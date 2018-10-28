Golub Capital BDC: A Quality 7.1%-Yielding BDC To Buy On The Drop

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a high-quality BDC income play that dividend investors may want to consider on the drop. The business development company has positive interest rate sensitivity, thanks to its large floating-rate debt investment portfolio, and has strong portfolio quality. Shares are still priced at a premium to net asset value, but offer investors a better risk-reward and entry yield on the drop. An investment in GBDC currently yields 7.1 percent.

Golub Capital BDC - Portfolio Overview

Golub Capital BDC invests in U.S. middle market companies across the capital structure. The BDC invests in senior secured, one stop, mezzanine, second lien loans, warrants and minority equity securities. At the end of Q2-2018, Golub Capital BDC's investment portfolio was valued at ~$1.7 billion and included 192 separate portfolio investments.

Source: Golub Capital BDC Investor Presentation

In terms of diversification, Golub Capital BDC is moderately diversified, I would say. The company has developed a focus on diversified/conglomerate services and healthcare/education/childcare businesses which together represent ~45 percent of the BDC's investments. Golub Capital BDC's top ten investments, in terms of size, however, only comprise 20 percent of all investments.

Here's a snapshot of Golub Capital BDC's portfolio diversity.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Importantly, nearly 100 percent of Golub Capital BDC's investment loans are linked to floating rates, setting the company up for potentially significant net interest income gains during the current rate hiking cycle.

Portfolio Quality

Golub Capital BDC has solid portfolio quality based on the percentage of investment loans on non-accrual status. Non-accruals are non-performing loans where contractual interest is overdue and collection of interest and principal are uncertain.

Golub Capital BDC, fortunately, has a very low amount of non-accruals/non-performing loans in its investment portfolio: Less than 1 percent of its total investments, measured at fair value, was on non-accrual status at the end of the June quarter.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Dividend Coverage

Golub Capital BDC earned a steady $0.31/share in net investment income in the last five quarters. However, the business development company also pulled in between $0.04-$0.08/share in net realized/unrealized gains.

Here's an overview of the BDC's per-share earnings in the last five quarters.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Purely based on net investment income, GBDC underearned its quarterly distribution by $0.01/share, on average.



Source: Achilles Research

Buy The Drop

The drop is a good opportunity, in my opinion, to gobble up GBDC for a high-yield income portfolio. GBDC is still at the brink of being oversold, meaning it may not be too late yet to buy the correction for a rebound.

Source: StockCharts

Golub Capital BDC's shares are more affordable now, too, selling for ~14.6x Q2-2018 run-rate NII and ~1.12x net asset value.

GBDC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. recession and an associated decline in portfolio quality and income are the biggest risks income investors face when investing in Golub Capital BDC. So far, Golub Capital BDC has solid credit quality and about manages to cover its dividend payout. A deterioration in credit quality and dividend coverage ratios, on the other hand, would be a major red flag.

Your Takeaway

Golub Capital BDC's shares have sold off lately, in lockstep with the entire BDC sector, potentially providing income investors looking for yield with an interesting entry opportunity. Golub Capital BDC has a strong portfolio, including a low percentage of non-performing loans, and interest rate upside in a rising rate environment. Shares have become more affordable, thanks to the stock market correction, and have an attractive risk-reward, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.