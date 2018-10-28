Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Rights Offering Temporarily Suspended

Please note: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday October 12, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

CEFs suffered another large down week this week, falling with the market. 0 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (unchanged from last week) and the average price return was -2.78% (down from -2.16%). The biggest losers were U.S. general equity (-5.83%), global growth & income (-4.75%), other non-U.S. equity (-4.73%), global equity (-4.07%), and tax-advantaged equity (-4.04%). The sector that fell the least byn price was high yield (-0.55%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

0 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 4 last week), while the average NAV return was -2.10% (down from -1.15%). The sector that fell the least by NAV was mortgage bond (-0.28%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (-0.71%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-16.23%). The average sector discount is -8.39% (up from -8.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Asia equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.53%), while U.S. general equity showed the largest premium/discount decline (-2.73%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.81% (down from -0.97% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Latin America equity (+0.14) while the sector with the lowest z-score is limited duration (-2.86). The average z-score is -1.06 (down from -0.83 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is global growth & income (10.40%), followed by MLPs (10.08%), global equity dividend (10.05%), emerging market income (10.01%) and U.S. growth & income (9.25%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 7.32% (down from 7.05% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (RCS) -9.76% 9.68% 27.21% 0.2 -7.65% -0.57% (CRF) -8.37% 21.90% 2.52% -2.9 -7.55% 0.00% (CLM) -8.19% 22.14% 0.94% -2.9 -7.50% 0.00% (GCV) -5.80% 8.83% 2.94% -0.7 -8.96% -3.83% (ECC) -5.22% 14.03% 2.52% -2.0 -4.85% 0.00% (PCQ) -5.06% 6.19% 13.28% -0.9 -5.57% -1.35% (DDF) -4.49% 9.61% 8.54% 1.5 -8.68% -4.91% (CGO) -4.30% 10.03% 0.00% -2.2 -8.70% -4.77% (IGI) -4.26% 5.39% -4.11% -2.5 -4.11% 0.15% (DHF) -4.25% 9.34% -9.85% -2.2 -5.63% -1.18%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (IIF) 6.52% 13.61% -9.27% -1.3 4.06% -3.42% (TWN) 5.50% 3.90% -10.42% -0.6 -5.73% -11.52% (GLU) 4.64% 6.06% -0.85% 3.2 1.75% -3.01% (ASA) 4.40% 0.43% -7.96% 3.0 5.64% 0.59% (NEV) 3.51% 5.23% -9.11% -1.4 2.94% -1.04% (NCB) 3.42% 4.17% 0.78% 0.0 2.84% -0.64% (KF) 3.05% 0.67% -9.38% -0.7 -3.78% -7.01% (GPM) 2.98% 11.84% 0.75% 0.9 -2.52% -5.41% (IRR) 2.94% 10.87% 2.94% 1.8 -2.45% -5.24% (CAF) 2.61% 10.47% -14.75% -0.1 -5.36% -8.26%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 15, 2018 | Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Temporarily Suspends and Recommences Rights Offering Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) (the “Fund”) has announced that, as of the close of the market on October 11, 2018, it had temporarily suspended its previously announced offering to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2018 of non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional shares for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. The Fund expects to file a supplement to its prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) no later than October 15, 2018 reflecting the event described below and will reinstate the rights offering immediately upon filing of the prospectus supplement. In addition, the Fund will extend the rights offering until October 31, 2018. The Fund had, as required by the SEC’s registration form, undertaken to suspend the offering until it amended its prospectus relating to the offering if, subsequent to September 17, 2018, the effective date of the Fund’s registration statement relating to the offering, the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) declined more than ten percent from its NAV as of September 17, 2018. The NAV of the Fund as of October 11, 2018 was $5.65, representing a decline of 10.2% from its net asset value of $6.29 as of September 17, 2018. As indicated above, the Fund expects to file a supplement updating information in the prospectus with the SEC no later than October 15, 2018 and will recommence the rights offering immediately upon filing the prospectus supplement. The Fund will notify shareholders of this decline by means of the prospectus supplement and thereby permit them to cancel any exercise of subscription rights they made prior to suspension of the offering on October 11, 2018. October 4, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSF) (the “Fund”) announced that, after considering the recommendation of the Fund’s investment adviser, the Board of Directors of the Fund determined that it would be in the best interest of stockholders of the Fund to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization by and between the Fund and Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc., on behalf of its series Emerging Markets Portfolio (“MSIF Emerging Markets”), pursuant to which substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Fund would be transferred to MSIF Emerging Markets and stockholders of the Fund would become stockholders of MSIF Emerging Markets, receiving shares of common stock of MSIF Emerging Markets equal to the value of their holdings in the Fund (the “Reorganization”). Upon execution of the Reorganization, shares of the Fund would cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange; however, after the Reorganization, shares of MSIF Emerging Markets may be purchased and redeemed at the option of stockholders at net asset value on a daily basis, subject to the terms described in the registration statement for MSIF Emerging Markets. The Reorganization is subject to certain conditions, including stockholder approval and customary closing conditions. The Reorganization of the Fund will be submitted for stockholder approval at a special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held on January 7, 2019, and any adjournments or postponements thereof, to stockholders of record on November 6, 2018. Further information about the Reorganization will be included in a proxy statement/prospectus expected to be mailed to stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2018. September 18, 2018 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) (the “Fund”) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s stockholders of rights to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Fund. In this offering, the Fund will issue transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its stockholders of record as of October 4, 2018 (the “Record Date” and such stockholders, “Record Date Stockholders”) allowing the holder to subscribe for new shares of common stock of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Stockholders will receive one Right for each share of common stock held on the Record Date. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new share of common stock of the Fund. Record Date Stockholders who exercise their Rights will not be entitled to distributions payable during October 2018 on shares issued in connection with the Rights Offering. The Rights are expected to be listed and tradable on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker: RIV RT. Record Date Stockholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those shares of common stock that are not purchased by other Record Date Stockholders. The subscription price per share of common stock will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per share of common stock, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per share of common stock will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a share of common stock on the NYSE for the five trading days preceding (and not including) the Expiration Date. The subscription period will expire on November 1, 2018, unless extended by the Board (the “Expiration Date”). September 13, 2018 | Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) announced today that its Board of Trustees has approved a transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (a “Right”) for each common share held on the record date of September 21, 2018 (the “Record Date”). Three Rights plus the final subscription price per common share (the “Subscription Price”) will be required to purchase one additional common share (the “Primary Subscription”). The Subscription Price will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund’s common shares on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date (as defined below) and each of the four preceding trading days (the “Formula Price”). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 80% of the net asset value per common share of the Fund’s common shares at the close of trading on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date, then the Subscription Price will be 80% of the Fund’s net asset value per common share at the close of trading on the NYSE American on that day. Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Rights in the Primary Subscription will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe for any additional common shares not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription, subject to certain limitations, allotment and the right of the Board of Trustees to eliminate the over-subscription privilege. Holders of rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege. The Rights are expected to trade “when issued” on the NYSE American beginning on September 19, 2018, and the Fund’s common shares are expected to trade “ex-rights” on the NYSE American beginning on September 20, 2018. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the NYSE American (NYSE American: FTF RT) on or about September 26, 2018. The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on October 18, 2018, unless extended (the “Expiration Date”). September 7, 2018 | The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) today announced that it has set the record date for its previously announced rights offering. The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights (“Rights”) to its shareholders of record (“Record Date Shareholders”) at the close of business on September 17, 2018 (ex-date of September 14, 2018). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each share held and will be allowed to purchase one additional share of the Fund for each three Rights received (the “Primary Subscription”). Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights may subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by other shareholders in the Primary Subscription. If such oversubscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The rights offering is expected to commence on or about September 21, 2018 and to expire on or about October 23, 2018. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. August 9, 2018 | Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DEX) (the “Fund”) established the dates for the tender offer announced in late May 2018. The Fund’s issuer tender offer will purchase for cash up to 3,165,810 of its shares, representing 20 percent of its issued and outstanding shares of beneficial interest, without par value, will commence on Friday, September 28, 2018, and will expire, unless extended, at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 26, 2018. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials to be distributed to shareholders: (1) purchases will be made at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value per share as of the close of trading on the first business day after the expiration of the offer; and (2) if more shares are tendered than the amount the Board has authorized to purchase, the Fund will purchase a number of shares equal to the offer amount on a prorated basis.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 12, 2018 | Bulldog Investors Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders of Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Bulldog Investors, LLC (“Bulldog”) today announced that at a special meeting of stockholders of Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AKP) (the “Fund”) convened on October 11, 2018, a quorum was present and a proposal to enter into new investment advisory agreements with AllianceBernstein L.P. was not approved. Phillip Goldstein, a principal of Bulldog, commented: “Management has purported to adjourn the meeting ‘to allow additional time for the solicitation of proxies.’ We do not think it is appropriate to spend stockholder money on a futile attempt to change the outcome.”

