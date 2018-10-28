Graphite Miners News For The Month Of October 2018

Welcome to the October edition of the graphite miners news. October saw graphite prices mostly unchanged and lots of news from the graphite miners.

Graphite spot and contract price news

During October China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were up 0.11%, and are down 3.08% over the past year.

Source: Northern Graphite (recently in 2018)

Natural graphite large flake price history Source: Northern Graphite website (not recently updated, but graphite prices are little changed in 2018)

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Graphite market news

On October 1 Business Wire reported:

Graphite electrode industry report 2018 - Structural changes driving growth till 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com. The Graphite Electrode industry went through a strong turnaround in 2017 due to a change in the demand supply dynamics of the industry. The industry was experiencing a down cycle over the past 5 years due to a situation of excess capacity and weak demand strength. Analysis indicates that the current trends in the steel industry in China is the largest factor that set off this transition in the industry.

On October 10 Investing News reported:

Graphite Creek Project “potentially key” to US defense industry. Vancouver-based Graphite One Resources project in Alaska may have the potential to become key to the US defense industry, which issued a report recommending that the country reduce its import reliance on critical equipment and material.

On October 10 Graphite One Resources Inc. announced:

White House report highlights need for U.S. source of critical minerals including graphite. “The White House Report makes a strong case for the strategic importance of minerals like graphite to the U.S. defense industrial base, and for the broader advanced manufacturing sector,” said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One Resources, Inc. “With the U.S. 100% import-dependent for its natural graphite supply, and demand projections showing sharply increased graphite needs, we see the potential for our Graphite Creek project to be a key component in the materials supply chain essential to the high-tech sector, renewable energy and national security/defense applications.”

On October 19 Visual Capitalist reported:

Battery megafactory forecast: 400% increase in capacity to 1 TWh by 2028." Nouveau Monde tweeted: "Such production capacity requires phenomenal amounts of battery materials such as graphite anode."

Cobalt27 recently quoted Benchmark Mineral Intelligence recently stating:

In Q1 2015, we had three battery megafactories in the pipeline according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Battery Megafactories Tracker – we were the only company at the time tracking these super battery plants. Today we are at 50 megafactories worldwide and have surpassed 1TWh of capacity in the pipeline. This is an incredible situation that is having a profound impact on the key battery raw materials of lithium, cobalt, graphite anode and nickel.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On September 27 Syrah Resources announced:

Binding mining agreement – Syrah and the government of Mozambique. Syrah Resources Limited is pleased to announce that the executed Mining Agreement which governs the Balama Operation has now been sanctioned by the Administrative Court in Mozambique. The certificate will be formally issued following the payment of the relevant court fees by the Company today (Mozambique time). This completes all required steps for the Mining Agreement to be binding and enforceable.

On October 11 Syrah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report – period ending 30 September 2018." Highlights include:

Balama Graphite Operation

"Q3 graphite production of 38.7kt up 83% versus Q2 with 71.1kt for 9 M (months) YTD."

Battery Anode Material [BAM] Project

"BAM site purchase and environmental processes completed, and major supply input terms finalised."

Finance and Corporate

"Cash on hand of US$100.3 million as at 30 September 2018 which includes Institutional Placement gross proceeds of US$67.4 million (exclusive of proceeds from the Share Purchase Plan).

Targeting positive cash flows from operations at Balama during Q1 2019 (previously late 2018)."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On October 17 Bass Metals announced: "Graphmada graphite mine operational update." The graph below shows the production results, noting production is ramping up and C1 costs are going down.

Source

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The Company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On September 27 Battery Minerals announced: "Strong progress made on development of Montepuez Graphite Project. Battery Minerals Limited is pleased to advise that the development of its Montepuez Graphite Project in Mozambique is progressing well, with key construction milestones being met."

On October 22 Battery Minerals announced: "Montepuez Graphite Project update. Tailings storage facility, camp construction and major earthworks for processing plant set for completion next month." Highlights include:

Montepuez Project Resource Update

"Group Mineral Resource Total now sits at 152.5mt @ 8.5% for 13.03mt of contained Graphite (Montepuez and Balama Central Projects).

