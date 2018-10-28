Abraxas Petroleum: Production Now Expected To End Up At Lower End Of Guidance Range

Most of the lost production appears to be gas/NGLs, so the impact on revenues isn't as great as if it was around Abraxas's average oil percentage.

I believe that Abraxas is likely to come in at around 10,000 BOEPD in full year production, at the bottom of its guidance range.

The impact of well shut-ins is likely to end soon though, and was largely disclosed in a prior update, so that wasn't a surprise for the most part.

The combined impact of those items has been around 80,000 BOE so far, but the gas flaring seems likely to continue for a while.

Abraxas Petroleum announced that well shut-ins (for frac protection) and third party midstream issues (resulting in gas flaring) have been significantly affecting production.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) released another operational update recently, talking about its Q3 2018 and current production levels as well as various items that have negatively affected production. As anticipated, Abraxas is going to end up with full-year 2018 production towards the lower end of its earlier guidance range (and thus has lowered the top end of its production range with its updated guidance).

Various issues (such as shut-ins for frac protection and third party midstream outages) have often negatively influenced Abraxas's production in the past. Thus I think that it is probably better to assume that Abraxas will end up producing towards the lower end of its guidance range, especially if Abraxas provides a fairly wide guidance range like it did for 2018 production. That wide range probably includes some buffer at the lower end for these various issues.

Shut-In Production

Abraxas mentioned that another operator's frac operations resulted in Abraxas shutting in 17 Stenehjem wells for frac protection. Abraxas also shut-in another 12 wells for frac protection due to its own activity on the Ravin Pads. The Stenehjem wells have successfully been placed back on production, but Abraxas has lost around 44,804 BOE in net production from the well shut-ins during September and October so far.

The impact so far is around 331 BOEPD for Q3 2018 production, 156 BOEPD for Q4 2018 production so far, 244 BOEPD for 2H 2018 production and 123 BOEPD for full year production.

For comparison, I had estimated that Abraxas's second half production would be affected by around 200 BOEPD by the shut-ins, although that only looked at the Stenehjem wells and not the Ravin wells.

Flared Gas

Abraxas also noted that its third-party processor in North Dakota has maxed out its gathering and processing capacity due to the gas production growth there. It has also encountered mechanical issues with its third party gathering and processing services in the Delaware Basin.

This has resulted in 35,026 BOE in flared gas volumes in September and October so far. The impact to date is around 224 BOEPD for Q3 2018 production, 157 BOEPD for Q4 2018 production so far, 190 BOEPD for 2H 2018 production and 96 BOEPD for full year production.

Combined Impact On Production

Abraxas has now lowered its full year guidance to a range of 10,000 to 11,000 BOEPD (from 10,000 to 12,000 BOEPD), partly due to those aforementioned issues. This is not surprising as I had estimated that Abraxas would end up with around 10,575 BOEPD in production during 2018, and that was not including the impact of gas flaring or the Ravin well shut-ins.

Abraxas ended up with 10,070 BOEPD in production in Q3 2018, and would have ended up with approximately 10,675 BOEPD excluding the impact from well shut-ins and flared gas.

To reach 10,000 BOEPD in average production for the full year now, Abraxas will need to do 11,248 BOEPD in Q4 2018. Abraxas had previously modelled (in its June corporate presentation) that Q4 2018 production would be around 1,400 BOEPD higher than Q3 2018, so Q4 2018 production may be around 12,075 BOEPD less the effect of well shut-ins and flared gas.

The effect of the well shut-ins should end in November, but the flared gas issues may linger longer (especially with the capacity issues in North Dakota). The combined impact of those items may impact Abraxas's Q4 2018 production by 700 to 1,000 BOEPD (including the production losses in October so far).

This would put Abraxas's Q4 2018 production right around the amount needed to make 10,000 BOEPD for the full year.

Conclusion

Abraxas Petroleum's production is being negatively affected by well shut-ins (for frac protection) and gas flaring (due to third party midstream issues). This has resulted in a significant reduction in production and I estimate that Abraxas's second half production may be reduced by around 700 BOEPD by these issues. Abraxas is now expecting around 10,000 to 11,000 BOEPD in full year production, but I think that its production will now end up right near the bottom of that range.

The impact on Abraxas's revenue is probably lessened somewhat by a significant proportion of that reduced production being flared gas. Abraxas's realised price for natural gas and NGLs is less than 20% of its realised price for oil. Thus the impact on second half revenue from the mentioned issues may be around $3.5 million, which is closer to the revenue generated from 450 BOEPD in second half production at Abraxas's average oil percentage.