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Templeton Global Income (GIM) -19.2% 0.0355 0.0287 6.13% -14.57% -2.6 105% 10/1/2018 10/12/2018 Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc (CHI) -15.8% 0.095 0.08 9.39% -4.13% -1.8 58% 10/1/2018 10/11/2018 Calamos Convertible & High (CHY) -15.0% 0.1 0.085 9.35% -3.02% -1.6 57% 10/1/2018 10/11/2018 BlackRock Enhanced Intl Div (BGY) -11.1% 0.038 0.0338 7.65% -11.37% -1.7 61% 10/1/2018 10/12/2018 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -8.7% 0.0745 0.068 8.33% -12.42% -1.9 104% 10/1/2018 10/12/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -7.9% 0.038 0.035 4.28% -16.65% -1.2 125% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) -4.7% 0.0215 0.0205 5.54% -5.53% -0.1 110% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -4.2% 0.024 0.023 5.69% -7.09% -0.6 110% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 EV Short Duration Diversified (EVG) -2.3% 0.0665 0.065 6.07% -13.28% -1.3 89% 10/1/2018 10/23/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -1.8% 0.1141 0.112 11.54% -8.63% -0.9 15% 10/9/2018 10/18/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -1.7% 0.1012 0.0995 11.87% -8.38% 0.2 -3% 10/9/2018 10/18/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.9% 0.02886 0.02861 7.91% -7.46% -2.1 37% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.8% 0.1002 0.0994 11.36% -6.17% 0.3 39% 10/2/2018 10/11/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.7% 0.02921 0.029 9.41% -9.09% -2 27% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -0.7% 0.1291 0.1282 10.95% 0.64% 2.4 1% 10/9/2018 10/18/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.4% 0.0416 0.04144 9.33% -13.33% -3.2 50% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.3% 0.05838 0.0582 9.32% -13.21% -3.5 49% 10/1/2018 10/16/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.9% 0.0968 0.0977 9.61% 8.54% 1.5 26% 10/2/2018 10/11/2018 Eagle Growth & Income Opportun (EGIF) 40.4% 0.057 0.08 6.55% -19.19% -1.7 72% 10/8/2018 10/17/2018

