Snap: The Drunken Sailor Burns Another $159 Million

Source: Variety

Snapchat (SNAP) reported Q3 revenue of $298 million and eps of -$0.12. The company beat on revenue and earnings, yet the market was disappointed. SNAP sold off by 10%. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

DAUs Continue To Slide

Heading into the quarter Snapchat had 188 million daily active users ("DAUs"), likely large enough to interest advertisers looking to reach millennials. The problem was that DAUs were down 2% from Q1 2018. The company recently revamped the app to separate friends' photos and videos from content delivered by influencers. In a leaked memo CEO Evan Spiegel admitted the rushed re-design may have been off putting to several users. Snapchat's Q3 DAUs were 186 million - a loss of another 2 million users. The company intimated the attrition was primarily among Android users.

Management also intimated DAUs would fall again in Q4. The question remains, "Will advertisers abandon Snapchat due to lack of DAU growth?" Over 85% of the company's advertising revenue is derived via self-service, allowing Snapchat to scale its sales efforts and reach smaller advertisers:

Our growth is being driven by improving ROI, on-boarding additional advertisers and expanding our suite of advertising products and tools. In the third quarter, over 85% of our advertising revenue on Snapchat was transacted via self-service, up from 35% one year ago. The transition to self-service has allowed us to scale our sales efforts to smaller advertisers that we couldn't initially reach, like FabFitFun, a subscription company, which improved their cost for acquisition by 36% this past quarter, utilizing our new conversion optimization tools and subsequently increased their lead generation budget by 7 times.

This implies Snapchat could spur additional advertising revenue with its current DAU pool. It could also potentially grow ad revenue by reaching smaller advertisers without incrementally increasing SG&A costs. The company's infrastructure has been built out. Now it needs to deliver new advertisers. This sounds easier said than done.

The company also asserted that brands like Warner Brothers and Chik-fil-A had used its format and were pleased with the results. If Snapchat can offer e-commerce customers higher engagement rates vis-a-vis competitors, then does DAU growth matter as much? Twitter's (TWTR) user growth has been stagnant, yet its user engagement has been stellar. User engagement has allow Twitter to grow revenue Y/Y and fend off threats from Facebook (FB). It could potentially spur advertisers and ad revenue for Snapchat despite a diminution in DAUs.

The Drunken Sailor Burned Another $159 million

Heading into the quarter Snapchat had been burning cash like a drunken sailor. Despite 43% Y/Y revenue growth this quarter the company had free cash flow of -$159 million. It was better than the $220 million cash burn in the year earlier period, yet still alarming. If the company cannot generate positive cash flow with nearly $300 million in quarterly revenue then when can it? Growth in average revenue per user ("ARPU") was up 37% Y/Y, while average cost of revenue per user ("CoRPU") fell 10%. However, the company's revenue less cost of sales simply is not robust enough to cover other operating costs.

R&D and SG&A costs fell 8% Y/Y, yet Snapchat's EBITDA was still -$298 million. Q3 2018 (1) ARPU of $1.60 less (2) CoRPU of $.1.06 left (3) $0.54 per user to cover R&D and SG&A expenses. Its EBITDA of -$1.60 per user implies the company needs to rapidly increase revenue or cut costs.

Management is currently looking to reduce the amount of bandwidth the service uses; this could potentially drive down Snapchat's cost of revenue. Its cost of revenue consists primarily of payments to third-party infrastructure partners for hosting its products.

If the company can deliver a similar user experience with less bandwidth (and less costs) it could be a game-changer. It could be key to Snapchat becoming cash flow positive at its current DAU level. Snapchat company currently has $1.4 billion in cash and securities. If it continues to burn over $100 million per quarter then its liquidity could come under scrutiny by the second half of 2019.

Price Discovery

SNAP has an $8 billion market capitalization, but how much is the stock actually worth? The stock is less than half its $17 IPO price, so it appears cheap. Given its unproven business model maybe SNAP never should have traded at $17 to begin with. The company loses money; traditional valuation metrics like multiple of earnings or multiple of EBITDA do not apply. Some have speculated Snapchat could be acquired by Google (GOOG) or Apple (AAPL), which likely explains its valuation amid consistent cash burn.

SNAP is down over 50% Y/Y. Sans a buyout, I believe SNAP will trade in line with broader financial markets, which also appear headed lower.

Conclusion

Snapchat's continual cash burn could call into question the company's ability to survive. Sell SNAP.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.