Kimco: Reducing, Reusing And Recycling Towards Success

What Kimco Has Been Doing

Image from finviz.com

For the past few quarters, Kimco Realty (KIM), like other retail REITs, has been solidifying its portfolio by focusing on quality rather than quantity. Capital recycling through dispositions and cap ex spending to improve existing properties has resulted in higher liquidity and a promising return to growth in the near future.

An example of KIM’s type of properties - image from KIM investor website

YTD lows in late April alongside other REITs, especially in retail, recovered nicely as earnings rolled in and showed better than expected numbers. After a summer honeymoon, higher interest rates and a spooked market have led us to again appear oversold. While KIM shot up ~6% on the most recent earnings call on the 25th, shares are still cheap.

Beat and Raise

Kimco reported FFO of $0.36 on revenue of $283 million, which is 4% lower year over year. However, due to dispositions of weaker properties and reduced depreciation expense, net income was actually slightly higher YoY.

Dispositions included 10 properties and 2 tracts of land for proceeds of $153.7 million. Part of the use of these proceeds was in the early redemption of $300 million worth of 6.875% bonds due next October. I support this move, as it helps de-leverage the balance sheet and lower their cost of capital. At quarter-end, KIM had $146 million in cash and $2 billion available under their unsecured revolving credit facility, so there is plenty of liquidity.

Tenant occupancy is always an important and carefully watched metric in this sector, and while the closings of Toys "R" Us (and now Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ)/K-Mart) lowered occupancy by 0.4% to 95.8%, this is still fairly high, and underscores how little the bankruptcy is affecting Kimco.

Rent growth was very encouraging, with a 2.2% increase in same-store net operating income. Rental rates for new leases were up 12.1% for the quarter. As KIM sheds the struggling tenants like Sears that were only paying around $5 per square foot, revenue will increase as new tenants pay more typical rates.

What about demand for these vacancies? Assuming rents will be higher is one thing, but that’s only if someone actually moves into the space. Well, as pointed out on the conference call, for the 21 Toys "R" Us properties, 13 are already signed with new tenants, 6 more are currently in negotiations, and the other 2 will most likely be sold off. I think that’s incredibly promising for KIM’s occupancy situation, and I’m eager to see what new companies move into the spaces.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Guidance was raised by a few pennies to have FY 18 FFO come in at $1.45 to $1.47 per share. Seeing that dispositions have slowed and that rents are actually increasing, I’m not surprised that FFO will come out again strong next quarter. I know that some people were expecting a dividend raise since there is ample room for an increase, but I’d rather KIM use the money on cap ex and debt reduction. We don’t know when the next true market crash will be, and both of these moves will help strengthen their position heading into it.

Image from company 10-Q filed 10/26/18

As you can see above, while total debt is a little on the high end, the vast majority of it is unsecured and fixed rate. The average interest rate on their debt is very low, and the company has wisely extinguished some of the higher debt ahead of schedule. With 96.6% of debt as fixed-rate, the company is very well shielded from further raises in interest rates, however unlikely that may be. KIM also has a majority of their debt due after 2021, which is a prudent move by management.

2019 and 2020 remains a promising time for growth for Kimco, as the pipeline of property improvements and tenant churn begins to show up on the bottom line. While acquisitions are nearly non-existent now, we can expect activity to pick up next year. As long as the dividend is well covered and operating metrics are improving, I’m not worried about the return potential of this stock. Investors can wait with a 7.2% dividend yield knowing that their investment is safe.

Summary

I know that there has not been a shortage of bullish articles on retail REITs lately, and I doubt investors that have avoided the sector will be swayed with another solid earnings report. However, like other retail REITs and most famously the unique EPR Properties (EPR), there is a noticeable shift to restaurant and experiential tenants. In KIM’s case, the further development of “live-work-play” properties that combine residential and commerce tenants offers an interesting and creative solution to modern problems facing the sector. I consider KIM to be a safe income and value play that relies on efficiencies of scale and great management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.