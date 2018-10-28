The Bull Market's Not Dead Yet So Here's 3 Great Undervalued Stocks To Buy Today

A.O Smith, Iron Mountain and Amazon are three deeply undervalued companies that are very strong buys during this correction. Which is why I've been aggressively loading up on all three the past few weeks.

As always, there are valid risks to be aware of. But stocks are always climbing a wall of worry, and the fundamental facts don't support the bull market ending anytime soon.

Many investors are worried that we're headed for a recession soon and this correction is the start of a bear market.

Wall Street is currently fixated on all the risks that could derail America's excellent economic and corporate earnings fundamentals next year.

The stock market is very close to falling into the second correction of the year, and 36% of S&P 500 companies are already in a bear market.

(Source: imgflip)

It's been a rough October for investors, with the S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) and NASDAQ (QQQ) on track for one of their worst months in nearly 10 years.

SPY data by YCharts SPY data by YCharts

All three indexes are now approaching correction territory (10+% decline from all time high) with the tech laden NASDAQ now in one. But those overall declines, as rough as they may be for passive investors, hide far worse short-term pain for individual companies.

According to CBS's Moneywatch, 70% of S&P 500 companies are in a correction, and about 36% in an outright bear market. That's because today the market is fixated on all the numerous risks that many fear could trigger a recession and bear market. These include:

escalating trade war with China

Fed hiking interest rates too fast/high and triggering a recession

slowing US/global economic growth

corporate earnings growth peaking and margins compressing due to rising input costs (including wages)

While it's certainly true that all of these are valid risks to be aware of, it's also true that stocks have never faced a period when some potential risk didn't threaten to derail the bull market.

(Source: Equius Research)

Over the past 93 years (since 1926), stocks have generated 10.2% CAGR total returns, despite dozens of recessions, Depressions, wars, and various risks that contributed to a "wall of worry". Along the way there have been over 60 pullbacks/corrections/bear markets. Since 1941 those down markets were usually short but brutal, lasting 13 months on average, but seeing stocks fall 33%. Fortunately, in the modern age bull markets tend to last nearly eight times as long which is why the stock market is the best method for average people to build long-term wealth.

But isn't the bull market, now the longest in US history, about to end in an epic market crash? Let's take a look at some of the most important bricks in today's "wall of worry" to see why this correction isn't likely to become a bear market. Rather it's probably a great time for long-term investors to load up on great companies at bargain prices. I'll even point out three of my highest conviction buys, which I've been purchasing with glee over the past few weeks.

Why This Correction Isn't Likely To Turn Into A Bear Market

(Source: Marketslant)

One of the biggest fears investors have today is that this correction will prove to be the start of a bear market. According to the Schwab Center for Financial Research since 1974 there have been 22 corrections. Just four (1980, 1987, 2000 and 2007), or 18% of them, eventually became bear markets.

What about longer time frames? According to Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management, and the author of the excellent "A Wealth Of Common Sense" blog:

“(Since 1928) Roughly 60% of the time a 10% correction didn’t lead to a bear market while roughly 40% of the time it did...The average correction which saw stocks drop 10% but not enter bear market territory was a drawdown of 14%, lasting 132 days from peak-to-trough.” - Ben Carlson

But wait a second, doesn't that mean that stocks still have about 4% further to drop? And that there's a 40% chance that we're headed for a bear market (average decline 33%)? According to industry averages it does indeed. But fortunately a bear market is still unlikely. That's because since WWII nine of the 11 bear markets have been caused by recessions.

(Source: Moon Capital Management)

Only in 1966 and 1987 (Black Monday crash) did stocks fall into a bear market without an economic downturn. And note that those bear markets were short and either mild, or merely saw average peak stock losses.

But isn't the US economy headed for a recession now? After all we are dealing with a Fed that many fear is heck bent on hiking rates as many as five or even six more times. Not to mention a trade war with China that might see the US impose 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports. Tariffs will cause prices to rise and thus stoke inflation, potentially forcing the Fed to hike even in the face of weakening US economic growth (as stimulus wears off in 2019 and beyond). So let's address these risks point by point.

First, it's important to remember that America's economic growth is not just strong (on track for over 3% growth in 2018, first time since 2005), but accelerating.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) first estimate of Q3 GDP growth came in at 3.5%, above the consensus estimate of 3.2%. That marks a three year period of accelerating growth that began back in 2015, long before fiscal stimulus went into effect.

What about skyrocketing inflation due to the super tight labor market causing wage growth to rise too high?

(Source: Atlanta Fed)

Well historically a healthy economy sees wage growth of between 3.5% to 4%. Only above these levels does inflation start to pick up and force the Fed to potentially raise rates to keep the economy from overheating. Today wage growth is 3.5%, the low end of normal.

That's likely why, according to the BEA, in Q3 core inflation (what the Fed mainly uses to determine interest rate policy), was just 1.6%. That's down from 2.1% in Q2 2018. The Fed's long-term inflation target is 2.0% (on core PCE).

