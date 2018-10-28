Technically Speaking For The Week Of October 22-26

We'll likely see additional moves lower in the next few weeks.

U.S. equity markets are moving lower, mirroring the move lower that other markets took starting in the spring.

The BEA released its first estimate of 3Q GDP, which showed a top-line growth rate of 3.5% (I go into more detail in the weekly Turning Points newsletter). PCEs and government spending are up. Intellectual property spending by business is increasing, but equipment, CRE, and residential investment is down. We're starting to see commentary that the U.S. economy is now at peak growth, an argument that makes sense if you subscribe to the argument that the TCJA and increased federal spending are the primary drivers of the recent uptick in growth. This doesn't mean that a recession is imminent; it's possible growth will simply ramp down to a lower 2-3% range. But the possibility of a recession is higher, largely due to the Fed's rate hiking stance.

What's happening in the U.S. markets - why are they moving lower? I think the best explanation is they're moving in line with other global equity markets:

The above chart shows the yearly equity market ETFs of the major global equity markets, all of which (save for the SPYs) started to fall in 1Q as trade tensions started to increase. The SPYs kept rallying due to strong earnings, the TCJA, and increased government spending. They have now joined their global brethren in moving lower. Also remember the equity markets are leading indicators; it's possible that with increased trade tensions, investors pulled money off the table in anticipation of slower global growth.

The Federal Reserve released its latest Beige Book which contained the following summation of the current state of the U.S. economy (emphasis added):

Economic activity expanded across the United States, with the majority of Federal Reserve Districts reporting modest to moderate growth. New York and St. Louis indicated slight growth, overall, while Dallas reported robust growth driven by strong manufacturing, retail, and nonfinancial services activity. On balance, manufacturers reported moderate output growth; however, several Districts indicated that firms faced rising materials and shipping costs, uncertainties over the trade environment, and/or difficulties finding qualified workers. Demand for transportation services remained strong. Labor shortages were broadly noted and were linked to wage increases and/or constrained growth. Reports on commercial and residential real estate were mixed, although several Districts saw rising home prices and low levels of inventory. Overall, consumer spending increased at a modest pace while consumer price growth ranged from modest to moderate. Travel and tourism generally picked up with a notable exception of North and South Carolina, where Hurricane Florence deterred tourism. Agricultural conditions were mixed as rainy weather helped some farmers but caused delays and crop damages for others, including the loss of crops and livestock due to Hurricane Florence.

This largely anecdotal report is consistent with the latest and preceding GDP report. The economy continues to expand. However, it is starting to experience late-economic cycle problems such as a labor shortage, rising commodity prices and weaker real estate activity (which are caused by increasing interest rates).

Turning to the market, here is this week's performance table:

This is a standard correction table with the equity markets moving lower and the Treasury market rallying. All the indexes took at least a modest hit this week with the DIA off slightly more than 3% and the transports down nearly 4.6%.

Let's look at this week's charts for the major indexes (SPY, QQQ, and IWM):

All three are in a "lower lows, lower highs" mode. You could potentially make the argument that Friday's price action looks like the beginning of a bottoming process, with prices printing a modestly lower low and then rebounded during trading to close a bit off their daily high. But that's a pretty weak argument; we'd really need stronger evidence of a bottoming process in this week's trading to be comfortable with that call.

Next, let's look at the 30-day charts, starting with the IWMs:

Above are several solid downtrends. The overall pattern for the period is lower, with prices contained by the 200-minute EMA. There's a second move lower that started on the 17th with prices moving lower in a steeper formation.

We see the same thing with the QQQs. This chart also shows that there are several trends in the charts. The first is derived from the 200-minute EMA, which is moving lower for the entire period. The second is from the price candles, which have a move lower, rally, followed by a second move lower.

The SPYs' move lower is fairly pronounced. All of the commentary from the IWMs and QQQs applies to the SPYs. I would add that momentum has been negative for most of the last month.

Turning to the daily charts, the most important is the IWM:

Prices have moved through most of the major technical support areas on the chart. They are currently in the mid-upper 140s, which were established during the spring. With the high volume, negative momentum and weak reading from the EMAs, it looks like prices want to move towards lows from early February.

Let's work on the assumption that the markets act as a unified whole. That means IWM will probably pull the other indexes lower as well.