Montepuez Project Mineral Resources of 119.6mt @ 8.1% TGC."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Resources [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis will be responsible for the end to end supply chain in sourcing the raw materials including high quality graphite and associated technologies for these cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

On October 2 Magnis Resources announced: "Working solid state battery produced and unveiled at battery conference in New York." Highlights include:

"Magnis Partner C4V has developed one of the world’s first working prototype of a Solid State Battery Successful demonstration unveiled at the 2018 NYBEST Conference in New York.

Battery volumetric capacity currently 380Wh/kg and 700Wh/L, with expected further optimisation towards 400Wh/kg and 750Wh/L.

Targeted commercial production with availability by Q2 2019.

New battery will lead towards lower production costs and does not rely on cobalt, reducing supply constraints in mass production."

On October 5 Magnis Resources announced:

Battery conference New York battery plant strategic advancements. Imperium3 (iM3) New York Gigafactory work has commenced with design, process engineering and site preparations. Ex-Tesla Senior Manager and Gigafactory expert joins Advisory Board to accelerate the project execution. Majority of production already committed to strategic customers from the automotive and renewable industries. Magnis continues to make significant progress, rapidly advancing development of the project toward full scale production.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

On October 25 Mason Graphite announced: "Mason Graphite provides Lac Guéret Project and corporate update. The net effect of the updated CAPEX estimates result in revised capital cost of $258M (as compared to the 2017 estimated CAPEX of $200M)."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On October 16 Talga Resources announced:

Talga anode enables ultra-fast charge battery. New test results show Talga’s lithium-ion battery anode product outperforming commercial benchmark and enabling ultra-fast charge rates (>300mAh/g at 20C). In general terms, enables full charge (0% - 100%) of lithium-ion battery in 3 minutes. Talga moves to trademark its range of lithium-ion anode products as Talnode.

On October 24 Talga Resources announced:

Talga graphene silicon product extends capacity of li-ion battery anode. Positive test results from Talga graphene in Li-ion battery silicon anode. ~50% higher anode capacity over commercial graphite reference, resulting in extended battery life (range) for portable and EV markets. Development continuing under UK-based Faraday Challenge programs.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG Graphite Inc. is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On October 1 SRG Graphite announced:

Feasibility Study update. Fieldwork well under way. SRG Graphite Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing feasibility study for the Lola Graphite Project in Guinea, West Africa, announced earlier this month. Fieldwork required for the feasibility study is either well under way or completed ahead of schedule or on time. Given the positive advancement of fieldwork, management is confident in the timeline established for the completion of the feasibility study.

On October 17 SRG Graphite announced: "SRG reports on drill results. Hole LL36-262441: 50 m at 8.92% Cg including 48.00 m at 10.07% Cg."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia .

On October 3 Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced: "Leading Edge Materials signs letter of intent with Graphmatech AB to develop graphene production Joint Venture in Sweden."

On October 22 Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced:

Leading Edge Materials reports optimized spheronising test results from Woxna Graphite Project, Sweden. Leading Edge Materials Corp. is pleased to provide results from additional spheronisation test work undertaken on graphite from the Woxna graphite mine in Sweden. Woxna is a fully constructed mine, with all processing, waste management and infrastructure in place. During 2017, Woxna was granted an extension of its operating license until 2041.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

Ancuabe: Industry leading flake size distribution, purity and expandability.

Nicanda Hill: One of the world's largest flake graphite/vanadium deposits.

Nicanda West: Industry leading flake size distribution and purity.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, a broker report here, with a price target of AUD 0.15 (~200% upside), and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On October 25 Nouveau Monde Graphite tweeted: "Nouveau Monde Graphite: Feasibility Study shows pre-tax NPV of $ 1,287 million and IRR of 40.6% and after-tax NPV of [CAD]$751 million and IRR of 32.2% from its all-electric open pit mining project." CapEx was estimated at CAD 276 million, and OpEx at CAD 499/t. Full details are here.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On October 22 Volt Resources Ltd. announced:

Volt receives Bunyu Mining Licences. Tanzanian-focused flake graphite development company Volt Resources Limited is pleased to advise that it has formally received mining licences ML 591/2018 and ML 592/2018 from the Mining Commission of the Ministry of Minerals of Tanzania. As previously advised the two Mining Licences cover the respective Stage 1 and Stage 2 developments of the Bunyu Graphite Project."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Next Source Materials [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company states: "The Molo Graphite Project is a Feasibility-Stage project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and the only project with SuperFlake® graphite."

