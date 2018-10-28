Juniper: On The Sidelines For Now

Current premium valuation puts them ahead of Cisco, which is not warranted given slower growth and challenged business fundamentals.

Cloud segment weakness remains relevant and management now does not see the company returning to growth until some point next year.

Although Juniper (JNPR) released stronger than expected earnings, the company continues to demonstrate weak cloud trends and lowered guidance. Competition continues to increase with both Cisco (CSCO) and Arista (ANET) appearing to be in better competitive positions. Though JNPR has their analyst day coming up in November, it would be surprising to see them announce accelerating FY19 growth.

Choppy trading sessions over the past few months have provided some good opportunities for short-term investors. However, over the long term, it is challenging to believe JNPR will generate more alpha than their competitors.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Although JNPR did report better than expected results, their revenue and operating margins declined y/y, a troubling sign for any investor considering the growth rates seen from other competitors such as CSCO and ANET.

Revenue decreased 6% y/y to $1.18 billion. This also represented a 2% sequential decline. In addition, operating margin contracted from 23.5% in Q3-18 to 20.0% this past quarter. The 350 bps contraction y/y is very worrisome considering the rather strong global economies and IT spending trends that have occurred.

Routing revenue continued to show weakness, which is by far the largest revenue stream for JNPR. Down 15% y/y, routing represented 42% of total revenue. Excluding the routing segment, JNPR actually saw slight revenue growth. The pressures from routing are largely from the competitive landscape coming from both CSCO and ANET.

When looking at vertical revenue, both cloud and and service provider saw revenues decline, though enterprise revenue increased a rather impressive 15% y/y. However, this was more than offset by very weak cloud revenue, with a decline of 27%, now representing the smallest of the three verticals.

Management did note there were some timing issues of certain projects related to the weak cloud performance. JNPR noted the major cloud providers are tied to a few number of customers, so when a large contract is delayed relating to cloud services, the cloud revenue impact is immediately and noticeably felt. However, the concentration of revenue on major cloud providers places increased risks to revenue streams, such as seen in Q3.

Management now expects the cloud segment to return to growth in FY19 compared to previous expectations for returning to growth in Q4. The lack of cloud growth really hampers JNPR's growth potential considering their other competitors are more than able to find ways to grow their cloud segments double digits y/y.

In addition, management delayed their expectations for returning to overall growth. They previously expected this to occur in Q4 of this year; however, they noted their mid-point of Q4 guidance continues to reflect a decline largely attributed to their cloud segment weakness.

The weak guidance should not give investors much confidence in the outlook for JNPR. Considering their competitors continue to grow top line and margins with not much difficulty, investors should begin to question if there are better alternatives to JPNR. Even if JNPR announces they will return to growth in FY19, they have already lost market share over the past year, and assuming they guide to growth, who knows if it will be faster than the overall market.

Valuation

Declining revenue coupled with contracting margins should signal a discounted valuation, right? Especially in times when investors are seeking higher quality names with better downside protection, you would imagine declining revenue and lower margins would be avoided. However, compared to CSCO, the valuation tells a different story.

This is challenging for some investors to comprehend. JNPR's P/E multiple recently surpassed CSCO in a time where CSCO demonstrates share taking qualities and JNPR just the opposite.

Through Q3, JNPR has reported $1.30 in EPS, which is alright but definitely not good by any means. For Q4, management guided to EPS of $0.56-$0.58. For my analysis, I will give JNPR the benefit of the doubt and assume they reach the top end of the range of $0.58, giving JNPR EPS for FY18 of $1.88.

For FY19, we are likely to get guidance next month during their analyst day. It is challenging to draw any accurate assumptions around next year given management's commentary towards their cloud segment. However, let's assume JNPR grows their EPS by 5%, 10%, and 15%.

This growth could come from a few different areas. JNPR could see top line growth and stable margins which would flow through to the bottom line. In addition, JNPR could also see some margin expansion throughout the year. Finally, JNPR could repurchase quite a bit of shares given their $3.65 billion in cash at the end of Q3.

If FY18 EPS ends up at $1.88 and we assume a 5%, 10%, and 15% EPS growth for next year, this would give us a projected EPS range of $1.98-$2.16. Assuming their multiple does not change, this would result in a target stock price of $30-32. Given their shares are trading just north of $28, there is not a whole ton of upside remaining using these rather bullish assumptions.

A more realistic scenario could assume the similar EPS growth I used above, giving us a range of $1.98-2.16, but include some margin contraction given their current premium valuation compared to the faster growth, better margin CSCO. If we see JNPR's multiple contract to a more realistic 13.5x, putting them at a 1 turn discount to CSCO, we would see their shares trading at $27-29. This is where JNPR deserves to be trading at.

Though it is challenging to forecast FY19 given the many moving parts of JNPR, I believe shares have become fully valued for the time being and do not see much growth potential over the next 6-12 months. For now, I am on the sidelines for JNPR but have become more bullish around CSCO.

Risks to JNPR include an overall slowdown in IT related spending. In addition, JNPR could continue to face cloud segment challenges due to their concentration around larger contracts.

