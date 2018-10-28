Cryptoassets Explained: GoChain

There is no mention of anonymity or privacy, and scarce mention of security.

They aim to do away with mining, and instead place 50 large businesses from 50 countries as validators using their reputation to ensure trust.

Introduction

GoChain (GO-USD) has set itself up as a competitor to Ethereum (ETH-USD), with the distinction that it is more focused on performance, energy efficiency and the business applications of blockchain and smart contracts.

Purpose and Classification

GoChain is seeking adoption in the business world. Since they see themselves as a competitor of Ethereum, I would call them a smart contract platform. One thing that GoChain does to help bring businesses into their fold, is offering to help them integrate their technology. I think this is a plus, but we have to keep in mind that Ethereum has the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, which is kind of the 800 pound gorilla in the room.

Purpose

Basically, GoChain wants to make using a blockchain practical for businesses. To this end they have introduced the immutable smart contracts that Ethereum uses, as well as ones that can be paused, updated, or simply deleted (mutable smart contracts).

GoChain says this approach will make smart contract actually, well, smart. The idea is that if you have a bug in your smart contract, there's no way to "fix" it once it goes live on the Ethereum network (once it's been deployed). There are workarounds for "fixing" immutable smart contracts today, but they are hardly ideal because they involve using a proxy contract to point to a new version (which has its own set of complications).

Really, GoChain is in the permissioned blockchain space. Which is a difficult place to be in, because you're now competing with the cloud. I would say GoChain faces more threat from AWS than from Ethereum, when you peel away the censorship resistance and open foundation that blockchains were supposed to provide.

Taxonomy Classification

Smart Contract Platform

Age, History, Current Status

GoChain was announced this year, back in February, 2018. Since I am writing this in October, 2018, the project is just about eight months old. On the GoChain website, you can see this timeline:

The main net is now live, which is a good sign. It seems to be humming along, though there isn't much activity to speak of yet.

Software Development

GoChain has their project on GitHub, like many others. This is a good start. Also, they have a strong team with a diverse background, which is also good. Let's look at their activity levels.

This is pretty good. Five authors pushing 90 commits qualifies as active in my book. The primary language is Go (was this on purpose?), which is known for being performant and handling concurrency well.

Market Capitalization

GoChain has a market capitalization around $40.8M USD, making it the 130th token by market cap. There are 625,565,141 GO tokens circulating, with a market average price of $0.065 per token, as of October 24th, 2018.

A quick glance at the trading volume from the last 24 hours shows that GoChain has nearly 10x the trading volume if you average its two closest competitors Nexus and iExec. This is a good sign that shows interest despite the recent drop in price since yesterday.

Exchange Liquidity

If you want to trade this token, you can go to Bittrex, KuCoin, or Upbit. However, a majority of the trading (north of 77%) takes place on Binance (BNB-USD).

Token Issuance Model

The token issuance model is explained in the whitepaper. GoChain is using Proof of Reputation, which is similar to Proof of Stake, except with large companies as the authorized signers. The thinking here is that large companies want to protect their reputations, so they are unlikely to try and cheat the system.

2.4.1. Incentives / Rewards. Authorized signers will be rewarded GoChain Coins (GOC) per block signed. Initially this rate will be 5% of the total tokens which is 50,000,000 new tokens in year one. This rate will decrease over time. The amount per block will depend on the finalized block times. If block times are 10 seconds for example, then the node would be rewarded an average of 15.9 tokens per signed block in the first year - GoChain Whitepaper

The reduction in tokens issued over time should cap the total supply. Since the plan is to have 50 authorized signers, each in a different country; this ensures that tokens will be distributed more evenly around the globe.

Security Model

This really wasn't covered much on the website or in the whitepaper. Starting with a copy of Ethereum's source code will give them some security out of the gate, but security is a moving target that should not be ignored.

When you're the 131st crypto by size, you may skate by for a while under the radar. But, if this asset were to suddenly spike up in value, then they may suddenly become a prime target.

