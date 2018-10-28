DowDuPont: The Stock Will Likely Head Lower Before It Heads Higher

However, the impairment is a non-cash charge and does not materially impact the long-term bull case for this global company.

DowDuPont (DWDP) is like most other chemical companies in today's environment, in that, the stock has not performed well so far in 2018. To this point, DWDP shares are down over 25% on a YTD basis.

DWDP data by YCharts

However, it's important to note that DWDP shares have been impacted by more than just a broader market selloff, with a great example being the fact the stock dropped by over 6% when the company announced that it would be booking a $4.6B non-cash impairment charge related to its agriculture ("Ag") business. While DowDuPont will likely face further downward pressure in the near-term, I believe that DWDP shares are still worthy of investment dollars.

The Hit

An almost $5B write-down is a tough pill to swallow, but let's remember that this is a non-cash impairment charge that will have no impact on future cash expenditures. Read more about the details of the impairment charge here, but the main takeaway, as described by management in this follow-up announcement, is that:

..the impairment is non-cash, reflects the effect of previously reported market conditions, and has no impact on its previously announced financial guidance for the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont for the full-year 2018.

Simply put, the charge is related to management overestimating market conditions in the past and it does not necessarily mean that the Ag unit is a bad business today. Again, while an impairment charge is rarely ever a good thing, it makes sense for the current management team to flush out the issues now before the final Ag spin occurs in June of 2019.

Source: Global Agriculture & Chemicals Presentation, March 1, 2018

Part of building momentum before the spin definitely includes the items mentioned above but, in my mind, it has to also include strengthening the balance sheet by ensuring that the goodwill balance is proper.

The Latest, Good Results From Top To Bottom

On August 2, 2018, DowDuPont reported Q2 2018 results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. The company reported adjusted Q2 EPS of $1.37 (beat by $0.07) on revenue of $24.25B (beat by $650M), which both compare favorably to the results for same period of the prior year.

Source: Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

DowDuPont's most recent operating results were positively impacted by several factors (i.e., cost and revenue synergies, current shifts, lower tax rate and price/volume increases) but it is also important to note that management already guided for a strong finish to fiscal 2018.

Therefore, as I previously described, the Q2 2018 results and forward guidance supports the case that DowDuPont's long-term story remains intact.

The Catalysts

In my opinion, there are two main catalysts that should help propel DWDP shares higher over the next 12-18 months: (1) a promising operating environment and (2) the attractive valuation/upcoming spin offs.

(1) A Promising Operating Environment (i.e., An Improving BackDrop)

According to Fidelity's recent sector rankings, Material companies score well in two of the four scorecard indicators.

Source: Fidelity

Additionally, based on the earnings results for the S&P 500 companies that have already reported for Q3 2018, the past three months appear to have been a promising environment - that is, 77% of the companies have reported better-than-expected earnings, which is well-above the five-year average.

Source: FactSet

Lastly, in a broader context, the backdrop remains strong for cyclical companies. According to recent readings, the U.S. economy grew at a faster than expected rate in Q3 2018 (an annualized rate of 3.5% vs. the expected 3.3% rate). While the current rate is below the impressive 4.2% rate posted in Q2 2018, the 3.5% rate supports the case that the economy is on good footing. DowDuPont will go as the economy goes (well, after the company's current issues are resolved) so the strong GDP number is encouraging news.

(2) Valuation/ Upcoming Spinoffs

DowDuPont is trading at an attractively P/E ratio based on forward earnings estimates, especially when you consider historical metrics.

Additionally, I believe that the upcoming spins will unlock a significant amount of value.

To this point, another Seeking Alpha author, Shmulik Karpf, completed a sum-of-the-parts analysis in this well-written article that showed that DWDP shares were undervalued by 25%. The stock looks a lot more attractively valued today, as DWDP shares are down approximately 10% over the last week.

Anyway you slice it, DowDuPont is trading at an attractive valuation and, in my opinion, the spins only adds fuel to the company's long-term story.

Risks

A broader market selloff will cause downward pressure for DWDP shares. However, I do believe that the intended spinoffs and above-average dividend should help form a base for the stock price.

Additionally, there're integration risk and other risk factors related to the spinoffs that investors will need to monitor over the next two years. It is not a given that the integration of the DowDuPont assets will go without a hitch, or that the spinoffs will go exactly as planned, so this is something that I would watch closely throughout 2018 and 2019.

Bottom Line

The market is in correction territory, so the most likely direction for stocks, at least in the near term, is down, but looking out, I believe that the spins will create a tremendous amount of shareholder value in the years ahead. Therefore, I believe that the stock will likely head lower before it heads higher.

However, let's remember that management appears to be laser-focused on properly positioning the company for the upcoming spins and, in my opinion, most of the good news is not yet priced into the stock. As such, long-term investors should use the noise (the impairment charge and any broader market pullback) as an opportunity to add to their long-term positions in a company that has promising business prospects over at least the next two plus years.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.