Buy This For Your Dividend Growth Portfolio, Don't Be Fooled By The Yield

The only downside is that they had a weighted average price of $91.45.

We like to see great quarters at The REIT Forum.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS) is a REIT specializing in manufactured home communities and RV resorts. They share this space with Sun Communities (SUI) and UMH Properties (UMH). ELS and SUI are both very viable investments with solid management teams and defensive balance sheets. We're not comfortable with the level of risk in UMH.

ELS carries a risk rating of “1” and it is suitable for the vast majority of investors.

Lifestyle options

The portfolio is composed of MH Parks (manufactured home parks) and RV sites and resort cottages. The most important factor in their business model is the ownership of the site does not include ownership of the structure. Because ELS does not own the manufactured home structure, they do not pay for upkeep on the manufactured home. They maintain the site but do not pay to remodel or repair the individual properties. That is a highly favorable characteristic of these investments. It significantly reduces the annual capital expenditures for the landlord.

The portfolio

ELS is primarily focused on manufactured home communities.

The manufactured homes represent 67.4% of their revenue. The RV parks cover the rest.

This breakdown is relatively similar to Sun Communities.

Predicting growth

ELS benefits from extremely favorable demographics. One of the major reasons for shareholders to expect growth is the shift in demographics. Manufactured home parks can be split into two major categories:

Those that are restricted to renters over 55 And those that are not

ELS invests heavily in age-restricted communities. They have even more to gain from an increase in the population over 55.

The growth in expected retirees bodes very well for ELS. It is important for investors to remember that the ELS portfolio is filled with very attractive properties. You may have seen run-down manufactured home parks. You may have been less than impressed with those properties. Whichever property you’re remembering right now was most likely not owned by ELS or SUI.

The success of Equity Lifestyle is driven partially by the appeal of their properties. They are not chosen because it is the only thing residents can afford. They are chosen because they offer a very appealing lifestyle to retirees.

Q3 2018 Earnings

Earnings for Equity Lifestyle Properties looked solid.

Normalized FFO per share came in at $.99. The growth in core income from property operations ran 4.8% year over year for the quarter. Measured for the first 9 months of the year it was also 4.8% year over year. The earnings growth remains very steady.

Common shares were issued. That is favorable for investors. ELS regularly trades above the value of their real estate. Normally that would be a concern, but we believe the private party valuations on their real estate remain too low due to less competition from major institutional bidders. When ELS issues at a premium to the net value of their assets, they are able to reinvest the proceeds in acquiring additional properties. The result is accretive to the net value of their real estate and to their earnings (normalized FFO per share).

The only downside is that they had a weighted average price of $91.45. The only way to get a weighted average price that low for the quarter was to do most of their issuing directly after the Q2 earnings release. If they had issued more capital over the last 2 months they would've had a higher average price. Regardless, management continued to handle the fundamentals effectively and paid off a few loans with higher interest rates. Since those loans carried a weighted average rate of 6.07%, issuing equity and paying down debt is still accretive to earnings.

ELS should be part of most long-term dividend growth portfolios. The current yield is only 2.33%, but the FFO growth rate is exceptional and the balance sheet is very strong.

We are reaffirming our buy rating on ELS with a "buy under" target price of $95.75.We are also reaffirming our risk rating of 1. The balance sheet remains in pristine condition. We are long ELS.

ELS reported results on 10/22/2018 after the market closed. This Q3 2018 earnings summary went out to subscribers the same night. If shares remain reasonably cheap (closed at $92.79 on 10/22/2018), this is a fine opportunity to grow positions a little more. Beware occasionally large bid-ask spreads. The spread can be wider than we would expect for a company with a market capitalization over $8 billion.

2018 has been a difficult year for investors in REITs and preferred shares. The REIT Forum continues to deliver results through careful due diligence. Our portfolio is visible to subscribers in real time and we provide text message alerts when a great stock goes on sale.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ELS, SUI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.