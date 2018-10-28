Caterpillar - Value On The Rise

While I am appealed to the situation, I am waiting for shares to fall towards the $100 mark before pulling any triggers.

I like the appeal of growing sales and profits and a declining share price, yet recognise that valuations look largely fair in case the cycle turns.

Caterpillar has seen tough times as of recent, at least its stock.

Caterpillar (CAT) has seen a big pullback in its shares price as of recent, at a time when reported results are very strong. By now shares are down a third from the 52 week high, having fallen from $175 per share to just $115 per share. I am appealed to the pullback in combination with the great current earnings power and the fact that sales growth still seems reasonably resilient for now, yet recognise the concerns of investors as well.

Caterpillar remains a very cyclical stock while margins are historically high and while a 35% pullback reflects great concerns already, the pullback has followed a great momentum run in 2017 and early 2018 as well. This is backed up by the fact that shares trade at similar levels as they did just 15 months ago.

Consequently I see appeal emerging, yet am waiting to pull the trigger unless shares hit the $100 mark.

About Those Results

Caterpillar reported a 18% increase in third quarter sales to $13.51 billion. By far the largest contribution to growth were improvements in volumes, with prices adding just little over a percent in sales, amidst modest currency headwinds.

Strong growth was driven by the smallest resource industries which reported a 35% increase in sales as the largest core construction and energy & transportation segment reported 15 and 16% sales growth, respectively.

Caterpillar managed to show nice operating leverage on these sales gains despite the fact that it has been cutting costs for many years already, and growth was driven not by pricing while inflationary pressure are building up across the system as well. As a testament to operating leverage: while 18% sales growth was almost entirely driven by volumes, the headcount was up by just 7%.

Reported operating profits jumped by 41% to $2.13 billion. Amidst a lower effective tax rate, net earnings were up by 63% to $1.73 billion, for earnings of $2.88 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in at a similar number.

The company actually maintained the full year guidance (non-GAAP), seeing adjusted earnings of $11-$12 per share with reported earnings seen thirty-five cents lower. With reported GAAP earnings totalling $8.45 per share in the first there quarters, fourth quarter earnings are seen at $2.20-$3.20 per share, quite a wide range by all means.

This is somewhat puzzling as the company continues to see improvements in end markets, as price realisations and operating efficiencies should more than offset inflationary pressures, including tariffs. That in itself should be comforting to investors, yet they did not find comfort in those statements.

Balance Sheet And Economic Cycle

Trading at $115, shares of Caterpillar trade at just 10 times earnings as the company has benefited from a big increase in sales and the fact that margins jumped from roughly 10% of sales this time last year to 16% of sales currently.

There can be two reasons for the modest earnings multiple, in case the current weakness is justified. One reason can be that these are very favourable days in the cycle as margins and sales could be lower on average throughout the cycle in the future. Another worry is the financial business of Caterpillar.

Let´s start with the second part, as that is closely related to the balance sheet, with Caterpillar being an industrial and finance company combined in one company. The company holds $8.0 billion in cash as total debt amounts to $35.8 billion, for a net debt load of $27.8 billion. This is largely offset by $22.1 billion in financial receivables being apparent on the asset side.

If we assume that these are equivalent to cash, net debt stands at $5.7 billion, yet that is too simplistic as well. For starters, treating receivables as cash is not really realistic as past dues jumped nearly 75 basis points to 3.5% of receivables, due to weakness in the power business. If we cut an additional 5% of the value of the receivables portfolio to reflect for uncertainty in receivables, net debt jumps to $6.8 billion. That remains a very moderate amount given that current EBITDA runs at roughly $11-$12 billion.

Net debt essentially doubles if we take into account pension related liabilities ¨worth¨ $7.0 billion. This amount is coming down thanks to large pension contributions as leverage remains reasonable, even if we take this number into account.

It should be said that leverage ratios could increase rapidly in case the cycle turns, but that is discussion two.

About The Cycle

In recent years, that is not factoring in the 2007 boom and subsequent through in the years thereafter, sales have ranged between $40 and $60 billion, with margins having ranged at low single digits to current perhaps peak margins. If we simply assume that $50 billion in sales would be a sustainable revenue base, and assume average margins of 10%, operating profits on average could come in around $5 billion. After factoring in $400 million in annualised interest expenses and a 20% tax rate, earnings could on average run at $3.7 billion, for average earnings just north of $6 per share. That is little over half of the guidance released this year which calls for earnings of $11-$12 per share.

If that simple assumption above is realistic, the current valuation is cheap, but shares trade at 19 times average earnings, again assuming that the $50 billion average revenue number and 10% margin picture holds truth.

We are undoubtedly at a relative good point in the cycle, certainly in terms of margins (thanks to big cost cutting programs initiated in recent years) but in terms of sales more advancements might be in the cards.

Not Buying Just Yet

While a 35% pullback looks enormous, and certainly is, reality is that shares are trading at similar levels seen just 15 months ago as investors have let themselves got carried away with expectations of accelerating growth and the positive impact of tax reform.

Reality is that after the recent sell-off, appeal is increasing in my book given the healthy current operating conditions and consequently great earnings yield being delivered upon. Yet that is not enough. Using my +$6 per share in average earnings power and working with a market multiple I end up with appealing value at $100, as I believe that those ¨average¨ number should be within reach for Caterpillar, unless we see another 2009 crisis event.

While I had doubts about leadership in the past, having made expensive multi-billion acquisitions in the past, current execution and cost cutting efforts in recent years have been well executed.

While I note the appeal, I am sticking with a disciplined buy target at just $100, recognising that many parts of the market are involved in the sell-off these days, providing greater opportunities to put money to work in those areas as well.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.