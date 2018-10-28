Another Crisis At GE?

GE CEO Larry Culp

General Electric's (GE) stock has been pummeled amid one misstep after another. Late last month the company divulged four of its gas turbines had to be shut down due to a problem with turbine blades. Shortly thereafter, GE announced H. Larry Culp Jr. would replace John Flannery as CEO. A potential increase in insurance reserves could be the company's next crisis:

General Electric (GE -4.7%) slumps within a few pennies of a YTD low after Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch warns the company could end up owing billions more dollars for its insurance reserves, on top of the $15B in cash already committed, from an accounting change announced in August. Reiterating an Underweight rating and $11 price target on GE, Inch says accounting firms and ratings agencies are just beginning to assess the impact of the FASB's directive targeting improvements to accounting for long-duration contracts.

In January GE announced it would take an after-tax charge of over $6 billion related to its insurance business. After reviewing its reserve testing the company agreed to make statutory reserve contributions of approximately $15 billion over the next seven years. The lion's share of the reserve increases were related to GE Capital's North American Life & Health ("NALH"). NALH was in run-off status and had written business related to long-term care ("LTC").

LTC wrote business for and pays claims for nursing homes, assisted living and home health. Record low interest rates likely hurts the returns on the unit's investment portfolio. Lower investment returns, combined with potentially higher than expected claims likely hurt LTC. GE lowered its expected investment yield from 6.2% to 5.7%; Inch believes it could be lowered again due to new accounting standards. Lowering the expected yield further could trigger another reserve increase.

Impact On Cash Flows/Dividends

Potential reserve increases could lead to higher claims pay outs in the future. That could hurt cash flow when GE can least afford it. Last quarter the company reported free cash flow ("FCF") of $258 million. Management estimated FCF for the year would be about $6 billion versus its previous range of $6 billion to $7 billion. After replacing Flannery GE disclosed it would fall short of previously indicated guidance for 2018 FCF.

Several questions lie ahead for GE and its new CEO. What are the company's new cash flow projections and how does any potential insurance reserve increases impact them? Secondly, is the dividend safe? In late 2017 GE cut its dividend in half after admitting dividend payouts had exceeded its cash flow. The current dividend yield is around 3.9%. Certain investors could rely on the dividend for passive income. Questions over dividend safety could grow if investors fear another cash flow shortfall.

Capital Adequacy

GE's total capital adequacy could also be called into question. At Q2 2018 the company had cash and equivalents of nearly $28 billion, and debt of $116 billion. Its debt now exceeds its equity market capitalization of $98 billion. The company has been hiving off assets and could sell more if market conditions permit. Management wants to continue to shrink GE Capital and make its corporate structure leaner. I have also held the suspicion that asset sales were an attempt by GE to shore up its capital base. That may have been more palatable than an equity raise.

The company also expects to take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to Power; such a charge could constitute substantially all of Power's $23 billion goodwill balance. The charge is non-cash but will likely lower GE's equity. What exactly is GE's capital adequacy position assuming goodwill impairments, pending asset sales and potential insurance reserve requirements? Restructuring efforts have made the company's operations less opaque. Now it is time for the new CEO to provide more transparency on GE's capital needs.

Conclusion

Insurance reserve increases could be the next crisis at GE. The stock is off over 40% Y/Y. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.