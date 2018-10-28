B2Gold Is A Solid Long-Term Buy

This should help the company pay off its long-term debt without much problem.

In my previous article on B2Gold Corporation (BTG), I indicated a 10% downside to the stock based on a fundamental analysis of the company. At that time, the stock traded at $2.73 and I suggested the stock could fall down to ~$2.5 or lower. However, BTG's price fell as low as $2.15 and I think it's high time to revisit an investment case in BTG.

BTG's price chart during the past 12 months (Figure-1) had followed a pattern similar to gold (Figure-2). This shows that like many other gold production companies, BTG has a direct correlation with gold prices.

Investor Takeaway:

Gold prices are on a roller coaster ride. At present, they are moving up and we may expect that momentum to continue. I have analyzed the correlation of BTG's price with gold, in both bear and bull markets. This analysis reveals that BTG has a suitable position compared with other gold producers.

Moreover, BTG has a strong production profile with more and more production expected to come from the Fekola mine in Mali. BTG also expects to deliver low-cost production which will help improve the company's operating margins. Finally, a significant debt will be covered through the company's strong liquidity position that will accrue from increased production and improving gold prices. This makes BTG a very interesting long investment.

The roller coaster ride of gold prices:

As shown in Figure-2, gold prices took a roller coaster ride during the past 12 months. The prices rose from $1,240/oz in December 2017 to ~$1,360/oz in April 2018, before finally collapsing to a 12-month low of ~$1,180/oz in August 2018. Since October 2018, prices have begun to recover and I believe the momentum will continue for some time because gold prices have been depressed for too long. A comparison of BTG with other major gold producers in terms of price decline (during the period from April to August 2018) reveals their correlation with gold prices. This comparison is presented in Table-1 below. Note that gold prices shrunk by ~13% (from $1,360 to $1,180/oz) during the above-mentioned period. In this comparison, I have taken stock prices on the first and last day of April and August 2018, respectively.

Now let's consider the recovery period starting in October 2018. Gold prices have moved up by ~3.2% since then. Table-2 analyzes the selected gold stocks and their respective correlation with a bull gold market.

Conclusion: The above tables show that in case of a bear gold market, BTG had the lowest correlation with gold. An exception to this statement is Yamana Gold (AUY). Similarly, in the case of a bull gold market, BTG has the strongest correlation with gold. We also noted that in the latter case, some stocks like Alamos (AGI) and New Gold (NGD) had a negative correlation; and this situation is somewhat alarming for the investors of these stocks. As for BTG, its respective correlations with the gold bear and bull markets reveal strong investor confidence in the stock that is unmatched by any of the selected competitors. In my opinion, there are other more significant reasons why BTG is perfectly placed to leverage from an improving gold market.

BTG has demonstrated a strong production profile during the recent quarters:

During Q2 2018, BTG gold production stood at ~240,100 oz. That amounted to a ~98% increase Y/Y. Similarly, during the H1, BTG's gold production stood at ~480,000 oz and that resulted in an ~89% increase Y/Y. The annual guidance for the FY 2018 is set between 920-960 Koz, and we can easily identify that BTG's production is on the higher side of the annual guidance (Figure-3).

Moreover, the Q3 production results were another surprise. Quarterly output stood at ~242,000 oz. This meant a ~78% increase in quarterly production that also helped elevate revenues by ~110% on a Y/Y basis.

The recently inaugurated Fekola mine in Mali is believed to be the flagship asset of the company (Figure-4). It's the one that has significantly contributed towards improving the operational picture of the company. It has the underlying resource and it has the numbers to prove invaluable to the company. Figure-4 indicates that the Fekola mine has taken up a sizable portion of BTG's total annual expected production in FY 2018 and will continue to be a significant asset in future.

The overall situation is more favorable for BTG, thanks to the improving gold prices and cost metrics. On that note, we may refer back to Figure-4 which shows declining AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining Cost) on a Y/Y basis.

Figure-5 shows that during the H1, BTG's COC (read: cash operating costs) and AISC were lower than the budget. BTG witnessed an improvement of 14% and 17%, respectively, in these two cost metrics widely used in the mining industry.

Based on the expected production profile in FY 18 and FY 19, we may expect production growth going forward, and if the gold prices could continue their rally, then BTG's price may witness strong growth fueled by improving revenues and margins (due to declining costs).

Besides the Fekola mine, the Masbate mine in Philippines is another strong asset that is a significant contributor towards BTG's gold production. Figure-6 shows that based on the YTD production in FY 2018, we may expect the full-year production from these two mines to exceed the annual guidance.

Since both these mines account for a major portion (~65%) of BTG's total production (Figure-7), and given the fact that they are expected to deliver full-year production that lies on the higher side of annual guidance, I don't think we need to worry much about the operational side of the company.

Furthermore, BTG has recently announced positive exploration results at its El Limon mine that would help improve the LoM (read: life of mine) of this mine located in Nicaragua. The company would need to incur CAPEX of ~$35M and that investment would result in an increased production capacity of ~18koz per annum (for 11 years).

BTG's has a strong financial outlook:

As seen in Figure-7, the AISC from the Fekola, Masbate, and Otjikoto mines is significantly lower compared with the other two mines. It's also clear that these three mines account for ~82% of the total production potential of the company. The fact that BTG's largest mines have the lowest cost will also help BTG's operating margins going forward.

Going forward, as BTG expands its exploration activities in the Fekola North Extension, the company may report strong discoveries in the zone. That would mean an increase in production potential associated with low cost, open-pit mining operations that would further improve the operating margins of the company.

Nevertheless, BTG has a significant debt profile which may appear to be a point of concern at present. Total debt reported on 30th June 2018 amounted to ~$578M. This figure was based on an ~$288M LTD and ~$290M in the current portion of LTD. As on 31st December 2017, LTD was ~$400M while the current portion of LTD was ~$303M. This shows that the company is committed to reducing its debt profile.

As at 30th June, BTG reported ~$107M of cash assets and ~$2.15B in mining interests. In my opinion, the strong asset base would help BTG alleviate the long-term debt without facing any significant liquidity constraints. Given the company's improved production profile, I'm even more optimistic about its ability to extinguish that debt. I think the cash flows would not be a problem going forward, because during H1 2018, BTG generated ~$233M in cash from operations. With increased production from its top two mines and improving gold prices, I think BTG will be able to generate healthy cash flows from operations in the forthcoming quarters.

Conclusion:

Based on the above discussion, we can say that in a gold bear market, BTG has depicted the lowest correlation to gold compared with peers. On the contrary, in a gold bull market, it has surpassed its competitors several times. In my opinion, this denotes the company's ability to survive the volatility in gold prices far better than its peers.

A strong production potential associated with low-cost mining supports BTG's favorable outlook. Going forward, as BTG will incur CAPEX to expand its exploration potential in the underlying projects, we can expect its revenues and cash flows to get better. Going forward, this should help BTG to extinguish without much concern for liquidity constraints.

