25%/year.

Subsequent events for Hexo include an acquisition of a 2,000,000 ft2 facility in Ontario as part of a joint-venture on September 10. Hexo loaned the joint venture $20 million and has a 25% interest in the joint venture. After this loan and the options expiry below (see "Dilution and Market Cap"), Hexo has ~$232 million in cash and equivalents on hand.

Hexo also had ~$10 million in inventory. Given widespread news of supply shortages (some Quebec stores are completely out of cannabis), it is likely that all of this inventory has been sold - converting this inventory directly to revenue in Q1 and/or Q2 (depending when the revenue is realized - Q1 will end Oct 31, only two weeks into legalization).

Hexo also has a $10 million convertible note receivable. This is related to an investment in Fire & Flower from July 26, 2018:

"On July 26, 2018, the Company lent $10,000,000 to an unrelated entity, Fire and Flower (“FF”), in the form of an unsecured and subordinated convertible debenture. The convertible debenture bears interest at 8%, paid semi-annually, matures July 31, 2019 and includes the right to convert the debenture into common shares of FF at the lesser of $1.15 or 90% of the deemed price per common share upon maturity or a triggering event as defined within the agreement." Q4/18 Financial Statement

(Q4/18 Financial Statement)

Income statements are not one of the more important pieces of information for Canadian cannabis companies because they do not cover recreational cannabis. Incomes will explode once results include the post-October 17 period and once Hexo's production facilities come online.

That said, Hexo generated $4.9 million in medical sales in FY2018, up 20% y/y. Sequentially, quarterly revenue of $1.4 million was up 14% q/q. In FY2018, Hexo achieved gross margins (excluding the biological adjustment) of 58%. Gross margin ex-bio was down in Q4/18 to 50%. These margins are comparable to peer firms (see "Comparison to Peers" below).

Hexo also paid nearly $5 million in stock-based compensation in FY2018. As a result, we will need to include those options in our calculations for market cap and enterprise value, below.

(Q4/18 Financial Statement)

On a cash flow basis, Hexo's had negative free cash flow in 2018, losing ~$68 million. This works out to ~$17 million/quarter.

Hexo is likely to have a positive operating cash flow today - now that recreational cannabis is legalized. Hexo's capital expenditures will also drop dramatically by December, when their expansion is complete. Accordingly, I expect Hexo to have a positive free cash flow in FY2019.

Given Hexo's over $200 million in cash and their cash flow deficit of ~$17 million/quarter, Hexo will not need to raise capital to complete their expansion or fund their business operations - they could raise capital to fund additional expansions, but nothing in their finances indicates that dilutive funding rounds are imminent.

Dilution and Market Cap

As of July 31, 2018, Hexo had 193,629,116 common shares outstanding. After the exercise of options that expired in the money below, Hexo has ~199,658,682 common shares outstanding.

Hexo also has stock options and warrants outstanding. Those should be accounted for when considering a market cap and enterprise value. The simplest method for doing this is to simply find a "diluted market cap", but we can do better by valuing these options using a Black-Scholes model and adding the value of those options to Hexo's market cap.

(Q4/18 Financial Statement; the highlighted options have expired by 10/26 - with the $4.27 options from 0.26 years expiring on ~11/2)

As shown above, many of Hexo's outstanding options from 7/31 have now expired. The $5.14 options set to expire in 0.04 years expired out of the money, but all other options expired in the money, so I will assume they were exercised. Because of options being exercised, Hexo would have received ~$7 million and 6,029,566 shares would have been issued.

Note that Hexo's $5.60 warrants are publicly tradable as TSE:HEXO-WT for those interested in stock warrants. I own some of these warrants, but they will be more volatile than common shares. They function akin to stock options, and investors who are not familiar with trading stock options should trade common shares rather than these warrants.

In addition to the above warrants, Molson Coors was granted 11.5 million warrants as part of the Truss deal. Summing all outstanding warrants and options, Hexo has ~46.4 million stock options and warrants outstanding:

Description Number Strike Duration Avg. Expiration Date Total: 46,352,824 $4.77 1.6 years 6/5/2020 Stock Options 8,247,500 $4.37 1.2 years 12/31/2019 Warrants 26,605,324 $4.37 1.2 years 12/27/2019 Truss Warrants 11,500,000 $6.00 2.9 years 10/4/2021

(Author's estimates)

Using the Black-Scholes model (2.4% risk-free rate, 72% IV based on current prices of Hexo's warrants), I value these dilutive options and warrants at ~$112 million.

