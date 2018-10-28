AT&T's Streaming Initiative: Worth The Investment

The company can take on the risk of streaming because it is also exposed to the multiplex distribution business, as well as licensing and merchandising.

Financially, the company has a lot of debt, but considering the opportunities in content and the coverage ratio, the company is in an arguably good position.

I'm sure SA readers have heard by now of plans by AT&T (T) to create an over-the-top product that can be distributed to the consumer. This SA news item summarizes the initiative.

This should be regarded by T shareholders as a very exciting development. At its essential core, it is literally why the telecommunications concern wanted Time Warner: it needed high-profile content to develop a platform that not only would be a viable business on its own merits but also would aid in differentiating AT&T's platform from the competition.

Of course, let it be said and understood that every company wants to develop some sort of subscription filmed-entertainment service, even if it is smaller scale in nature. CBS (CBS) (CBS.A), for instance, may never reach the level of Netflix (NFLX), but it is nevertheless out there with its own OTT product for consumers. There are even smaller-scale content OTT products, such as horror-themed Shudder TV from AMC Networks (AMCX).

Let's consider the major benefits and drawbacks to the plan.

The Benefit Side Of The Coin

This is fairly straightforward. People love content. They are drawn to killer-app content, such as Netflix's Stranger Things. They love branded universes, such as Disney's (DIS) Star Wars. They don't necessarily like bundles or lack of choice as is seen by multichannel video-programming distributors such as Comcast (CMCSA). (I'll just interject here and say that I mention the latter only as an illustration of why streaming has become popular, since it has siphoned off subscribers who were used to that model; in no way am I saying that the cable bundle is dead, as I do in fact own Comcast's stock.) What people do like is subscribing to content they enjoy on their own terms. Thus, we are in a media age where streaming is a trending business model.

All of that is captured by WarnerMedia's streaming plans. WarnerMedia is essentially a new name for Time Warner. The company owns and/or has access to a lot of great IP. First and foremost is the DC superhero portfolio, which is Marvel's most significant corporate nemesis. There are also many movie franchises, such as Harry Potter and the series of horror films based on The Conjuring.

And WarnerMedia has access to HBO. That premium cable/OTT channel is famous for producing high-quality original content before that process became the zeitgeist it is today. The channel has original movies, series and documentaries. Right now, HBO is famous in particular for Game of Thrones. Nevertheless, there is a whole host of series that people enjoy (e.g., Girls, Barry), as well as the company's output deals with other studios for theatrical product in the pay-TV window. As the details of the streaming service become more clear, I'm going to assume a lot of that content is included in the streaming product (it has been stated that HBO will also remain its own independent subscription business).

The Coin's Other Side...

You knew this was coming: costs associated with content are the big drawback. Unfortunately, shareholders will not only have to prepare themselves for big capital investments in filmed entertainment, they arguably have no choice but to demand it.

May sound strange to say that, but it's true. Remember that spending on content isn't simply a strategy; instead, think of it as a law of economic physics in Hollywood. Unlike something like retail, where costs can be controlled and levels of capital investment varied, talent deals must be struck to have any sort of chance with a streaming product. Storytelling is a different beast altogether.

The other problem as well is that Netflix has such a head start on everyone that playing catch-up will be complicated. AT&T's management hopefully will allow aggressive investing in content to lead the paradigm. This should in turn lead to large-scale consumer sign-ups. Nothing is guaranteed, though.

The Financial Side

AT&T is famous for being an income stock as well as a company with a lot of debt.

The above is an understatement. No kidding - there is a lot of debt here. Stefan Redlich wrote a great article about it. Here's the number you need to know: $190 billion. At the time of this writing, the company's market cap was roughly $240 billion. In relation to the debt, that's pretty impressive, and not necessarily in a good way.

The company pays a lot in interest expense. According to the recent Q3 report (.pdf), interest expense of $2 billion was paid out. From Stefan Redlich's article: "Interest expenses amounted to $3.8B in 2018 YTD, translating into an interest coverage ratio of 3.3." (The bold emphasis is that of the cited author.) Interest coverage is the ratio of EBIT-income to interest. Having over three times as much income should be regarded as technically positive, but the bulk interest payment is nevertheless significant, especially from an opportunity-cost perspective. A couple billion bucks would make many hours of content, in other words.

As most pundits point out, the theory with AT&T is that its large telecom subscriber base, in conjunction with its original content and a push into new subscriber-based businesses implied by the latter, powered by WarnerMedia, will bring on the cash flow to both manage and reduce the debt. And pay the dividends. Can't forget about that, because at a 6% yield, everyone needs to do their homework. Net cash from operations was $12 billion in Q3, and free cash flow was $6.5 billion. Dividend payments were $3.6 billion. That leaves $3 billion of cash.

Three billion in cash, just considering the number itself not in relation to anything else, is not enough to launch a streaming service. Netflix itself spends more than twice that. Possibly way more than twice. If you've been following the Netflix saga, you know the drill - take on debt as opposed to issuing secondary offerings to fund content production/acquisition, all of it on a bet that subscriber growth plus pricing power eventually equals shareholder economic value (or, more hopefully perhaps, a premium takeover/merger transaction). Various headlines have mentioned that Netflix might go as high as $13 billion in a single fiscal year to generate content.

The streaming wars demand investment. It will take billions to ramp up a competitive product. What, therefore, is the takeaway?

AT&T: A Buy

The stock is a buy. Here's why.

First, the company is paying a 6% yield. Being paid to wait while the streaming wars are fought is a unique advantage when compared to owning Netflix, which does not pay a dividend and relies only on capital appreciation. Don't get me wrong - Netflix has been a strong stock over the years for good reasons (i.e., smart management in a disruptive industry). But it's similar to owning Disney - a shareholder at least gets some total return to make up for the variable reception any given piece of content receives (i.e., Disney, like all Hollywood concerns, is in a hit/miss business).

Continuing on, WarnerMedia brings to the table many opportunities to create growing cash flows which will allow for management of the debt load. From AT&T's highlights (.pdf) of Q3, we see that this segment experienced over 5% growth in the top line to $8.2 billion. Within that, the major brands Turner, HBO and Warner Bros. grew 3.9%, 2.4% and 7.5%, respectively. The all-important subscription-revenue growth also saw expansion for Turner and HBO at 5.6% and 7%, respectively. Turner's advertising revenue declined 3% on an adjusted basis, something that shouldn't surprise anyone given the shift to subscription models and the continued volatility of the traditional advertising model. HBO, by the way, according to this article from last winter, has well over 140 million global subscribers, of which 5 million are over-the-top streaming customers.

To help out with all the requirements for investment in content and debt management, AT&T can call upon the valuable non-streaming/non-home-platform businesses. Shareholders can keep in mind that WarnerMedia also has a thriving business at the multiplex, as aforementioned. Franchises such as the ones based on the DC superheroes help to not only bring in revenue but to create synergy with the rest of the company, not unlike Disney. Add to that opportunities in merchandising and licensing and one can see how investment in streaming content is hedged by an already successful IP machine.

Given the dividend yield, and the current forward P/E of around 9, as well as the fact that it is close to a 52-week low (it's a narrow range, however, as one sometimes finds with higher-yielding large-cap dividend stocks), AT&T the stock and company, with a new content arm added to its traditional telecom/satellite business, is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.