Eldorado Gold: A Look At Bull Thesis After 3Q Results

Eldorado Gold (EGO) joined those gold miners whose earnings reports disappointed investors, following the steps of Barrick Gold (ABX) (here), Goldcorp (GG) (here) and Newmont Mining (NEM) (here). In fact, the company’s third-quarter report sent its shares to a new low after they breached a major support level near $0.80:

Let’s look at why this happened. Eldorado Gold reported revenues of $81.1 million and GAAP net loss of $128 million. The main driver for the net loss was the impairment of Kisladag heap leach assets. The impairment was due to the fact that the company’s board approved the decision to proceed with the Kisladag mill project (more on this later). Obviously, as the mine transitions from heap leach to mill, heap leach assets become no longer useful and, therefore, have to be impaired.

Impairments are rarely taken lightly by the market, despite the fact that Kisladag problems have been well publicized. However, in Eldorado Gold’s case, the report contained other disappointing developments.

In the third quarter, the company’s all-in sustaining costs (AISC) jumped to $1112 per ounce due to problems at Olympias mine, where AISC were $1688 per ounce due to recovery challenges. The company is currently not in a position to weather one more technical problem after Kisladag, so obviously the market is unnerved by these challenges. In my opinion, the mine’s performance will be one of the most watched factors when Eldorado Gold reports its next quarterly earnings.

Besides Olympias problems, Eldorado Gold had nothing to report on Greece, where the company is trying to advance its Skouries project but stumbled due to government’s failure to issue permits in time. The company’s comments on the matter during the earnings call were far from reassuring: “Despite our efforts this quarter, unfortunately we have no updates on the outstanding permits for Skouries […] During the quarter, we filed an application for payment with the government of Greece requesting approximately €750 million for damages arising from the lengthy delays and issuance of permits for the Skouries project […] The Greek state has not responded to this application and continues to disregard contractual obligation under the terms of the transfer agreement”.

Sure, no one expected that the Greek government will voluntarily pass €750 million to Eldorado Gold. At the same time, the filing of the payment application looked like a tactic to increase the speed of negotiations, as the only logical continuation after such an application is going to international arbitrage. As evident from the company’s comments, no progress has been made. At this point, it is highly likely that Skouries will turn into a soap opera that could last for many months if not years. While Eldorado Gold has no funds to develop Skouries, the absence of resolution of the problems with the Greek government puts any options - bringing a joint venture partner in, project financing, sale of the project – on hold.

Moving on to better news. Due to better performance at Kisladag, the company was able to increase guidance from 330,000 – 340,000 ounces of gold to 345,000 – 350,000 ounces despite problems at Olympias. Also, despite the challenges, Eldorado Gold generated $23 million of operating cash flow.

A major development is the Board’s decision to develop Kisladag mill, which will cost $520 million. Potentially, the company may stand to benefit from the softness of the Turkish lira (roughly a third of costs as per the earnings call), but this remains to be seen. The game plan on the production side currently looks as follows:

Source: Eldorado Gold presentation

The problem is also widely known: Eldorado Gold does not have the funds to finish Kisladag development and pay the $600 million bonds due November 2020 at the same time. With $379 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter and $250 million available under the credit line, the company is in good liquidity shape for now, but it will inevitably have to raise funds in the future.

In comparison with the previous earnings call, this time analysts pressed the company hard to know about its cash-raising plans. The company generally avoided speaking about details: “We are actively evaluating strategic and funding options and are engaged in discussions with various third parties”. However, it is likely that Eldorado Gold will have more to say on the next earnings call. Now that the Board has approved the Kisladag mill project, the feasibility study is done, and the costs are known, it is easier to market the concept to potential partners and lenders.

I continue to believe that the company has plenty of value to unlock. That said, near-term share price performance is by no means guaranteed. The company’s shares already suffered significant downside and the prospect of year-end selling does not look encouraging for Eldorado Gold’s stock performance in the fourth quarter.

To start unlocking the value, the company must find financing options through lending, streaming or joint venturing, and at the same time start selling projects outside of the core asset portfolio – there are too many of them, and Eldorado Gold is short of funding even for its flagship Kisladag mill project. Unfortunately for anyone looking for a quicker trade, the problems in Greece will likely take a lot of time to be resolved, so the market will continue to put zero value to Skouries until the moment the company finally receives permits through negotiations or arbitration (the chance for the arbitration route rises with every month). Long-term, I think that the shares have significant upside, but a lot of patience is required, and the management must deliver on its plans – it’s certainly not a stock on which you’ll bet your last shirt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.