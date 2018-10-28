Apple Earnings: Writing Cash Covered Put Options For Income

Writing put options is not for everyone; I have extensively emphasized the breed of investors who would benefit the most by writing cash covered put options on Apple.

Earnings expectations and historical returns

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will release Q4 earnings on 1st November after market close and earnings expectations are high, fueled by the release of new iPhone models in September. Even though there is a cloud hanging over the broad market at the moment, investors will react to earnings results of Apple more in the same manner in which the market reacted to earnings results of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after market close yesterday.

Apple has been topping analysts’ estimates on a consistent basis throughout the last 12 months and I am optimistic on Apple delivering another earnings surprise on 1st November.

Earnings surprise history – Apple

(Source – NASDAQ)

Apple stock price returns following earnings releases

Date range Open Close Change 07/31/2018 – 08/01/2018 190.30 201.50 5.88% 05/01/2018 – 05/02/2018 166.41 176.57 6.1% 02/01/2018 – 02/02/2018 167.16 160.50 -3.9%

To play the earnings based on the hypothesis of an earnings beat, investors have a couple of straightforward options up their sleeves.

Buy the stock Buy call options

However, none of these addresses the issue of a possible correction in share price. Despite the positivity surrounding Apple, there’s every chance of a price pullback based on two reasons.

Overall negativity in broad markets The possibility of a non-attractive earnings guidance by Apple's management

A noteworthy observation is that the price movements of Apple's stock following its earnings have not been of significant magnitude to allow investors to execute a long straddle using options. While this does not invite a long straddle, it certainly welcomes another options strategy; writing put options.

Writing put options is an alternative portfolio strategy that could be implemented to generate additional income while laying down zero capital at the time of writing the option. Furthermore, writing out of the money put options enables the investor to acquire the stock at a lower price than the current market price if the stock price declines and the put option is exercised by the buyer.

Options strategy

In order to approach this options strategy on a conservative note, investors would be better off deploying this strategy with sufficient cash to cover up for the short position or with an availability of a margin facility.

In this strategy, the focus is to identify a put option that would most probably remain out of the money at the expiration date and then write (sell) the same. The theory behind the strategy is to collect option premiums by selling puts and letting the options expire worthless so that it would not be exercised by the buyer. Even though any investor/trader can execute this options strategy, investors who are bullish on Apple should consider this in my opinion since a bullish investor would not mind the options being exercised either since it would virtually allow the investor to purchase Apple at a cost lower than the current market price.

Apple option chain

(Source - Marketwatch)

If I was looking for a put option to write today with just a few trading days remaining for the earnings date, I would be selecting the circled put option in red.

Illustration and key takeaways at different price levels.

Let's look at a hypothetical scenario in which an investor writes 100 put options at the current bid price of $2.03, for put options with a strike price of $205 and an expiration date of 02nd November.

Total income generated = $20,300

Now let's look at the investor's overall position summary at different price points upon the release of earnings results.

AAPL stock price Consolidated position summary $220 Put options would be worthless. Investor keeps $20,300 $210 Put options would be worthless. Investor keeps $20,300 $205 Put options would be worthless even if the share price equates the strike price on the option expiry date as no rational investor would want to exercise these options considering the option premiums paid. Investor keeps $20,300 $200 Options would be in the money and the option buyer would most probably exercise the options. Investor now has to outlay $2,050,000 to honor the written put options by purchasing 10,000 AAPL shares at $205. (remember 1 option contract represents 100 shares)

One very important point to note; if the investor is forced to honor the written options, the effective purchase price of the investor would be below $205 as the investor would already have collected the option premium.

Use this strategy:

If you are bullish on long-term prospects of Apple but do not want to add to your existing position of Apple or open a new position at the current market price but still want to generate an income from Apple this earnings season. If you believe that there is a possibility of a price pullback after reporting earnings but comfortable to purchase shares at $205. If you believe that the share price movement of Apple upon releasing Q4 earnings would not be significant to realize a profit by investing in the stock directly.

Risks and limitations

Naked put writers will be exposed to a high level of risk, if the share price falls down significantly. To counter this, investors should only opt to use this strategy if they have access to sources of funds to cover the short position.

Volatility could be to the detriment of an investor who intends to generate income from this strategy but does not want to let the options expire in the money. Therefore, such an investor should choose a deep out of the money option as a margin of safety. Better yet, such investors should not consider using this options strategy at all, in my opinion, since the return that could be generated by using deep out of the money options is non-significant.

Theta; the time value decay of options is on the side of the investor this time around. As the expiration date looms in, out of the money options will lose its value and this enables investors to stay profitable.

One of the main factors to be considered prior to executing this strategy is trading costs. Trading costs can and will eat into your profits and ignoring them is a irrevocable mistake.

Final thoughts

Not all investors have the same risk appetite and risk tolerance level and I believe Seeking Alpha should be a platform that caters to all investors of U.S. markets regardless of their investment objectives, risk appetite, risk tolerance or the investment time horizon. One thing for sure, though, generating income from a portfolio of investments is a key investment objective of a majority of investors.

Apple, one of the most followed listed companies in the world, is being scrutinized for investment opportunities every now and then by a majority of U.S. stock market investors, whether it be retail or institutional. However, not all investors have a quantifiable approach to use the upcoming earnings event to their advantage.

Writing put options is a safe play as long as the investor in question is a long-term bull of Apple and has sufficient funds to cover up for purchases should the options expire in the money. This options strategy allows investors to generate additional income while being exposed to a reasonable level of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.