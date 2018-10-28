Total: Production Growth Stimulates Q3, Good For Future

The company did not generate enough FCF to cover its dividend but this is a problem that will likely be corrected in the next few quarters.

On Friday, October 26, 2018, French energy supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were somewhat mixed as the company did miss analysts' expectations on revenues but earnings were largely in-line with what was expected. The market did not seem to be particularly impressed, as the shares did lose 2.75% in pre-market trading before recovering some of these losses by the market close. However, lately we have been seeing the market punish shares even in response to earnings beats so this may not mean much. In general, the company's financial figures were much better than in the year-ago quarter, which should overall please investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from the company's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Total had a total of $54.717 billion in revenues during the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 27.12% increase over the $43.044 billion that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $5.7 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 31% increase year-over-year.

Total produced an average of 2.804 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the most recent quarter. This represents an 8.6% increase compared to the prior year quarter.

The company finalized the acquisition of Engie's LNG business as well as Direct Energie (OTC:PWOPY).

Total reported a net income of $3.957 billion in the third quarter 2018. This represents a 45% increase over the year-ago quarter.

As was the case with fellow European energy giant Equinor (EQNR), Total saw essentially all of its measures of profitability improve compared to the year-ago quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the company saw its price realizations improve compared to the prior year quarter. We can see that here:

Source: Total S.A. Earnings Report

As we can see here, Total received more money for each volume unit of either oil or gas than it did in the year-ago quarter. As might be expected, this would have a very strongly positive impact on the company's revenues. All else being equal, more money coming in the door means that more is converted into both cash flows and profits. This would of course not be true if the company increased its expenses right along with revenues but that was not the case here.

It is possible that higher oil and gas prices would not result in rising revenues if production fell and offset the impact of higher prices. However, that was also not the case here. As I mentioned in the highlights, Total produced an average of 2.804 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the third quarter of 2018, an 8.6% increase year-over-year. The primary reason for the increase was various new field start-ups and production ramp-ups over the past year.

The company also started producing oil and gas at a few locations during the quarter. These projects include Kaombo in Angola, Ichthys LNG in Australia, and the second train at Yamal LNG in Russia. These new projects should have a positive impact on the fourth quarter of this year as well as the following quarters as they are brought up to full production. This should also have a positive impact on the company's top-line revenues barring a significant decline in oil prices which seems somewhat unlikely.

As I mentioned in the highlights, Total finalized the acquisition of Engie's LNG business during the quarter, which would give Total the second largest LNG business in the world. This is a fairly big deal due to the potential for LNG going forward. This is something that we have been discussing in fairly great detail at Energy Profits in Dividends. In short, natural gas is expected to be the most rapidly growing fossil fuel worldwide in absolute terms over the next thirty-five years as nations seek to reduce their carbon emissions. As natural gas is generally considered to be the cleanest burning of the fossil fuels, it is the logical replacement for coal and oil in power plants in both China and, to a lesser degree, Europe. In order to satisfy their growing thirst for gas, they will need to import it. The only real way to transport natural gas over the ocean is by converting it into liquefied natural gas. This acquisition therefore positions Total to be a major player in this emerging market, which will probably prove to be a very good place for the company to be.

Total has long had a reputation for being one of the highest yielding companies among the supermajors. This is a reputation that the company maintained in the third quarter of 2018 by declaring a €0.64 ($0.73) per share dividend. It is, however, always important for us to ensure that a company can actually afford the dividend that it declares. The easiest way to do this is to have a look at its free cash flow, which is the amount of money left over from a company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is therefore the money that a company can use for tasks such as paying down debt, buying back stock, or paying out dividends. Free cash flow is typically calculated by subtracting capital expenditures by operating cash flow.

In the first nine months of 2018, Total had an operating cash flow of $14.063 billion, an improvement over the $13.704 billion that it had in the same period of last year. The company also spent $12.530 billion on capital expenditures in the past nine months, although it also sold $2.395 billion worth of capital assets during the period. This gives the company a free cash flow of $3.928 billion during the first nine months of 2018. Unfortunately, Total paid out a total of $4.301 billion in dividends during the same period. Thus, the company does not appear to be generating enough cash flow to cover its dividend. This is a problem that will need to be resolved going forward.

In conclusion, Total posted a very solid quarter driven by high oil and gas prices and production growth. It also initiated production at a few major projects that could lend the company to see upwards of 8% year-over-year production growth in 2018, which would be a very impressive figure. Its expansion into the LNG sector has excellent long-term growth potential. Unfortunately, it is not generating quite enough cash flow to cover its dividend but it is close and I can easily see it correcting this problem within the next few quarters. Overall, there seems to be a lot to like here.

