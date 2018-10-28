Discussion Over Gambling With Loot Boxes Is Not Going To Hurt Gaming Companies.

Publishers have identified the risk and have taken the right measures.

While such regulations could meaningfully hurt games, I don't think this is going to happen on a broad scale.

Several jurisdictions are talking about the possibility to classify loot box systems in certain games as gambling.

Current Actions

The topic of loot boxes and gambling in video games has been very prominently in the news, with several consumer groups and government authorities warning of and recommending legal action against loot boxes and “hidden” gambling in video-games. In Europa especially, this is a hot topic with the Netherlands and Belgium leading the charge.

The government installed gambling commission in Belgium has reviewed loot boxes in Battlefront 2, FIFA 18, Overwatch and CS GO and sees these titles in breach of the gambling laws in Belgium and has recommended action against the publishers. The only exception was EA’s (EA) Star Wars Battlefront 2 which was not in breach with any laws or regulation – but only because EA removed the Loot boxes from the game after a massive "shitstorm" on the internet.

It should also be noted that it is not only Europe where this is discussed, also the state of Victoria in Australia is asking for regulation and in the US senator Chris Lee condemns the use of loot boxes.

What are loot boxes

For this non-gamer investors, here’s a quick recap of what we are talking about:

Loot boxes are in-game offerings that can be bought with real or in-game currency (which often can be bought with real money again). The contents of the boxes range from cosmetic items (skins for characters or weapon) to boosts that affect actual gameplay. However, players can’t just buy what they want specifically, but rather get random items – this is where gambling regulators and authorities see the issue,

Loot boxes are most criticised when they benefit so-called “pay-to-win” in competitive multiplayer games. Pay to win describes a game design, where players that have invested more money have better chances of winning, regardless of their level of skill or experience.

Regulators look critically at this as games very rarely give indications of the odds to win something valuable behind these loot boxes.

Why is this issue so hot right now?

Since the rising popularity of gaming on smartphones, the free-to-play model, where the game is free but the player is encouraged to spend money on micro-transactions, has seen increasing popularity among mobile games. Full-price games stayed away from this, unless Bethesda opened the floodgates in 2006 with the now infamous horse armor skin for the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Source

The appearance of DLCs in full-price games has been rising ever since and while despised by many gamers, they obviously were very lucrative for publishers. After a few negative highlights (e.g. Assassin’s Creed 2 which basically cut out the ending and then charged players to finish the game – while annoying gamers, this has nothing to do with the current gambling debate) it seems like last year, EA was the first publisher to badly overdo so badly that by selling a game for $60 that basically requires the user to invest additional money to be able to use the content you just spent $60 on.

While EA initially claimed that the game does not push players towards investing, a now famous reddit thread emerged, where players showed that it takes 40 hours of playing to get anywhere close to unlocking Darth Vader – and not spending any in-game currency on boosters in meantime. It’s 40 hours to unlock only Darth Vader, nothing else.

Another negative example in 2017 was Shadow of War that massively stretched its final act, making it almost impossible to see the final cutscene without buying additional loot boxes.

What is the financial risk from tighter regulation?

Classifying video games with certain in-game transactions as gambling or other regulations could hamper the potential sales growth of in-game content.

Take Two already includes this threat in its risk report saying that they

“could in the future become subject to gambling-related rules and regulations and expose us to civil and criminal penalties”

Each regulator differs in their assessment of the situation. While Belgium criticizes the gambling in video games in general, the Netherlands have an issue if there’s the option to turn the content of loot boxes into cash later (as enabled by internal market places as offered by e.g. Counter Strike GO.

Belgium gambling commission had pointed out that non-compliance with the gambling regulation could lead to a fine of €800k or even double that if publishers would specifically aiming at minors, which would most likely be the case with video games.

The worst outcome would be a complete ban of certain games, effectively eliminating the sales opportunity altogether.

Another option that is often mentioned classify games with loot boxes qualifying as gambling as “R” rated, reducing, at least on paper, the total addressable market, yet I can easily see minors still gaining access to these games. In my opinion it would be naive to expect this to have a major impact.

How important are is revenue from in-game transaction / loot boxes for the industry?

In-game micro transactions have been a major driver for the major publishers, but it is hard to get reliable data, as reports often only show digital sales as a whole, but these do include items such as DLCs, which are not part of the gambling-discussion and are therefore not in danger, as well as their actual digital game sales. The best openly available figure comes from Take Two (TTWO), who states that:

Net revenue from recurrent consumer spending on our titles through virtual currency, add-on content and microtransactions increased by $287.9 million and accounted for 41.6% of net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. Source: Take Two Annual Report 2018

Over 40% is a massive figure and represents significant amounts. The sales of Take Two’s top title, GTA V has fallen by $78 million, but at the same time the in-game spend has increased by $115 million, showing how important the revenue from in-game transactions has become and is prolonging the commercial life of a video game.

While other publishers don’t give that much detailed data, we can still see that the above described picture also applies to the rest of the industry, Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFF) reports digital sales to make up 58% of total sales and growing at a clip of 38% (although these also include game sales digitally & DLCs, not only loot boxes), Activision’s (ATVI) subscriptions and other revenues segment (also including DLCs) makes up 70% of total revenue.

Due to most publishers just reporting digital sales without further differentiation, it is difficult to estimate how much sales would actually be in danger from gambling regulations for video games, I am confident loot boxes could already make up 25% of major publisher’s sales. Take Two’s ratio of over 40% is probably higher than the rest of the industry, GTA Online is an extraordinary success leading to significant recurring revenue streams and their portfolio of games is smaller than say Activision Blizzard, producing lower one-off sales of games.

What can publishers do to mitigate the impact / avoid tighter regulation?

The industry is taking a defensive stake on the topic, obviously trying to keep a low profile to keep regulators around the world at ease. The good news is that there are several options to comply with regulations.

NBA 2K18

The most practical approach comes from Take Two who simply removed the in-game transactions from their sports game NBA 2K18 in Belgium and the Netherlands ensuring compliance with all regulations while still keeping the revenue streams open in all other markets.

FIFA 2019

Electronic Arts on the other hand is now showing the odds of getting a certain players of a certain level, therefore fulfilling another demand from consumer rights groups asking for tighter control.

Battlefield V

Unlike Star Wars Battlefront 2, EA says that no items/skills relevant to the gameplay will be offered in loot boxes, only cosmetic items. With this step, they should be able to avoid another player outcry, that would cause more attention to the loot box topic. A similar approach is expected for Anthem, when it’s going to be released in spring 2019.

Outlook

After a period of trying to increase income from micro transactions, publishers have noted that they might not continue that aggressively. My conviction is that publishers are getting more careful with loot boxes and rather sacrifice some potential short-term growth for the possibility to keep regulators around the world from introducing harsh measures as outlined above.

Any news on tighter regulations is going to be short term noise, any drops on such news might be an opportunity to add to positions. I maintain a positive long-term outlook for the video gaming industry.

