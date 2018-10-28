Should You Buy This 8.1%-Yielding BDC On The Drop?

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares are now oversold, and are priced at a compelling discount to net asset value.

Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) makes a compelling value proposition on the drop. The business development company produces high, recurring dividend income for shareholders, and has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio. The BDC covers its dividend payout with adjusted net investment income, and pays its dividend on a monthly schedule. Importantly, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares have become a lot cheaper on the back of the market sell-off in October. Shares are now priced at a discount to net asset value, and have an attractive risk-reward. An investment in GAIN yields 8.1 percent.

Gladstone Investment Corp. - Portfolio Snapshot

Gladstone Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company, meaning the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

The BDC largely invests in secured first and second lien debt, but also has considerable investments in preferred equity. At the end of Q2-2018, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio included secured first lien debt (50 percent), preferred equity (32 percent), and secured second lien debt (15 percent).

Here's a portfolio breakdown by security type.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. 10-Q Report

Gladstone Investment Corp. has a widely diversified investment portfolio in terms of geography.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

And the same goes for Gladstone Investment Corp.'s industries. Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Gladstone Investment Corp. has experienced strong growth in portfolio assets and associated income in the last several years, which was a reflection of big banks pulling away from high-risk commercial lending. Business development companies such as Gladstone Investment Corp. have used the opening in the market to rapidly grow assets and gain market share.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

What About The Dividend?

Gladstone Investment Trust managed to cover its cumulative quarterly dividend payout with adjusted net investment income in the last four quarters. The business development company earned $0.21/share in adjusted NII, on average, and paid out $0.195/share in dividends (not including special dividends). The NII-payout ratio averaged 94.2 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Earlier this month, Gladstone Investment Corp. announced that it will raise its monthly cash distribution from $0.067/share to $0.068/share, reflecting an increase of 1.5 percent while also declaring a special dividend of $0.06/share, payable in December.

Market Panic Reveals Entry Opportunity

Gladstone Investment Corp. has become much more attractive as an income vehicle on the drop as investors ditched stocks in October. Two reasons stand out why I added GAIN to my high-yield income portfolio this week:

1. According to the Relative Strength Index, RSI, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares are now widely oversold. The RSI flashes a value of 24.07, suggesting that the sell-off has gone a little bit too far, and that shares are ripe for a rebound.

Source: StockCharts

2. Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares are again priced at a discount to net asset value. Today, income investors pay 86 cents on the dollar for the BDC's dividend stream - which is a LOT less than just a couple of months ago.

See for yourself.

GAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

And here's how GAIN now stacks up against other major BDCs in the sector in terms of Price/NAV-ratio.

GAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

If you read my last articles on Gladstone Investment Corp. you know that I stayed on the sidelines with respect to GAIN for one particular reason: The valuation wasn't attractive enough for me to risk a position. In my last article on GAIN, titled "Gladstone Investment Corp.: Not A Buy Just Yet", published about two-and-a-half weeks ago, I said:

However, shares are not yet as cheap as I would like them to be. I am looking to scoop up a high-yield income vehicle such as GAIN at least at a 10 percent discount to NAV in order to improve my margin of safety. I will have a closer look at the company again when I can scoop up shares at the $10 price level.

Since shares have indeed fallen back to the $10 price level - they are currently trading at $10.11 - I have started a new position in GAIN this week.

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a promising high-yield income vehicle for dividend investors. Though I have not been a fan of the BDC's valuation in the past, the drop is an excellent opportunity to gobble up a few shares for a high-yield income portfolio. Today, income investors can scoop up shares at a larger than 10 percent discount to NAV, and GAIN is oversold, too, according to the Relative Strength Index. The BDC has a defensively positioned investment portfolio, and about covers its dividend payout with adjusted NII. Further, the company just raised its monthly distribution rate, and announced a special dividend. I am a buyer at these prices.

