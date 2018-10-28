Facebook: Pop Or Drop After Earnings On Tuesday?

Will Facebook (FB) finally snap out of it and bounce to retest $160? Or will bad news take it down to price support at $135? Traders and option players are mulling this over before earnings are announced. They will go to the technicals first, and the fundamentals second, to come up with an answer. We will do the same.

First let’s look at the monthly chart that traders rarely look at, but investors prefer to use.

At the top of the chart you can see the sharp drop in Chaikin money flow that has taken price down for the last four months. Also the signals below money flow show that FB is underperforming the Index despite the the help from the Technology ETF that was outperforming the Index. Now the weakness in the XLK is hurting FB.

On the price chart you will see the Fibonacci support levels, a tool traders love to use. It shows price resting at $145 or the 61.8% retracement level from the top. Assuming there is no negative surprise in earnings, traders will be looking for a bounce. If there is a negative surprise, they will look for a drop to $135, the next price support level.

The signals below the chart are just tracking the drop of FB into oversold territory. We are waiting for these to reverse direction and turn up before we buy. Traders prefer to buy bottoms and sell tops. They are trying to figure out if this is the bottom before earnings. The professional traders and portfolio managers will just wait until after earnings or hedge their bets with options before earnings. They like to play it safe.

Now that we have looked at the big picture, let’s move on to the daily chart that the day-traders are using to decide what to do before earnings.

This is a very bearish chart for any trader. If there is any good news in FB earnings, it is a well kept secret. The best that can be said about this chart is that the selling has stopped. FB has morphed from being an underperformer to being a market performer. It is oversold and looking for a bounce, but there is no signal turning up yet.

The price chart shows FB is still making lower highs and lower lows with no sign of bottoming yet. You usually need a bottom, not a lower low, before you get a bounce. You see the “death cross” of the 50-day moving average, dropping below the 200-day moving average just before price hit $171. Also price is well below the 200-day moving average and worse, the 200-day is starting a downtrend. Portfolio managers do not like holding stocks like these, but they make their sell decisions based on fundamentals, not technicals. FB needs to turn things around with this earnings report. FB needs to show the portfolio managers better than expected revenues and earnings. Let’s go to the fundamentals to see if that is in the cards.

Before we guess about earnings and the forecast, let’s see what the high paid, professional analysts are guessing. Keep in mind that we are the last to hear. The “first call” goes to those paying big bucks for their research. Our best tool to hear the first call is to watch the chart for big changes in buying or selling. Those paying for the first call make the chart wiggle. They don’t need charts, but the rest of us freeloaders do.

Nasdaq shows 27 out of 32 analysts have a Buy rating. Twelve analysts have recently revised their earnings estimates lower. (This may make it easier for FB to beat expectations, but the downgrades are a bearish signal.) Analyst consensus earnings for this quarter are $1.46 and more important next quarter at $2.20. For this year they are looking for $7.06 and more important next year $7.99. If FB guides lower, price will target a test of $135. If earnings are better than expected, the bounce will target $155-160.

Finviz shows the fundamental metrics at a glance and color codes them. The P/E, FP/E, PEG, FCF, and debt all look good. Earnings growth is dropping, but the PEG is still good. Earnings for the quarter are at $1.47 and for next year $8.30. Analysts are dropping their 12-month Targets. Recent analysts are coming in with targets close to the consensus of $207. The short ratio is low and there seems to be no rush to short at $145 with recent targets near $207. A negative surprise in earnings would change that. Any good news in earnings will kick off the bargain hunting by buyers. We don’t think there will be a big pop after earnings, but we think the bottom will form at $145-150. If the market turns up, we think it will retest $160 and on market pullbacks retest $150. It will probably take another quarter to believe the $207 target.

Yahoo is showing 41 out of 44 analysts have Buy ratings and the consensus target is $207. In the last 90 days earnings estimates have dropped. For this quarter they went from $1.57 to $1.47 and next quarter from $2.28 down to $2.17. For next year, earnings dropped from $8.52 to $8.28. FB has to turn this around so analysts start upgrading earnings and targets. We think it is too early to see that reversal in this earnings report. Most will be happy just to see no more downgrades are required and that would help put the bottom in place at $145.

Finally Earnings Whispers is looking for $1.49 vs a consensus of $1.47 and $14.29 billion in revenues. My guess is that revenues will beat and earnings will be as expected. That would help to put a bottom in place, but not if the market and the XLK continue to drag all prices down. FB’s bearish break below $149 is a vote for going to $135.

The last chart we look at is the one showing our fundamental/technical Buy/Hold/Sell Signal. Here it is tracking that signal for FB:

As you can see below the price chart we have a failing fundamental/technical grade of 36 out of 100. The grade is below the red line at 50. Also you can see the buy and sell signals last time price dropped to $149. Notice there is no quick reversal this time. If you look right above our failing grade you will see why. There is no switch to Demand, just continuing Supply leaning on price. This earnings report needs to change that Supply to Demand or price will target a test of $135 instead of a bounce to $160. The bullish analyst indicator at the bottom of the chart points to no negative surprise in earnings.

Conclusion

We think all the bad news is already in price and that this earnings report will help price to start putting a bottom in place, instead of making lower lows. Our guess is that it will be a slow trip back to the old high and it will take at least another quarter for liftoff. We think aggressive growth managers will back away from FB in 2019, and growth managers will take a wait and see attitude to see if FB gives them a 20% or better return. If not, there will be a rotation out of FB by growth managers putting pressure on price until it becomes a value play. We will wait for our system Sell signal to change to a Buy signal before we put it back in our model portfolio. That will happen if this earnings report is good. Regardless, our Buy and Sell decision is mechanical based on our fundamental and technical signals that we publish each day for each stock in the Index.

Stay tuned for our post earnings report on Facebook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in Or short FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.