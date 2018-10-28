AMD: Q3 2018 Results, Shares Fall - Part 2

Investment Thesis

This article is the follow on from my previous article on AMD's (AMD) Q3 2018 results, aptly named Q3 2018 Results, Shares Fall - Part 1.

This new article focuses on AMD long-term financial targets and its capital structure. I give my reasons for why continue to believe that AMD could hit $9 per share (roughly $9 billion market cap) by the at latest Q1 2019.

AMD remains one of the riskiest and most significantly overvalued investments going into a correcting bear market. While I do not recommend shorting its stock, I do instead assert that shareholders should take their profits now.

Accounting change - Tailwind to Headwind

Through the adoption of the new ASC 606 accounting standard, AMD benefited in the way it recognized revenue. This allowed AMD to post outstanding results during last quarter, Q2 2018, as it compared with results from the same period a year ago. In more detail, Q2 2018 revenue was up 53% YoY. This was the graph which many bullish shareholders focused on.

Source: Q2 2018 results slides.

The problem was that this change in accounting made Q2 which was typically a weak quarter look very strong this time around, as revenue which would have typically been booked in Q3 was pushed pulled into Q2. This change in accounting then left a huge hole in revenue which AMD could not fill in Q3. The end result was that Q3 2018 earnings results ultimately posted a meager 4% YoY growth.

Long-Term Financial Target

2018 has been an interesting year for financial markets. At the start of the calendar year, most high flying companies were able to get away, (with ease), at simply stating that the companies' were being managed for long-term growth: essentially, jam tomorrow.

But in recent weeks, the markets have meaningfully corrected, and analysts are now double-checking their financial models. Of interest during AMD's call was Bernstein's analyst questioning AMD's long-term target.

[...] How do you feel about your $0.75 in 2020? Are you still holding to that?

To which, CEO Su replied that AMD had no changes to announce. Now, at this point, readers should start to question, whether paying up 25 times 2 full years' forward earnings is worthwhile for AMD?

Even the most bullish AMD shareholder would acquiesce that AMD is by far the smaller player in the CPU space. Figures vary tremendously from region to region, but most estimates would point towards AMD holding less than 25% of the overall consumer market, with some estimates putting AMD's market share at roughly 5%. For the purposes of our discussions here, this matters little. What we should focus on, is that paying up 25 times two years' out earnings, is an unreasonable valuation for the number two the competitor in both the CPU and GPU field.

Restrictive Debt Profile

AMD's gross debt profile finished Q3 2018 at $1.6 billion. At the same time, its cash and equivalents ended at $1.1 billion, for a net debt position of $0.5 billion.

Further, I should give credit, where credit is due, seen as how AMD prudently paid down $97 million during this quarter. Nevertheless, AMD now expects to pay down $66 million by March 2019.

However, the problem is that AMD does not generate much in the way of actual free cash flow. With rising interest rate now becoming a reality, together with a downward spiraling share price, AMD now might struggle to dilute shareholders. I have previously reported this in another article, prior to Q3 2018 results.

While AMD's next tranche of debt, its Senior Notes 2022, is still some time away, it will be punchy for AMD to repay this $337 million. Remember, AMD was able to borrow its 2022 Notes in a very calm environment, one characterized by rock-bottom interest rates. And even then, AMD had to entice creditors with a 7.50% interest rate. Next time around, when AMD comes to refinance its note it might even have to offer a 10% rate. Additionally, I suspect that AMD might even have to press forward and make a second offering, simply to remove some of that debt off its balance sheet.

Valuation

From time to time, valuations get slightly out of hand. The market has this frequent drive towards narrowly focusing on revenue growth to the exclusion of all other metrics, including profitability and owners' earnings (another word for free cash flow). However, for investing to fundamentally work, at some point sanity returns to the market.

Now, I know from reading AMD's shareholders' comments over the past 12 months, that AMD should not be valued on trailing metrics. That 'real' investors focus on the story of profits tomorrow. While I superficially concur with this general investing avenue, the problem is that this is extremely difficult to do. And further compounding issues is that even if you are correct in your fundamental analysis of a company, one has to ensure that said investor does not overpay for their investment.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The above table so quickly brings all the noise into perspective. You have both Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) both with market-dominant positions and both trading cheaper than AMD on a P/Cash Flow (from operations; GAAP).

This side of the story was easy to be dismissed when investors believed that AMD was growing at a rapid clip, but when we get past the change in accounting quarter, AMD's fundamentals look meaningfully closer to reality.

Takeaway

In the article above we have discussed AMD's long-term financial targets. Additionally, we discussed AMD's restrictive capital structure. And why I continue to believe that AMD is still overvalued at $17 billion market cap.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