Today the bond market is pricing in long-term consumer price inflation (NYSEARCA:CPI) of 2.05%. Note that CPI usually tends to be slightly higher than core PCI which is the Fed's official inflation metric. Basically, thanks to an economy that's beating expectations, but not yet strong enough to "overheat", inflation pressures are either flat or falling.

That's why the bond market is signalling stable and benign long-term inflation, and pricing in just three more Fed rate hikes (not the planned five or six).

In fact, the bond market is currently predicting that the earliest a recession is likely to start is mid 2020 to mid 2021 (December 2020 mid-range). That fits with BlackRock's (BLK) Byron Wien, who says his team's economic model doesn't expect a recession until 2021 at the earliest. Byron says that, based on his team's discounted cash flow models, stocks were fairly value at their recent highs, and are now about 10% undervalued.

Ok, so maybe a recession isn't right around the corner, but the market is forward looking and bear markets usually start before a recession begins right? That's true but according to Savita Subramanian, equity and quant strategist at Bank of America (BAC) Merrill Lynch, we likely 21 months away from the start of a bear market (market top). That's based on Merrill Lynch's model of 19 leading economic/market indicators they called "signposts".

“Of the signposts that have occurred ahead of bear markets, 14 have been triggered—74%—at this point...When a similar percentage of bear market signposts having been triggered in the past, it has taken 21 months on average for the market to peak. Four of the past seven bull markets have peaked with 100% of the indicators having been triggered.” - Savita Subramanian (emphasis added)

This is likely why Darrell Cronk, president at Wells Fargo (WFC) Investment Institute, recently told clients this is likely not the start of a bear market, but the best time in two years to buy stocks.

“We believe that this isn’t the end of the cycle or the bull market, and we favor deploying cash now—or even allocating incrementally over the coming days and weeks...Current conditions have the potential to create some of the best entry points into equity markets since the November 2016 elections.” - Darrell Cronk (emphasis added)

But who cares what analysts are saying?! Corporate earnings have peaked and companies are missing earnings by the boatload, right? Actually no, here's the actual facts about corporate earnings, which are the opposite of what the market's terrible week would have you believe.

According to FactSet Research (FDS) 48% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings so far (another 28% coming this week). So far:

59% have beaten on revenue (about the five year average)

77% have beaten on EPS growth (five year average 71%)

Average EPS beat is 6.5% (five year average 4.8%)

Blended Q3 YOY EPS growth rate (based on extrapolating results so far): 22.5% vs 19.3% last week

Ok, so maybe the number of companies still beating on the bottom line is higher than average, and earnings growth in 2018 is great. But guidance is what counts in a forward looking market and that's been terrible right? Actually that too isn't true.

Yes 63% of companies that have issued guidance for Q4 have issued negative guidance. BUT keep in mind that the five year average for negative next quarter guidance is actually 70%, so once again we're doing better than average.

But what about slowing earings growth in 2019? Won't that mean that stocks are likely to fall?

(Source: FactSet Research)

It's 100% true that next year earnings growth will be much slower than 2018, thanks to this year's tax cut boost. However, currently analysts expect 10% EPS growth next year, thanks to 5.4% revenue growth. Aha! 50%decrease in earnings growth! That proves the bears are right and a market bloodbath is coming!

Keep in mind that slower growth isn't negative growth. Since 2002 the S&P 500's average revenue and CAGR EPS growth rate has been 3.3% and 7.5%, respectively. So if analysts are right then in 2019 top and bottom line growth will actually be significantly above average.

What about tariffs and falling margins? Well note that 2019's forecast is for EPS to once more outpace sales growth, indicating margins are not likely to decline or might even rise from their already record levels. Now it's always possible that analysts are wrong, and those forecasts end up coming down in the coming months.

But according to CNBC's Pisani, the market is currently already pricing in just 5% EPS growth next year. That's based on what Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell, told him in a recent interview:

"The market has already taken a significant haircut to account for a lot of these fundamental concerns...If we get another swoon, the risk/reward will have improved to the point where buyers have stepped up and enough macro risks will be priced in." - Alec Young

Mr. Young expects stocks might fall another 3%, or about 12% to 13% in total. That's in line with historical averages for corrections that don't turn into bear markets. But what about the market's crazy bubble valuations? Won't rising interest rates and falling EPS growth rates mean that these have to come way down? So won't that trigger the bear market so many doomsayers have been predicting for years? Actually today's valuations are not anywhere close to bubble territory.

On a forward PE basis, the S&P 500 is at 15.5, smack dab in the middle of its five and 10 year averages of 16.4 and 14.5. And keep in mind that the 10 year average still includes 2008 and 2009, when stocks plummeted 57%. But what if you don't trust forward PE ratios, since they are based on forecasted earnings that might not actually occur? Well then let's look at the trailing S&P 500 PE ratio.