On October 16 NextSource Materials Inc. announced:

NextSource Materials signs offtake agreement with primary graphite supplier to major Japanese electric vehicle anode producer. Ten (10) year binding Offtake Agreement signed with a prominent Japanese Graphite Trading Company (“Japanese Partner”) to purchase 20,000 tonnes per annum of Molo SuperFlake® graphite for use in battery anode applications for electrical vehicles (“EV”). The Offtake Agreement represents more than the initial Phase 1 mine production plan of 17,000 tonnes per year.

On October 25 NextSource Materials Inc. announced: "Nextsource materials successfully registers trademark for Superflake® Graphite in South Korea."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the latest company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On October 16 Renascor Resources Ltd. announced:

DFS drilling update. First phase of DFS drilling, consisting of 99 holes for ~4,700 metres of RC and air core drilling, successfully completed at Siviour Graphite Project. Drill samples are being progressively submitted for assay, with first results expected later this month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with ‘expanded’ properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

On October 22 Kibaran Resources Limited announced:

Outstanding results support Kibaran’s strategy to establish battery graphite processing business. Optimisation tests show Kibaran’s environmentally-friendly EcoGraf process is extremely effective in processing graphite from a wide range of sources into a product suitable for use in lithium-ion batteries.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Zenyatta Ventures [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta”) is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Zenyatta is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite.

On September 27 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announced: "Zenyatta announces signing of new MOU with Constance Lake First Nation. This new MOU reflects the transition of the Project from the exploration to the development stage."

On October 15 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announced: "Zenyatta announces new research collaboration on graphene composites with German Aerospace Center."

On October 16 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. announced: "Tokyo Tech research confirms ease of conversion of Zenyatta’s Albany graphite to graphene."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

No significant news for the month.

New Energy Minerals Ltd. [ASX:NXE] (Formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.



On October 8 4-traders reported:

Mustang Resources Ltd changes name to New Energy Minerals. ....The Company's corporate name has changed to "New Energy Minerals Ltd", to reflect its focus on vanadium and graphite exploration and mining, critical commodities for the rapidly growing New Energy Market.

On October 22 New Energy Minerals announced: "Caula vanadium-graphite project scoping study shows exceptional economics."

Source

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern Graphite Corporation is an Ottawa-based Canadian mine development company. Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc., is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On October 10 Westwater Resources, Inc. announced:

Westwater Resources to present at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s ‘Graphite + Anodes 2018’ conference. “We are pleased to share our made-in-USA battery-graphite story at Benchmark’s annual conference,” commented Mr. Jones. “In our opinion, the demand for natural battery graphite and high-performance conductivity-enhancement products is growing and outpacing production capacity, which underscores the importance of this conference and Westwater’s role in the American battery-graphite supply chain.”

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite is currently exploring and developing graphite mines in historic resource jurisdictions in Sri Lanka. It holds a land package constituting 121 km² grids containing historic vein graphite deposits.

On September 27 Ceylon Graphite announced:

Ceylon Graphite Corp confirms marketable battery grade graphite. Ceylon Graphite Corp. announced today that Dorfner ANZAPLAN has certified that graphite obtained from its K1 site is upgradeable and meets the specifications of marketable battery grade graphite with a final carbon content of 99.96 wt -%.

On October 2 Ceylon Graphite announced: "Ceylon Graphite’s new resource estimate at the Malsipura Project shows significant economic value."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF)

Eagle Graphite owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America. The project, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry, is located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA.

