Will Patrick Industries Free Fall With RV Shipments?

Patrick Industries (PATK) reported quarterly revenue of $575.14 and eps of $1.15. The company beat on revenue and earnings, yet the stock is down by over 6% post-earnings. Below are my takeaways on the quarter.

Organic Revenue Appears Strong

Patrick manufactures components, and distributes building products and materials to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). The company's four main product segments are Recreational Vehicle ("RV"), Marine, Manufactured Housing ("MH") and Industrial. This quarter the company's revenue grew by 41% Y/Y, and revenue growth was broad-based.

The RV segment represented 62% of total revenue, while Marine represented 14%. RV revenue was up 30% Y/Y despite a double-digit decline in wholesale RV shipments during the quarter. RV dealers built up inventory heading into the spring selling season in order to meet expected robust demand. That build up has created excess inventory on dealer lots, which likely triggered the recent decline in shipments. Lower shipments will likely lead to less sales Patrick's supplies that go into RVs.

Marine sales more than doubled, supported by organic and strategic growth. Patrick sees Marine as a complement to the leisure family lifestyle model its RV segment fits into. In 2018 the company made five acquisitions in the Marine market. Sans acquisitions, Patrick's estimated total organic growth in the quarter was 7%:

Based on the acquisitions given on the prepared remarks that was related to 2018 acquisitions of $160 million for the year and $80 million for the quarter, organic growth in the quarter was 7% all in. Net of industry growth, we were plus 14%.

This was solid, but will likely decline given headwinds in Patrick's largest product segment.

Lack Of Liquidity

Due to acquisitions and a seasonal ramp up in working capital Patrick's assets of $1.2 billion were up over 40% compared to year-end 2017. Its cash also declined from nearly $3 million to $306 thousand over that time frame. The company has $215 thousand in working capital; however, $242 thousand of its short-term assets are tied up in inventory. Robust U.S. economic growth cannot last in perpetuity and I believe Patrick could be expanding its balance sheet while the U.S. economy may have peaked.

Getting a decent return on those investments could be difficult if the economy declines as I anticipate. Discretionary sales related to the RV and Marine industries could be the first to get hit in a recession. In that scenario Patrick's paltry liquidity could come back to haunt it.

September RV Shipments In Free Fall

Las week the RV Industry Association reported RV shipments for September 2018 were 30,969, down 29% Y/Y. This was much worse than the 12% decline reported for the month of August.

Through year-to-date September 2018 RV shipments were up 0.2% Y/Y. This is paltry compared to white hot shipments over the past few years. Patrick and other RV-related stocks like Thor (THO), Winnebago (WGO) and Camping World (CWH) all set new 52-week lows last week. Going forward investors may assume the worst about the RV industry and continue to avoid these stocks.

Conclusion

PATK is down over 25% Y/Y and will likely fall further due to the free fall in monthly RV shipments. Sell PATK.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WGO, CWH, THO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.