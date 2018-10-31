Not All High Yield Is Risky: Magellan Midstream Partners Is A Strong Buy With 30% Upside

MMP has a very conservative balance sheet which should help it weather any downturn.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is one of the two master limited partnerships (‘MLPs’) I own because it is led by a best of breed management team and has a conservative balance sheet. Shares have pulled back this year, making MMP look like a risky high yield stock. In reality, however, their conservatively placed balance sheet means that they are relatively unaffected by the share price volatility. Shares are a strong buy and deserve a place in your dividend growth portfolio.

Tale of the Tape

MMP has performed quite poorly year to date as it has not been spared from the market volatility:

As we will see below, appearances are deceiving: this high yielder is much safer than its stock price suggests as its management team should continue its history of strong execution.

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

Business Overview

In short, MMP is in the pipeline transportation business meaning that it owns pipelines such as the one shown above and makes money when its clients use their pipelines to transport things like oil. MMP is an MLP which has no incentive distribution rights (‘IDRs’) and focuses on three main business segments, those being refined products, crude oil, and marine storage:

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

MMP is most well known for their refined petroleum products pipeline which is used to transport gasoline and diesel fuel and is the longest in the United States at 9,700 miles, 53 terminals, and 44 million barrels of storage:

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

MMP makes money on the pipeline through a combination of pricing and volume throughout. Pipeline utilization is very consistent (people are always using oil) and prices increases in line with the Producer Price Index. Most recently, MMP was able to raise prices by 4.8% in July of this year. The consistency of this business model is why the MLP space is often called the “toll roads” of oil.

MMP also owns a large crude oil pipeline presence of over 2,200 miles long. They already are one of the largest storage providers in Cushing Oklahoma and are rapidly increasing their presence along the Gulf Coast:

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

Finally, MMP operates 5 marine storage facilities which continue to see strong demand as evidenced by their greater than 90% historical utilization rates:

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

Growth Projects Underway

The main way an MLP grows their cash flows is by undertaking growth projects.

As expected, MMP has invested heavily in growth projects and continues to do so in the future as well:

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

These projects are very capital intensive and thus MMP makes sure to sign long term customer commitments before embarking on such projects. One example of a current project is their ambitious 135 mile refined petroleum products pipeline connecting East Houston to Hearne:

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

This pipeline will cost $425 million in capital spending and is expected to be operational by the middle of next year at an EBITDA multiple of 8 times.

Another project that they are working on is an expansion of their refined products pipeline capacity in West Texas (they are adding a new pipeline where the red dotted line is):

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

This expansion effort would increase the refined products capacity from 100k bpd to 175k bpd and will cost $500 million in capital spending. The project is expected to come online in mid-2020 at a 7 times EBITDA multiple. The reader might be wondering: how do they know the expected returns ahead of time?

Why the Management Matters

As we just saw, MMP significantly relies on growth projects to grow their cash flows and dividends. Whenever they embark on a capital intensive project, they disclose their expected returns ahead of time. As the reader may have guessed, it’s not so easy to meet those expectations as sometimes the growth projects just do not work out. The way I judge an MLP’s ability to deliver on their growth project promises is by examining their return on assets (as I define by distributable cash flow divided by total assets) as their assets increase over time. This allows us to know if MMP is able to maintain the same level of profitability as they keep adding to their asset base. Lower quality MLP peers will have a lower ROA with a downward historical trend. As we can see below, MMP has maintained a very high ROA in the mid teens:

(Chart by Author, data from MMP 10-K)

This tells me that when the management says that they will get a 6-8 times EBITDA return on their projects, they actually will, giving me the faith to trust them as effective stewards of capital.

Dividend History

There must be reward for strong financial execution right?

As we can see below, MMP has been a consistent dividend grower:

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

MMP typically grows their distribution in line with distributable cash flow (‘DCF’), maintaining a very conservative 1.2 times coverage. MMP is guiding for 5-8% DCF growth the next two years, so investors could expect similar distribution growth. MMP recently raised their distribution to $3.91 per share on an annualized basis.

Balance Sheet

MMP has one of the strongest balance sheets in the MLP space with investment grade ratings of BBB+ and Baa1. This is in part due to their conservative leverage profile which they typically maintain under their maximum of 4 times debt to EBITDA. Currently their leverage ratio is only 3.4 times which is more than conservative for their recurring business. Their conservative balance sheet has enabled them to rely on debt and retained cash to fund their growth projects:

(Barclays Energy Conference 2018)

I should note again the importance of their history of executing on growth project promises. Debt to EBITDA multiples can become elevated not only due to increasing debt but also if EBITDA expectations are not met - the fact that MMP has been able to maintain such a low multiple while taking on more and more debt shows very clearly the strength of the management team in execution of growth projects.

Valuation and Price Target

MMP trades at near its highest dividend yield in recent years:

MMP is guiding for $1.1 billion in DCF this year, or roughly $4.82 per share. This means shares trade at just under 13 times DCF and a 6.3% dividend yield. This compares very favorably to the 3.3% long term treasury yields. That is dirt cheap for such a high stock led by a best of breed management team. My 12 month price target is $78, or a 5% dividend yield, representing 32% potential total return upside.

Risks

While the midstream pipeline industry is less correlated to the price of oil as pure play oil producers, they still have some sensitivity due to the fact that oil producers are likely to produce more oil (and use their pipelines more) when oil prices are high. That means that should oil prices crash, MMP may still experience some volatility. That said, MMP’s low leverage ratio means that they can withstand significant downturns without needing to dilute shareholders to reduce leverage. Furthermore, this is a management team with significant experience weathering all kinds of market conditions.

MMP is no longer a tiny company and has a over $7.5 billion in total assets. As they get larger and larger, it becomes harder and harder to move the needle with growth projects. I expect these more mature MLPs like MMP to eventually need to recycle their older assets in order to accelerate the development of more attractive projects.

Conclusion

Those looking to diversify their portfolios with a pick in the midstream sector may find MMP to be an attractive option. Shares are priced at a historically high dividend yield and their management team has shown over the years that they are able to execute on their growth project promises. Shares are a strong buy with 32% potential total return upside over the next 12 months.

