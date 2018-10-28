We Called The 71% Drop, Now Wheeler Is Getting Too Difficult To Short

We still believe NAV is exceptionally low and overhead expenses will be too high because the REIT lacks sufficient scale.

Short-term speculation could influence prices and we see a better opportunity to just close the short rating for now.

Wheeler is still a terrible REIT, but the 71% decline is enough.

We highlighted Wheeler (WHLR) several times in the past as being a dreadful REIT. We even maintained a short rating on WHLR since 12/26/2017. We introduced the rating in our Rapid Updates for Mall REITs (subscription required). Nearly 10 months of an open short rating is exceptionally long, but we are finally closing the rating. Shares declined by 71% during that period.

There is a combination of events driving us to close the rating:

WHLR dramatically underperformed the sector - again. At the end of August, shares were $5.51. They've taken a fresh beating to fall to $3.32. Investors may get solid opportunities to reopen short positions in the future. Make no mistake, fundamentals are still dreadful. Wheeler won't "recover" to the level long-term shareholders want. Yet even a moderate amount of speculation for improvement can cause an absurd rally in the short price. This is still a risk rating of 6 and the diagnosis is still terminal. WHLR is likely to go under without ever paying another common share dividend. However, investors want the opportunity to reopen shorts at better levels if we see the price pop up. Perhaps most importantly, the cost of shorting WHLR is rising again. A higher cost on borrowing the shares is a major headwind to the profits investors can make from actually shorting a stock. If these costs were always 0%, we could suggest investors simply short WHLR until it collapses. However, rising rate on shorting requires share prices to plunge faster.

The rate for shorting shares of WHLR was often around 4% to 6%, but it recently climbed to 10%. This cost may depend on which broker investors use. We evaluate the cost based on Interactive Brokers.

That higher cost for shorting means investors require an even faster price decline for shares of Wheeler. As it stands, they've already enjoyed a dramatic decline:

A Quick Recap of Wheeler

If you happen to be reading an article about ending the short rating but aren't familiar with the stock, we appreciate your dedication to reading our research.

We'll run over the basics of the stock.

Wheeler is a strip-center REIT with extremely high leverage and terrible debt maturity issues. They've been working with their lenders to keep extending maturities and avoid default. However, they've needed to sell properties to get the cash for paying those loans.

We believe the net value of WHLR's real estate, after paying off all debts and calling the preferred shares at $25.00, would be very low. The bulls argued for WHLR on the basis of a higher net asset value per share. They believed that net operating income should be capitalized with a lower capitalization rate. We evaluated past transactions and determined that those analysts were using capitalization rates that were too low for Wheeler's portfolio.

The problem of low net asset value per share is compounded by overhead expenses that simply devour too much of the remaining capital. The issue isn't just overhead expenses, it is a lack of scale within the REIT. To get a reasonable scale on operating expenses, an equity REIT needs a larger portfolio of real estate. These problems don't reflect on current management. These problems were created before the old management was replaced.

Wheeler's dividend yield is 0%, despite the 37% showing up in the price chart. We don't think WHLR will ever pay another common dividend. They simply don't have the necessary cash flow. Owning strip-centers requires significant capital expenditures to maintain the property. These expenses are generally not reflected in FFO. Consequently, we believe FFO overstates the amount of cash available for common shareholders.

Outlook

We've ended our short rating on WHLR. We still don't see the dividend coming back. However, short-term price movements could send it spiking higher (a worse time to end) and the cost to borrow shares is becoming too expensive.