Whitepaper

The GoChain whitepaper can be found here. Some of my key takeaways were their focus on the centralization of mining. It's true that mining has become centralized, but I feel like the distinction between nodes and miners got a bit blurry.

For example, Ethereum may have a centralization of miners in China, but the full nodes are another story. Recall that you can run a full node without being a miner, but miners also run full nodes (same thing with Bitcoin (BTC-USD)). So, the system is really kept honest by both node operators and the miners.

As you can see, the concentration of nodes is most pronounced in the United States, but Europe and China are also present. Clearly, China does not seem as big of a threat when viewed from this angle.

Community

Let's see how GoChain fares on social media.

GoChain has almost seven thousand followers on Twitter (TWTR), which isn't bad; but also not outstanding. They have more people in their Telegram chat, just over 10k in fact. However, on Reddit they only have 511 subscribers, which is quite low.

Criticism

The whitepaper

The whitepaper reads like marketing material to me. There are quite a few typos, which is unprofessional when you're raising millions of dollars and talking about taking on a behemoth like Ethereum, which is worth billions.

The data storage issue alone at 1300 transactions per second produces 0.7 gigabytes a [sic] data an hour. - GoChain Whitepaper

And:

We have a world class dev team [sic] is lead by Travis Reeder the former founder of Iron.io. - GoChain Whitepaper

And:

And:

Only authorized nodes can sign blocks and all blocks are verified [sic] that this is true by checking the signer is in the authorized list. - GoChain Whitepaper

And:

Combined with the verification data stored within smart contracts, users can what [sic] companies are running which nodes at any given point - GoChain Whitepaper

I probably sound like a stickler right now, especially since I'm sure that there are typos in the articles that I write. But, the difference here is that the GoChain project has very ambitious goals of displacing Ethereum, goals that rely on the authority of their team's competence. If you want people to take you seriously at that scale, at least hire a proofreader.

One of the primary red flags for a scam ICO are typos. I'm not saying this is a scam, I'm just saying they should be careful about their image. The whitepaper is supposed to be a hallowed document in the blockchain space.

The business model

I get the feeling that the founders of GoChain really think there's tons of pent up demand for businesses getting their entire operation on the Ethereum blockchain.

There's actually a lack of demand for the Ethereum blockchain right now and fees are around $0.10 per transaction, or less. The real use case of the blockchain is for censorship resistance, which you're never going to get from a corporation charged with the singular goal of returning value to shareholders in any way it possibly can.

If you're a business interested in the blockchain, you are probably running a private blockchain already; perhaps a version of Ethereum with the mining stripped out. In this case the power problem is already a nonissue, and the transaction speed is already much higher than 15 TX/second.

The threat to big business

Let's pretend that we're all executives at some huge, publicly traded company right now. The founders of GoChain approach us, and ask us to stake our identity to secure their blockchain project and take on Ethereum. You know what question I have? "What's in it for us?"

If someone does hack our node, and uses it to attack the network (recall that these 50 companies have their names and locations tied to this process because GoChain wants to piggyback on their trustworthiness), how much damage could be caused to us directly and indirectly?

Unless you have a really compelling answer to that question, I'll pass. There's just too much risk. I'd rather use Hyperleder, R3 or Corda.

Conclusion

I think the strength in this project does come from the resumes of the founders, who clearly have a lot of experience working at scale. However, I am concerned that GoChain seems to think their primary competition is Ethereum, from which they borrowed a majority of their source code.

While GoChain does have some people in their corner who are very enthusiastic, and an active code base, I am worried about their business strategy. If you don't even know who your competition is, you're in trouble.

The GoChain project will never be "cypherpunky" enough to attract hard core cryptographers to their team, and they're not quite business savvy enough or large enough to take on AWS. So, where does that leave them?

Do you hold GoChain? Did I get it all wrong? Let me know in the comment section below.

Cheers,

Hans

