Junior Gold Miners Vs. Small Cap Stocks: The Tide Has Turned

So far October 2018 is the very first time in the 22-year history of the HUI Gold Bugs gold miners index that it has gone up in October while the S&P 500 has gone down.

Charts of the Junior Gold Miners vs. Small Cap Stocks ratio show that the tide has turned in favor of junior gold miners this fall. October 2018 is not like October 2008 for gold and gold miners.

Just as the gold vs. stocks ratio can help us understand the gold market, so too can we utilize the ratio of junior gold miners compared to small cap stocks.

Gold itself is mainly valuable for preserving the wealth that you already have, but junior gold miner stocks are a better vehicle to make new wealth.

One of the first key steps to begin a new bull market in gold, is for gold to begin to outperform the stock market. This step has finally begun now.

Gary Tanashian, one of the best analysts of the gold market and the stock market, loves to show a graphic of the 9 planets (ok, 8 planets plus Pluto) to illustrate the relative importance of the fundamental factors for the gold market. I won't steal Gary's graphic for my own article, but you can see it for yourself in the middle of this recent article of his.

The point is, the planet Jupiter represents "Gold rises vs. Stocks". It may seem obvious, but many people don't pay enough attention to this basic fact: If stocks in general (SPY) are outperforming gold (GLD) (PHYS) and gold miners (GDX), it's going to be hard to get any investors, traders, or speculators very excited or interested in gold and gold miners. One of the first key steps to begin a new bull market in gold, is for gold to begin to outperform the stock market.

As Mr. Tanashian has also pointed out recently, stocks were crushing gold from April to September this year, but then they hit a wall. And we all know what has happened in the stock market in October as a result. Since my focus is on gold and gold miners more than the stock market, I will present the chart as the Gold to S&P 500 ratio:

In this article, I want to dig a little deeper. Gold itself is just fine, essential in fact, as a safe haven asset. Allocating 10% of your investible assets to physical gold will do a great deal to help protect you in a financial or economic crisis, as everyone from Jim Rickards to Jim Cramer (!) will tell you.

Making Money vs. Preserving Wealth

But it's important to understand that this physical gold allocation is mainly about wealth preservation, not wealth building. In other words, it can help you keep your wealth if you have it already, but it's not likely to make you rich if you don't have it already.

If you want to make a lot of money in precious metals, you have to go beyond gold itself. Some people look to silver (SLV) (PSLV) for this purpose, but it is too volatile and unstable in my view. The ups and downs of the silver market can be completely unpredictable, and you can lose your money as quickly as you made it.

This is why I prefer the precious metal miners as the best vehicle for money-making speculation in this sector. They are inherently leveraged to the gold price, and they are subject to extreme levels of positive and negative sentiment and momentum shifts, like any stocks, only more so.

Junior Gold Mine Explorer and Developer Stocks

Since my aim in this sector is making a lot of money, not just preserving wealth, I focus on junior gold miners (GDXJ) and in particular on junior gold mine explorer and developer stocks. They have the potential for much bigger gains than the safer, more established senior gold miners. Precisely because their valuations have fallen so far, they have bigger potential to make you money when sentiment and momentum in the sector turn around.

My personal focus is mainly on the junior gold explorers and developers with primary listings on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. Canadian markets are more friendly to mineral miners than U.S. markets are, but at the same time I find Canadian markets to be safer and more reliable than other international markets for miners such as Australia. One simple reason is that Canada has the same time zones as the U.S., so it is much easier to trade these stocks when both the TSX Venture Exchange and the U.S. Over The Counter (OTC) Markets are open during the same hours.

I recently wrote a blog post with a lot more information about the junior gold miner stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, and I encourage interested readers to check it out to learn more.

Junior Gold Miners vs. Small Cap Stocks

Just as the gold vs. stocks ratio can help us understand the fundamental dynamics of the gold market and the stock market, so too we can utilize a similar tool for junior gold miners (GDXJ) and their comparable asset class sector, small cap stocks (IWM).

For that purpose, I hereby introduce the Junior Gold Miner to Small Cap Stocks ratio, GDXJ:IWM.

The junior gold miner ETF, GDXJ, was introduced to the market in late 2009. So first of all let us take a look at the entire history of this GDXJ to IWM ratio from late 2009 up to the present:

Here we see clearly the final leg up of the gold miners bull market that ended in 2011, the long, deep and painful bear market of 2011-2015, the massive gold miners rally of early 2016, and the long, slow downturn of the past two plus years.

It is important to note that even in the summer of 2016, at the peak of that year's rally, junior gold miners remained far, far below the levels they reached in 2011 relative to small cap stocks.

Here is a close-up of the 2016 rally and the downturn since then:

Here we can see that something has been changing over the past month or two. It is worth taking an even closer look:

October 2018 Is Not Like October 2008 For Gold and Gold Miners

I also want to say a word about seasonality and its significance for this rally. It's true that the rally of December 2016-January 2017 may look similar at first glance, on the surface. But we have learned in recent years that gold and gold miners have an established habit of selling down to a bottom in December, and then taking off into January. Those particular months are more about seasonality than fundamentals in the gold and gold miners market.

This rally is happening in October. Now October is traditionally volatile for all financial markets and all asset classes, but it is significant when gold and gold miners crush stocks in October. Recall that in the last October stock crash in 2008, gold and gold miners crashed too. This year looks very, very different.

In fact, if the current trend holds through the end of October next week, this year will be the very first time in the 22-year history of the HUI Gold Bugs Index that gold miner stocks went up in October and the S&P 500 went down in October at the same time!

In many years, in fact in every year from 2003 through 2013, gold miner stocks and the S&P 500 moved in the same direction in October.

Often in the period 1996-2002, and a couple times recently, gold miner stocks went down while the S&P 500 went up in October.

But never in the history of this HUI Gold Bugs gold miners index has it gone up in October when the S&P 500 went down -- until now in 2018!

Here is the full data set, based on my own research of the data at stockcharts.com. Numbers are rounded to the nearest half percent:

The black bold face type indicates years when the S&P 500 went up in October while the HUI Gold Bugs gold miners index went down.

Plain type indicates years when the S&P 500 and the HUI Gold Bugs Index moved in the same direction in October.

The red bold face type of October 2018 so far indicates the only year ever when the HUI Gold Bugs gold miners index has gone up while the S&P 500 has gone down.

Of course there is a long way to go before we see how a potential gold and gold miners rally and bull market pans out in the months ahead. But I strongly believe that now is the time to begin building larger positions in select junior gold miner stocks, if you want to have the opportunity to make the largest possible gains in this coming bull market.

My subscription service, the Stock & Gold Market Report, offers: Complete model portfolio

7 top junior gold miner stock picks

2 top platinum miner stock picks

#1 top silver miner stock pick

Massive potential gains for 2018 and 2019 Value beyond the initial stock picks - valuable guidance about: When to take profits, when to sell



When to let winners ride

When to cut losses

When to hold through volatility

Weekly portfolio updates and commentary on global financial markets

Focus on the precious metals & miners market

Check it out and subscribe today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long many junior gold miner stocks. Further detailed information is available to subscribers of the Stock & Gold Market Report.