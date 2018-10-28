AK Steel: Run For The Hills

I remain on the sidelines as I expect the pressure on the company to rise even further.

AK Steel reported strong EPS and sales growth. The problem is that both numbers came in below expectations.

AK Steel (AKS) did it again. The company reported rising sales, net income and stronger shipments. This is everything I had hoped for. However, this time the problem is that these numbers came in way below estimates. It was not even close. Moreover, it seems that the company's expectations of a strong economy are not being bought. Traders caused an ugly after-earnings sell-off which I think should be avoided at all costs. There is no value here. At least not yet.

Source: AK Steel

Earnings And Sales Miss

First and foremost, AK Steel reported the strongest adjusted third quarter earnings since Q3 of 2016. Third quarter EPS came in at $0.21 which is significantly higher than the adjusted EPS of $0.02 in Q3 of 2017. Personally, I am a bit disappointed that EPS is still below $0.30. I had hoped that AKS would have been able to push EPS up above 2016 levels after being in an economic/commodity upswing since Q1 of 2016. It also seems that the trend is losing some momentum.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $1,735 million which is a 16% increase compared to Q3 of 2017. 16% is not that bad at all. The problem is that expectations were at $1,821 million, which means the company had one of the worst sales misses in years.

I absolutely hated to see a miss this big given that the company was finally able to report a strong rising of flat-rolled steel shipments. Total shipments (in 000 tons) improved from 1,369 to 1,424 which translates to a 4% improvement. The average selling price improved 9.1%. The average selling price is a bit disappointing, which is the result from an 11% decline of hot-rolled coil prices since June of this year.

Operating margins rose from 4.4% in Q3/2017 to currently 6.6% as sales growth was able to outperform a 13.4% increase of total operating costs.

With that in mind, let's look at the company's own outlook and the factors that impact the stock going forward.

What's Next?

According to Roger K. Newport, the CEO of AK Steel, we can expect favorable economic conditions to continue as you can see below. Note that he mentions the strongest Q3 in 10 years whereas I said it was the best since 2016. The difference is purely based on adjusted versus unadjusted results. He mentions unadjusted results.

Our results represented our best third quarter performance in 10 years and reflected strong market conditions and our focus on value-added products,” said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel. “We expect market conditions to remain positive, which should be reflected in selling prices and support continued strong performance in the fourth quarter and 2019 fiscal year.

Now, let's move over to the graph below. The graph shows the price of hot rolled coil steel, the leading ISM manufacturing index and the stock price of AK Steel.

We perfectly see the economic upswing that started in Q1 of 2016. The leading ISM manufacturing index bottomed in January of 2016 and gained momentum slightly before the election of President Trump. Hot coiled steel prices perfectly followed the trend as well. AK Steel did not. Unlike steel competitors like Nucor (NUE), we have to acknowledge that AK Steel is operating in a much more cyclical segment (hot rolled coil). The company had a long struggle to improve shipments and the main focus was on steel tariffs.

Source: TradingView

Steel tariffs are working indeed. Finished steel products imports are down 11% according to Nucor. However, I am afraid that this trend will be ignored when I show you the company's Q4 outlook.

The Q4 outlook contains everything I had hoped we would have left behind us. Shipments are expected to be flat while the average selling price is expected to decline. Additionally, we will get a seasonal decline in the automotive market.

Source: AK Steel Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

The initial market reaction was very ugly. The stock declined more than 12% after earnings to $3.70.

And that is still not everything. I guess that by now everyone has noticed the weakness of the stock market in general. One of the reasons is the pressure on leading economic indicators. Even though the ISM manufacturing index is still at multi-year levels, I wrote that there is a very high chance of a growth slowing trend. This is putting pressure on future expectations regardless whether we are discussing steel, housing or automotive companies.

In addition to that, we see that leading indicators in Europe and China are slowing as well. Note that these links show you the purchasing manager indices, which are comparable to the U.S.-based ISM index.

Gameplan

AK Steel had a much weaker than expected third quarter. Yes, they finally grew total shipments and raised operating margins. However, this might be short-lived as Q4 is expected to see flat shipments and lower selling prices.

I completely agree with traders who quickly dumped their stocks after the earnings release. This is exactly why I was avoiding AK Steel. The company almost always finds a way to give traders a reason to sell the stock after earnings.

This time however, we also get pressure from peaking economic indicators that might make it even more difficult for the company to grow shipments in 2019 regardless of the comments from the CEO.

I continue to be on the sidelines to buy the stock once we get clear signals that we can expect a sustainable upswing of selling prices and shipments.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.