Packaging Corp. Of America: A Cheap Way To Benefit From Online Retail

Shares of paper and packaging stocks have suffered an absolutely brutal run of late. Packaging Corp of America (PKG) closed September at nearly $110 before plummeting below $84 on October 24. While shares rebounded to $89 on the back of solid earnings, they remain well below recent highs and down over 25% year to date. Much of this decline has been driven on increasing concern over rising supply; however, it is important to remember a reason for this supply is because of strong demand, partially due to the secular tailwind of e-commerce. After reviewing their earnings, PKG shares remain quite cheap, even with the relief rally they enjoyed on the news.

PKG earned $2.23 in Q3, besting estimates by $0.08 on revenue of $1.81 billion, up 10.4% year on year. PKG, as its name suggests, is largely a packaging company. Q3 EBITDA in its paper packaging business was $378 million compared to $44 million for the paper business. Company EBITDA was up 11% to $406 million, another strong quarter, despite headwinds of rising transportation costs. In fact, the company was able to expand operating income margins over 25bp to 16.8%. This is an impressive performance given worries about cost pressures, and by maximizing mill capacity, PKG was able to lower its cost per ton. Based on volumes and revenue, PKG was broadly able to increase selling prices about 3%.

Adjusting for workdays, volume growth in its core corrugated shipments business was up 6.5% year on year, a very strong outturn. Strength in volumes is a key point because the market has grown worried about incremental supply and new mills. However, based on the demand they are seeing, PKG management on their earnings call said they will be looking to expand either organically or through opportunistic asset acquisitions. Management further said, “given the demand that we have right now in the industry and you just look at the run rates, we're going to need additional capacity in this market.”

Growing markets need growing capacity, and it is wrong to worry about rising supply in isolation of demand trends. Beyond its correlation with broader economic activity, the packaging sector is a beneficiary of the move to online retail, a secular tailwind that should provide incremental growth for the foreseeable future. It’s not news to anyone that e-commerce continues to gain market share at the expense of traditional stores, but online sales only account for 10% of all retail sales activity. Additionally, there is nothing in the data to suggest the growth in e-commerce is coming to an end. More online shopping means more shipping of goods, and more shipping means more corrugated boxes and containerboard demand.

In this way, paper and packaging stocks like PKG, International Paper (IP), and Westrock (WRK) are derivative plays on the growth in online retail. Now, they are not pure plays, as online shopping only accounts for about 15% of the demand for cardboard, though that figures rises each year. Still with the sector growing by over 10%, it provides an incremental ~1.5% of demand to a sector that otherwise would be growing 1.5-2.0% from rising economic activity. That is a material supporter of growth that should be sustained for quite some time.

Now, while a beneficiary from rather than a pure play on online shopping, it’s key to note PKG trades a lot cheaper than a tech stock. Given guidance for $2.15 in Q4, PKG is poised to earn nearly $8 per year, leaving shares about 11.2x earnings. With PKG boasting resilient margins and mill modernizations complete, I expect PKG to post $8.75-$9.00 in 2019 earnings. For a company maintaining margins, growing earnings, and seeing the need to add to its own capacity to meet end-market demand, its current valuation is quite attractive.

It is also worth noting that PKG has a strong balance sheet with $294 million in cash. The company opportunistically repurchases stock and has $193 million (2.3% of shares outstanding) of capacity on its repurchase program. Additionally, PKG has steadily grown its dividend, which yields 3.55%.

With this quarter’s earnings, PKG actively dealt with concerns plaguing the stock. Management was able to maintain margins and lower unit cost thanks to better utilizing its mills while raising prices over 3% to offset other input cost pressures. It is also important to remember that strong demand is driving increases in supply, and with e-commerce continuing to grow, the need for incremental supply isn’t ending near term. While the stock recovered on earnings, it still has a compelling valuation at 10x 2019 earnings. PKG continues to be one of the cheapest ways to gain some exposure to online retail and the incremental growth this secular trend is adding to the packaging sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKG, WRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.