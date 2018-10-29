24% Discount To NAV Makes This REIT A Buy

In summer of 2017, shares traded at $10.98. That was around book value at the time. Today they trade at $7.40 and an enormous discount to book value.

Flattening of the yield curve drove earnings dramatically lower. Management slashed the dividend in response. We predicted those events in summer of 2017.

CMO trades at a 24% discount to book value. We haven't seen a discount this large on CMO since early 2016.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) currently trades at an enormous discount. By our estimate for 10/27/2018, it trades at a 24% discount. Our estimates for book value take into account management's stated BV (book value) for the end of the last quarter combined with a reading of interest rate movements since Q3 2018 ended. Some analysts will refer to this metric as NAV (net asset value). Outside of the mortgage REIT sector, NAV is a much more common term.

We haven’t seen a discount this large since the panic in early 2016. We believe this is a solid buying opportunity because of the significant discount to book value. CMO’s earnings are not great, but they are not as bad as the most recent quarter has led analysts to believe. Unless the yield curve flattens further, we expect earnings to begin a recovery.

What Drives Performance for Mortgage REITs?

There are really two factors driving returns to shareholders:

Total Economic Return, occasionally referred to as Economic Return Change in Price to Book Value Ratio

That’s it. For all the complexity of mortgage REITs, you can boil it down to those two factors. Let’s define each.

Total Economic Return

Total economic return should not be confused with total returns. Economic return has to do with the book value of the company rather than the share price.

The total economic return is composed of two parts:

The dividend amount The change book value per common share

Investors are very familiar with the dividend amounts, but often don’t pay enough attention to the change in book value per common share. For simplicity sake, we’ll be referring to “book value per common share” simply as “book value”.

The total economic return combines these two factors. For instance, if the mortgage REIT paid a dividend of $.25 but book value per share declined by -$.05, the total economic return is $.20. Total economic return is where the management of the mortgage REIT has the largest impact. Their decisions drive gains or losses in book value per share as well as determining the amount of net interest income available for dividends.

As investors, we always want to see higher total economic return for our positions.

Imagine if you purchased an entire mortgage REIT and became the only shareholder. You would measure your future performance by the change in the value of your investment account. This is the same way total economic returns work for the mortgage REIT. If you invested new capital into the account, you wouldn’t consider your deposit to be profit. To control for that impact, we must always use book value on a “per share” basis. If the mortgage REIT sells new shares to increase equity, we want to know how that impacted the book value for the shares we already own.

Change in Price to Book Ratio

The change in price to book ratio simply compares the price with the current estimated book value. We need to stress that “book value” is only used for mortgage REITs. If we were talking about equity REITs, the calculations would be materially different.

For instance, book value could increase 3% while the price-to-book value ratio declined by 5%. The result would be prices down roughly 2%.

All else equal, a larger discount to book value gives investors more protection. It means they are paying substantially less than book value. If you could buy an investment account worth $1,000,000 for $770,000, that would be great, right? Yes. You would be getting a 23% discount. That’s basically what we have happening in this case. Shares are trading around a 24% discount to our estimate of the book value.

CMO’s Total Economic Return

Many investors will think CMO is a terrible mortgage REIT currently. They’ve delivered awful share price performance lately, seen earnings plunge, and dramatically reduced the dividend multiple times.

The perception CMO is a terrible mortgage REIT is reinforcing the negative movement in share prices. To make successful investments in mortgage REITs, we want to avoid being caught up in market emotion. One way to spot terrible mortgage REITs is to look at the trend in total economic returns over longer time periods:

The 5-year average for total economic return for CMO actually beats their comparison groups for both “Agency Peers” and “All Peers”. As of the date they made the chart, they were beating their agency peers “year-to-date”.

It’s important to remember that this is “total economic return”, so it measures the change in book value plus the dividend. It relies on book value rather than relying on share price. We’ve seen CMO’s share price plunge, but that isn’t part of this equation.

Why Did CMO's Price Plunge?

Earnings and dividends both fell dramatically. This wasn't a surprise in our view.

Could It Be Predicted?

We predicted the collapse back on June 11th, 2017. We argued that earnings were going to plunge due to flattening in the yield curve that had already occurred. It was a strong bearish thesis (subscription required).

However, you probably want some evidence. We had a shortened public release on June 17th, 2017:

The focal point was that investors should be taking the 7.51% yield on the preferred rather than the 7.66% yield on the common. The common plunged from $10.98 at that time to $7.40 today. CMO-E was trading at about $25.00, give or take a few cents. It is $24.85 today.

Why Will CMO Bounce Back?

There are a few positive factors here. Unless the yield curve flattens further, we expect to see earnings rebound in Q4 2018. We also believe the price-to-book ratio will increase because the starting point is so low. At this point, management should be looking to repurchase shares and the board should at least be willing to consider bids for the entire REIT.

Several peers are externally managed and acquiring CMO would allow them to increase their total equity outstanding. Consequently, even if the acquiring firm was seeing a minimal increase to book value per share, the manager would see a long-term increase to total revenue.

If the acquiring party could buy shares at a moderate discount to NAV, it would be a winning scenario for everyone involved.

Rating

With a massive 24% discount to NAV, internal management, and low operating expenses, we dared to catch the falling knife. Perhaps we will get sliced, but we are confident in the analysis. The biggest potential risk factor would be a flattening of the yield curve. In any other scenario, we would expect to earn a solid return.

However, we must point out that this is a trading opportunity. We bought shares to take advantage of an increase in the price-to-book ratio. We aren't in this for the long-term. We aren't forecasting how ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages) will perform 5 years from now. We are simply evaluating the price to book value and determining that it will most likely increase. After that happens, we will look to harvest a capital gain on our position. Consequently, this is a buy rating for traders. It isn't a rating for B&H investors. For B&H investors, we would suggest the same thing we did over a year ago. Check out the preferred shares.