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents Weekly Fund Wrap: Bang, Zoom, Straight To The Moon (Oct. 8)

Alpha Gen Capital presents Our Weekly Commentary: October 7, 2018 (Oct. 8)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Why Not Buy The Fund With The Lowest Effective Leverage? (Oct. 10), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Sector Reached Its Lowest Levels Since November 2016 (Oct. 10), Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs - Waiting For Overreaction (Oct. 10), Weekly Review: Real Estate CEFs - Tough Days For REITs (Oct. 10), Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - A Record Discount In The Sector (Oct. 11), Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs - Premiums In The Sector Are 'Dead And Gone' (Oct. 11) and Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: A Fund With Positive Coverage Ratio And UNII Balance Per Share (Oct. 11)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: A Reminder Of Why Discounts And Premiums Matter (Oct. 8)

George Spritzer presents AEF: 7 Good Reasons To Buy This Emerging Markets CEF (Oct. 8)

*Stanford Chemist presents Why Aren't These Closed-End Funds Getting More Love? Part 2: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Oct. 8)

Steven Bavaria presents AMZA And MLP Funds: Still Clipping Coupons And Waiting (Oct. 4)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Irrationality Isn't Always Associated With 'Exuberance' And 'Euphoria' (Oct. 13)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Can Earnings Season Spark A Rebound In Stocks? (Oct. 14)

Lance Roberts presents Yes, Something Just Broke (Oct. 14)

Commentary and actionable takeaway

(This is normally exclusive to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, but has been released to the public as part of my Back to School Free Trial and -20% Discount Promotion)

Stocks took a major dive last week, and CEFs followed with all sectors being negative on both price and NAV. I'm currently in the process of preparing a birds-eye view analysis of some of the major fixed income sectors, so stay tuned! (Preview: senior loan funds appear attractively valued, after being indiscriminately sold off with other fixed income classes).

There's not really much to report in terms of distribution cutters and boosters, or the top premium/discount gainers and losers this week. There's a bunch of international CEFs in the top premium gainers list, but those are just anomalies due to delays in getting NAVs from foreign markets which can make a big difference to the quoted premium/discount in volatile environments. There aren't any major bargains to be had in the list of top premium/discount losers, either.

The current market malaise has had one notable impact on a CEF corporate event however: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's (ASG) non-transferable rights offering has been temporarily suspended due to the triggering of the "notice of net asset value decline" clause, as reproduced below from the rights offering prospectus:

(Source: SEC)

As noted in the press release:

The Fund had, as required by the SEC’s registration form, undertaken to suspend the offering until it amended its prospectus relating to the offering if, subsequent to September 17, 2018, the effective date of the Fund’s registration statement relating to the offering, the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) declined more than ten percent from its NAV as of September 17, 2018. The NAV of the Fund as of October 11, 2018 was $5.65, representing a decline of 10.2% from its net asset value of $6.29 as of September 17, 2018.

However, there shouldn't be too much impact on the offering itself. ASG simply needs to file a prospectus supplement and the offering can be immediately reinstated. The closing date for the offering has been extended by about 1 week, from October 23, 2018 to October 31, 2018. One material change that ASG investors should note is that anyone who had subscribed to the offering previously, but now has cold feet due to the NAV decline, will be permitted to cancel the exercise of the rights:

The Fund will notify shareholders of this decline by means of the prospectus supplement and thereby permit them to cancel any exercise of subscription rights they made prior to suspension of the offering on October 11, 2018.

We’re currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. The sale ends on October 31, 2018, so please consider joining us by clicking on the following link: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.