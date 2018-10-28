3 Reasons To Buy Electronic Arts Ahead Of Earnings

Investors already know how video games sold over the last three months; this seems like good news for EA.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is slated to report earnings at the end of this month. With shares down significantly from recent heights, long-term investors are being given a rare chance. It’s not every day that a stock can be bought at a significant discount to both recent prices, and to the price the company itself paid for the shares. Investors have three solid reasons to buy the shares in advance of what should be a positive earnings report.

Investors already know the answer to this question

The video game industry is a rare one, where investors are given a monthly report of the top-selling titles. The first reason to buy EA stock is that Electronic Arts’ games have been consistently among the top selling titles, in particular in the August and September months.

Month July August September EA titles in the top 10 None #1 – Madden NFL 19 #4 FIFA 19 #6 Madden NFL 19 #10 NHL 19 Other significant titles #2 Grand Theft Auto V (Take-Two) #3, #5, #7, #10 – All Nintendo #3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) #5, #9, #10 – All Nintendo #3 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

(Source: July sales, August sales, September sales)

Though EA didn’t have the top game in each month, the titles that made the top ten are usually some of the company’s largest releases each year. According to Zacks Equity Research, Madden NFL 19 has already been deemed “a hit” as the title, “sold more than 130 million units since the release of the franchise.” Giving additional weight to this claim, is according to The NPD Group, overall video game spending increased 26% year-over-year, as Madden, “posted its highest launch month sales in six years.”

FIFA 19 took the number four spot in September, yet some worried about physical disc sales. However, investors should keep in mind that last quarter, EA generated more than 84% of its sales from digital copies. In addition, FIFA like Madden, relies on the sale of add-ons through Ultimate Team and micro-transactions to drive sales far past the initial game sale. Given that some of EA’s strongest titles were available during two the three months in this quarter, it should bode well for earnings.

The future of gaming

The second reasons to buy EA stock before earnings, is the transition in the gaming industry is constant, and EA seems to be willing to take the lead. Years ago, games were sold in physical form with very little though to online services. As Internet speeds increased, online play and digital downloads have taken the front seat at the table. Moving further into the future, gaming seems poised to move from a game-to-game sales business, to companies offering streaming services with constant expansions.

Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick said he believes that eventually most games will be cross-platform. He further said, “I think streaming will happen” and that “There are numerous companies that are looking at it.” Activision’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Collister Johnson said the company was talking with “global tech platform providers about their cloud infrastructure and potential streaming solutions.” However, at this point, online speeds are still unable to consistently provide the type of response time that gamers require.

In the meantime, EA wants to take advantage of gamer’s seemingly constant appetite for new experiences at a reasonable cost, and is willing to do so for both console and PC gamers alike. Though companies like Take-Two and Activision offer online services through their games, most require buying a boxed or digital copy of the game. Electronic Arts is taking gamers outside of the box, to a monthly subscription that allows them to play many games for a minimal monthly cost.

For console gamers, EA Access at $4.99 per month, or $29.99 per year, gives users access to 56 games. This same service allows subscribers to try new games before they are released, and they can save 10% on digital purchases as well. Looking to appeal to PC gamers, EA offers Origin Access Premier at a similar price point. However, Premier gives users over 150 games, and at a slightly higher price, users get early full access to new games as well instead of just a trial version.

Given that the average price of a new game is $59.99, users are getting a significant value from either EA Access or Origin Access Premier. As Internet speeds increase, and streaming full games becomes possible, EA will already have subscription services in place that can be expanded to take advantage. The company’s ambitions for future games, shows Electronic Arts plans for the future, and gamers and investors alike should pay attention.

An Anthem for the future

Electronic Arts should have a strong upcoming quarter, but it’s the company’s future plans that gives investors the third reason to buy the shares. In the short-term, Battlefield V becomes available on November 2. The company is taking a very different tactic than Activision with its Call of Duty franchise. Activision decided to avoid a single-player mission in Black Ops 4, in favor of going against Fortnite with its Blackout mode.

There are multiple articles already decrying the lack of a single-player campaign in Black Ops 4. Reviewers have said Black Ops 4 is, “a Big Disappointment” and still others said, “Activision has no idea what to do with Call of Duty.” Battlefield V went the other direction, leaving a battle royal mode out until a rumored spring addition.

Speaking of EA’s first test of Battlefield V, the company seemed enthusiastic about player’s reactions. Andrew Wilson CEO said, “The results exceeded our expectations, with high demand leading to three times our planned number of participants joining the test.” Looking at outside reviews, Battlefield is garnering comments like “closer, more intense encounters” or “Grand Operations add welcome complexity.”

Looking out a bit further, EA’s next big game release is Anthem a, “cooperative Action-RPG set in a new and mysterious world.” Players seem excited about the game as EA said, “Our EA PLAY demo sessions for Anthem were packed from beginning to end.” In addition, Anthem seems like a game that players will be able to enjoy as it evolves. EA said, “Over time, Anthem will develop and expand – introducing unique stories, challenges, and world-shaking events.” Instead of gamers having to buy a unique version of the game each year, it seems EA is intent on releasing the game, and then letting ongoing purchases and expansions provide the future.

Moving beyond Anthem, EA also has a new Star Wars project called Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order that’s expected in 2020. The company isn’t intent on resting on its laurels either. When pressed about further titles, CFO Blake Jorgensen said, “one or two other sizable titles (ARE) coming.”

With established titles like Madden, FIFA, NHL, and Battlefield, Electronic Arts is already sitting on consistent revenue production. Star Wars fans seem to always be up for a new gaming adventure, so even a decent release should be met with open wallets. As players gain access to more titles through subscription services, and players evolve beyond having to buy a box to access the latest games, Electronic Arts seems poised to benefit.

EA seems convinced its shares represent a good value, as last quarter the company spent $300 million to retire 2.3 million shares. When a company pays $130 a share, and investors can pay around $100, they already should be happy with the stock’s potential. Investors looking for a long-term investment should jump in before earnings and before the market realizes their true value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.