(At $5.70 price on 10/26) Shares Value ($000s) Common Shares, July 31, 2018 193,629,116 $1,103,686 New shares from expired options 6,029,566 $34,369 Options and Warrants 46,352,824 $111,696 Market Cap 199,658,682 $1,249,750 Net Cash, July 31, 2018 $244,789 Loan to joint venture, Sep 10, 2018 -$20,000 Conv. Loan to F&F, July 26, 2018 $10,000 Proceeds from options exercise $6,836 Enterprise Value $1,008,126

(Author's estimates)

Putting this together, Hexo has a market cap of ~$1.25 billion and an enterprise value of ~$1 billion. This makes Hexo the ~6th/7th most valuable Canadian cannabis company - behind the "Big Five" and ~tied with CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF).

Comparison to Peers

Here are a few comparisons between Hexo and their "Big Five" competitors - Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray (TLRY), Aurora (ACB), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and Cronos (CRON) - which may be helpful for assessing Hexo's relative value.

Note that any assessment of relative value doesn't necessarily mean Hexo is either cheap or costly on an absolute basis. If we, e.g., find that Hexo is cheaper than Tilray, it may be that both companies are over-valued or under-valued rather than one company being cheap and the other costly.

(Author based on company filings)

Hexo's gross profit margins last quarter were in ~the middle of the pack compared to the Big Five cannabis companies.

Investors should be cautious in using gross profit - or anything from the income statement. These figures are from prior to the legalization of recreational cannabis and all these companies are ramping up production, often by a factor of 10x or more. Gross profits today depend on medical cannabis revenue (higher than recreational revenue/gram) and depend on costs of growing cannabis in small quantities (costs will be lower at full scale). Revenue will be much higher in post-October 17 quarters and future gross margins are unknown.

Because of the shortfalls of past revenue - looking only at medical cannabis sales - I prefer to use measures which better represent forward sales. The best such measure, in my view, in supply agreements signed with provincial cannabis distributors. These deals provide that Hexo will sell its cannabis to provincial distributors (i.e., the only distributors - this is a government monopoly). For more details on this valuation approach, please see "Investing In Canadian Cannabis: A Brief Primer" (not paywalled).

(Author based on company filings and other sources)

By supply agreement count, Hexo does not look impressive. Hexo has the fewest supply agreements on this chart and the lowest enterprise value - nothing in this chart suggests Hexo is an exceptional value.

(Author based on company filings and other sources)

Hexo's results based on potential customers is more impressive. While Hexo has few supply agreements, they are in the three highest-population provinces. Because of that, Hexo has very strong supply deals by number of Canadians served - stronger than Cronos and nearly as strong as Tilray.

Hexo's target addressable market size increases further when including the Fire & Flower deal - that deal may provide access to Saskatchewan and Alberta, increasing HEXO's market to 90% of Canadians.

(Author based on company filings and other sources)

By production footprint and funded capacity, Hexo is larger than either Cronos or Tilray, but still much smaller than any of Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria. By production, Hexo ranks fifth in Canada after the three companies above and also behind The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF), which I did not illustrate here but I covered on The Growth Operation in "The Green Organic Dutchman: In Depth".

Each of these metrics is interesting on their own, but more useful as a ratio with enterprise value.

(Author based on company filings and other sources)

In this chart, "sold grams" refers to grams in all supply agreements with known provinces and private companies - this includes private supply deals. Figures here for Canopy Growth and Aurora include their acquisitions (Hiku and MedReleaf, respectively).

The percentages here refer to provinces which did not announce quantities in their supply deal. For example, Canopy Growth has supply deals that cover 45% of Canadians that are not included in the "Grams Sold" metric.

As shown, Tilray is extremely costly and skews the chart. I've written about this before, such as in "Avoid Tilray And Buy Literally Anything Else Instead" (paywalled except for The Growth Operation members). Adjusting the chart's scale shows more detail:

(Author based on company filings and other sources; Tilray extends far off this chart)

Hexo is significantly cheaper than any of the "Big Five" cannabis companies.

By sold grams, Hexo costs only $50 in enterprise value per supplied gram. The cheapest of the Big Five, meanwhile, is Aphria at ~$76/gram - a 52% premium over Hexo's price. Canopy Growth is the second-most costly of the Big Five, with a price of ~$230/gram - although they are potentially worth that premium due to higher international sales and the optionality provided by a $5 billion cash investment from Constellation Brands (STZ).

