The SEC Ruling And Nasdaq's Q3 Results

The SEC ruling centers on a commercial dispute between Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges and the largest financial institutions, and not the charge of market-data itself.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) announced results for the third quarter almost in line with what was expected, under the shadow of recent events that have created uncertainty around the execution of the company's goals for 2018.

For the third quarter, the company generated revenues of $600 million, compared to $603 million in the prior year period, with a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.15, an increase of 14% compared to $1.01 in the third quarter of 2017. Executives announced their intention to acquire Cinnober, a Swedish financial technology provider, for approximately $190 million, financing the purchase with either cash on hand or liquidity available under existing credit facilities.

On the other hand, analysts seem to have paid more attention to the comments of executives about the recent SEC decisions, rather than the results themselves. With this in mind, we present the events that have made this quarter so important.

Analysts' sentiment towards the company's results has had a negative trend during recent weeks, which caused a reduction of the EPS consensus for the 2018 fiscal year. Of all the firms that cover Nasdaq, nine have made downward revisions and only one has made an upward one, causing a drop of the share price of 15% from the record highs seen at the beginning of September. Although these downward revisions began after the company reported mixed results in the volume of option and future contract for the third quarter of 2018, the SEC's decisions on regulatory matters have had a more significant effect on Nasdaq's growth expectations.

The company has already witnessed regulatory pressure in the past; the most recent occurred a couple of months ago when the SEC issued a suspension of trading in bitcoin and ethereum-related products due to confusion over characterizing them as exchange-traded funds. While this suspension notice can be seen as a minor drawback since it only affects its European operations, the SEC's decision to set aside some increases in charges over market data has dealt a major blow to the company. Apparently, several Wall Street brokerages have complained that fees for market data provided by Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges are excessive. The company has seen a one-year legal battle that has ended with the SEC's decision to reject some imposed fees that are related to the best available bids and offers for stock trades, since the exchanges had not provided adequate basis to justify the increasing in those fees.

In this regard, Nasdaq’s CEO Adena Friedman commented during the earnings call that these decisions do not have a material impact on the results or growth expectations in its Information services business, since its growth strategy is focused on index and analytics products. Additionally, the CEO commented that the debate really centers on a commercial dispute between the exchanges (Nasdaq and NYSE) and large banks and hedge funds, and it's not a matter of over pricing since in fact, the U.S. equities markets are the deepest and least expensive to trade on in the world.

However, the SEC's decision worries some investors who have begun to question the extent to which the overregulation will affect the company’s operations, given that the Commission seems to take very seriously the complaints of the largest financial institutions.

Overall, while the exchanges still have a steep hill to climb in this matter, Nasdaq’s strategy to grow through its index and analytics products, its European expansion, and small acquisitions could offset any negative impact that regulation may have on revenues.

Revenue and growth analysis

Taking a closer look at the third quarter results, we see that the revenue of $600 million fell slightly below what was expected from the market, as a result of the negative impact of the divestment of the public relations solutions and digital media services businesses. The company ensures that revenues grew organically in all its business segments, with strong results from the Information services and Market technology, but the segments of Market services and Corporate services had a poor performance during this quarter, remaining practically flat when compared to the results of the previous year.

Source: Data extracted from NASDAQ third quarter reports.

The segment that has performed best in the most recent quarters has been Information service. Revenue from this business totaled $179 million in this quarter, up $29 million, or 19% from the third quarter of 2017. This segment benefited mostly from the Investment data and analytics sub-business, which were up $22 million and boosted primarily due to the acquisition of eVestment and the Index sub-business, which was up to $9 million primarily driven by organic growth from higher assets under management linked to NASDAQ’s indexes. The Market data sub-business was a drag on growth, which was down $2 million primarily due to lower collections related to under-reported usage.

Source: Extracted from NASDAQ’s Q3’2018 earnings call slides. The Information service business.

Additionally, while the Market technology business still represents a minor proportion of total revenues, this segment continues delivering double digit growth. The company recorded revenues of this segment of $68 million in the third quarter of 2018, up $6 million, or 10% from last year. Executives explained that this growth was mostly organic, driven by higher delivery and support revenues, and higher software as a service (SaaS) revenues.

The company continues with the path of implementing its strategic realignment, seeking to become a more relevant technology and analytics provider. Management's efforts to divest less profitable lines of business to allocate more capital to areas like Index and Analytics seem to be generating double-digit growth. Meanwhile, it seems that the company has a long way to go since revenues from these lines of business are not significant enough in relation to its total revenues.

Financial strength and free cash flow

The company seems to have maintained the same capital structure over the last couple of years, showing little change in its debt. By the end of the third quarter, the debt to equity ratio was 0.7x, a value similar to that seen in recent quarters. However, the company's leverage seems to be somewhat elevated when compared to similar companies, this ratio is relatively higher given that Nasdaq offers a lower ROE than its peers, suggesting lower management effectiveness.

NDAQ Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

On the other hand, the company has proven its liquidity despite this leverage. Total debt compared to EBITDA remains at 3.1x compared to similar levels in previous quarters. In this regard, the executives raised their intentions to deleverage the balance sheet by the end of 2019, lowering the debt to EBITDA ratio to approximately 2.5x. Additionally, Nasdaq has been able to maintain a positive free cash flow, which has allowed it to pay a competitive dividend and buy back some shares. The company has maintained a dividend yield close to 2% in the last couple of years, while it has repurchased shares with a value of $1.1 billion from 2015 to date.

NDAQ Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Quick analysis

Overall, we see that the Information Services segment has generated most of the revenue growth over the last couple of years, driven mainly by its Market Data sub-business. With this in mind, analysts' concern with the SEC's decisions regarding the higher fees for these services seems well-founded. Although the impact of this overregulation on the company's results is still uncertain, we consider that it is a factor that must be taken into account.

On the other hand, we see that the strategy of allocating capital to businesses with higher growth prospects and better margins such as Index and the Investment data and analytics could become a factor that drives growth. It is anticipated that the Information Services segment will gradually become the largest contributor to revenue, leading to an expansion in operating margins from the current 40% to 46%.

NDAQ data by YCharts

Looking at the company's valuations, Nasdaq's stock price is trading at a fair value from our point of view; especially after the contraction seen in recent weeks. The results of the third quarter seem to have not added anything new to what the market has already discounted, so we do not see any short- or medium-term catalyst that indicates a recovery in the price.