On October 13 Eagle Graphite announced: "Opinion: Elon Musk has succeeded, even if Tesla fails."

On October 22 Eagle Graphite announced: "Eagle Graphite provides 2nd update on graphite usage study." Highlights include:

"The objective of upgrading 95 wt%C graphite to premium 99.95 wt%C (advanced battery grade purity) was exceeded.

Exceptionally high purity flake graphite (99.9994 wt%C) was isolated. This purity exceeds the ASTM standard requirement for ‘nuclear grade’ graphite."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc. owns the Lac Knife high purity natural flake graphite property located on the Quebec-Labrador border.

On October 19 4-traders reported: "Focus Graphite: and SOQUEM announce positive PEA for the Kwyjibo REE Project in Québec." Note this is a rare earth project.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF)

The Property is located on the Seward Peninsula in Western Alaska, along the north flank of the Kigluaik Mountains about 55 kilometers (37 miles) north of the City of Nome. It is approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) from seasonal roads and 5 kilometers (3 miles) inland from inter tidal waters at Windy Cove (Imuruk Basin). The company claims to have “America’s highest grade and largest known, large flake graphite deposit.”

No significant news for the month.

NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)

NovoCarbon is a clean technology minerals processing company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

On September 26 NovoCarbon Corp. announced:

Great Lakes Graphite prepares to step up graphite purification in upstate New York. Build is complete, commissioning has started for new furnace designed by AAM for graphite powder. AAM has delivered six crucibles for volume thermal purification of graphite. Evaluation of process equipment for spheronization and coating nears completion.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT]

Walkabout Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal activities include exploration and development of resources and energy assets located in Australia, Botswana and Tanzania. It operates through the following segments: Graphite, Coal, Lithium, Copper, and Corporate. The Graphite segment includes assets and all related expenses to the tenements in Tanzania.

On October 1 Walkabout Resources Ltd. announced:

Acquisition in Scotland strengthens U.K. strategy. The Company has finalised a Farm In Agreement over three highly prospective exploration licences comprising 746km2 in south west Scotland. Through the acquisition of the British Geological Survey [BGS] datasets and work completed by others, numerous exploration targets have already been identified.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF)

DNI Metals, Inc. is an exploration and evaluation stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds base and precious metals, specialty metals, rare earth elements, diamond, graphite and uranium mineral properties in Alberta, Utah and Ontario.

On September 24 DNI Metals announced:"DNI announces settlement agreement with Cougar Metals."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite processors/traders

Asbury Carbons (private), Superior Graphite (private), Imerys [FP:NK] (OTC:IMYSF) (OTC:IMYSY)), Graftech, SGL Carbon [GR:SGL], Georg H Luh, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF).

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Bass Metals [ASX:BSM], Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCQB:ECORF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF).

Conclusion

October was another very busy month for the graphite miners.

My highlights for the month were:

Graphite spot prices were flat in October.

Graphite electrode industry report 2018 - Structural changes driving growth till 2020.

Benchmark Minerals - Today we are at 50 lithium-ion megafactories in the pipeline up from 3 in 2015.

Syrah Resources production ramping up (38.7kt in Q3) and Battery Anode Market project site purchase and environmental processes completed, and major supply input terms finalised.

Battery Minerals - Montepuez Graphite Project update. Tailings storage facility, camp construction and major earthworks for processing plant set for completion next month.

Magnis Partner C4V has developed one of the world’s first working prototype of a Solid State Battery Successful demonstration unveiled at the 2018 NYBEST Conference in New York.

Talga Resources - Talga graphene silicon product extends capacity of li-ion battery anode.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Feasibility Study results in a post-tax NPV of $751 million and IRR of 32.2%, CapEx estimate of CAD 276 million.

Volt Resources - Bunyu Mining Licences granted.

NextSource Materials signs 10 year off-take agreement of 20ktpa with primary graphite supplier to major Japanese electric vehicle anode producer.

New Energy Minerals (formerly Mustang Resources) announced "Caula vanadium-graphite project scoping study shows exceptional economics."

NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) prepares to step up graphite purification in upstate New York.