By produced grams, Hexo is also cheaper than any of the Big Five. Hexo costs only $9 of enterprise value for each gram of production. This may understate Hexo's value as all Hexo's production is scheduled to come online in ~December 2018. Meanwhile, many of Hexo's peers like Aurora are including production that might not be online until well into 2020. Given current supply shortages, production in December 2018 is likely to be more valuable than production in 2020.

The cheapest of the Big Five by this metric are Aurora and Aphria, both of which are ~$14-15/gram - a 56% premium over Hexo's price.

In my view, Hexo is a great deal - it is very inexpensive compared to the Big Five. Further, these figures include only the 20,000 kg from Year One of the Quebec deal and exclude the escalators in that deal (it averages ~40,000 kg/year). Hexo is even cheaper when that escalation is included. Additionally, the above excludes revenue from Truss, Hexo's joint venture with Molson Coors, and any profits Hexo might make from that deal.

Risk

HEXO data by YCharts

All investments in cannabis are risky. This is a volatile market that has fallen dramatically over the past couple weeks. The market is likely to continue to be volatile - in both directions - during the coming months. Cannabis revenues and margins are largely unknown when producing at scale for the legal recreational market. There are also execution risks as Hexo expands its production and enters new markets like Greece.

I expect long-term gains in the cannabis market. However, those gains may take years to materialize as this nascent market matures and as international markets open. Thus, I recommend that new investors:

Diversify your holdings: Consider an approach like my Model Cannabis Portfolio, which holds nine different cannabis producers. There is no need to "pick a winner" as, odds are, there will be multiple winners in this market. Holding a diverse group of companies will allow you to weather storms that might impact single companies and will still allow you to capture the long-term upside of this market. Hold stocks in other sectors too: I limit my cannabis holdings to 15% of my portfolio. Cannabis is very risky, and even a diversified portfolio of cannabis stocks will tend to move together and with the broader cannabis market. I am a big believer in portfolio theory and that stocks are priced as if investors are diversified. If you aren't diversified, you take on extra risk and you earn nothing for taking on that risk (in terms of expected value). Be diversified. Consider dollar-cost-averaging ("DCA") into a new position: Investors should consider a cautious investing approach using dollar-cost averaging. Consider using DCA to ease into a new position over several months. This will insulate you a bit from short-term price movement while still giving you exposure to potential gains.

Takeaways

Hexo is a strong buy. Shares are cheap relative to larger cannabis peers, even without considering two of Hexo's best qualities - the escalating nature of their Quebec supply deal and the joint venture with Molson Coors. The former is likely to ensure that Hexo supplies an ever-increasing amount of cannabis to its home province. The latter could result in successful beverage products that put Hexo's cannabis in front of a huge audience.

Even without those products, the cheapest of the Big Five cannabis companies - Aphria - is at least 50% more expensive than Hexo. Other Big Five companies like Canopy Growth and Tilray are even more out-of-reach.

Hexo has strong production capabilities and supply deals (and a deal with Fire & Flower) that will give Hexo an addressable market of at least 75% of Canadians and potentially 90%. Hexo's production is expected to come online in December - likely during continued cannabis supply shortages. If Hexo's production comes online while provinces are short on cannabis, this could help Hexo establish additional relationships with other provinces and strengthen Hexo's relationship with Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia.

Hexo shares are not without risk. Nothing in cannabis is without risk - this is a volatile market. Shareholders have seen steep declines as short-term traders exit the cannabis market and search for the next big thing. The volatility is likely to continue - in both directions. Investors should invest cautiously in all cannabis stocks and limit investment sizes based on their own risk tolerance levels. Over the long term, I expect the cannabis business to grow as public support for cannabis legalization grows and more countries legalize both medical and recreational cannabis. Hexo will benefit from that secular growth through its current exposure in Canada, its European expansion, its joint venture with Molson Coors, and through potential future entry into the United States once laws change.

I have owned shares of Hexo since February and have added additional shares and warrants multiple times, most recently on Monday (10/22). Hexo is my largest holding in the cannabis industry.









Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, ACB, APHQF, TRST.TO, HEXO.TO, HEXO-WT.TO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Hexo through both common shares and stock warrants.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.