Today the S&P 500's TTM PE ratio is 21.7, far above its (since 1871) average and median values of 15.7 and 14.7, respectively. So that proves we're in a bubble right? Actually no. According to Brian Wesbury, Chief Economist for First Trust, the average TTM PE for the S&P 500 over the past 40 years has been 20.2

This means that, at worst, stocks might be 7% overvalued, and that would drop to 3% to 4% if this proves to be an average correction. Actually it's likely that BlackRock is right and we're now undervalued. That's because the average 10 year yield during that four decade period was 6.3%, and we're currently half that. And as I explained previously, low and stable inflation expectations means that the 10 year yield isn't likely to rise much higher. In fact, bond futures are pricing in a peak 10 year yield of no more than 3.3% or 3.4%.

So what's the bottom line? Well most of the big worries that investors have today are not just overblown, but in many cases opposite of the actual facts.

economy is not in imminent danger of recession, and one is likely at least 18 to 24 months away

inflation isn't high and rising but benign (below Fed target actually) and currently falling

interest rates aren't shooting higher, but actually stable and likely near this cycles peak

corporations are not missing earnings in huge numbers but are actually beating in above average quantities and by above average magnitudes

negative forward guidance is running slightly below historical average

wage growth isn't dangerously high, but merely at low end of normal for a healthy economy

2019's forecast slower top and bottom line growth isn't terrible but actually significantly above the historical average

valuations aren't dangerously high today but roughly in line with historical norms

I'm not saying that everyone should go 100% into stocks right now, nor that we won't see current levels of volatility continue in the future. Rather I'm saying that there are five reasons why the market is likely to rally soon (bottom possible within the next two weeks), and that today there are great bargains to be had. That's because market pullbacks/corrections happen, on average, every six months. For smart long-term investors these are not a detrimenent to good returns, but the very fuel that drives them. The lower the valuation at which you buy a quality stock, the better your long-term total returns will be. But bargain hunting during market downturns should only be used as part of your overall long-term investing strategy which includes the asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash) that's right for your needs.

So to help you get started, here are three of my favorite quality stocks to buy right now.

3 Great Stocks To Buy At Deep Discounts

While stocks in general might not be in for a bear market, plenty of great companies are already in one. Thus you can take the opportunity to use the market's current fear, uncertainty, and doubt to lock in great long-term total returns.

How exactly do I determine when a stock is deeply undervalued? For income stocks I like to use dividend yield theory or DYT. Since 1966 this has been asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trend's sole approach, and has resulted in decades of market beating returns.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT works great for dividend stocks with stable business models (don't change much over time). Due to relatively stable long-term growth rates their yields tend to cycle around a relatively fixed point over time, which approximates fair value. Basically you compare a stock's yield to its historical yield to get an idea of how over/undervalued it is. This allows you to estimate how much return boost you'll likely get (on an annualized basis) when the yield eventually reverts back to its normal levels. Of course, this assumes the company's investment thesis remains intact (fundamentals don't deteriorate). For a detailed explanation (and examples) of how to use dividend yield theory see the intro to my watchlists in my weekly portfolio updates.

Here are three great stocks trading at deep discounts. They include companies that I own myself, and are some of my highest conviction buys right now. In fact, I've been loading up on all of them hand over fist during this correction.

Company Yield Fair Value Yield/Estimated Fair Value Price Discount To Fair Value 10 Year EPS/Cash Flow Growth Forecast (Analyst Consensus) 10 Year CAGR Total Return Potential A.O Smith (AOS) 2.0% 1.1% 44% 11.4% 19% to 20% Iron Mountain (IRM) 8.0% 4.9% 39% 6.0% 19% Amazon (AMZN) 0% $2,200 25% 46.9% 15% to 25%

(Sources: Morningstar, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory)

A.O Smith is one of my favorite fast growing dividend aristocrats to buy right now. This maker of water heaters/air/water purifiers is the is the industry leader in North America. But it's the fast growing China/India business that makes AOS a great long-term dividend growth stock. With about 34% of sales from China, trade war fears have caused this stock to fall off a cliff.

AOS data by YCharts

In fact, AOS has fallen nearly 20% in October alone, and is now 36% below its all time high (severe bear market). Even with China's demographic problems (will lead to slower long-term growth), management expects China to generate about 15% medium-term revenue growth and 12% to 13% long-term growth. India's growth potential is even better. As a result I agree with analysts that this dividend aristocrat should be capable of long-term dividend growth of 11% to 12%. Combined with the current yield and its mouthwatering valuation, that should be good for about 19.5% long-term CAGR total returns over the coming decade.

Iron Mountain is a hybrid storage/cloud computing REIT that I've been buying hand over fist over the past few weeks. This REIT is the dominant name in global physical document storage. More importantly, its decades long (founded in 1951) relationships with the Fortune 1000 are allowing it to transition its clients to its cloud computing data centers.

IRM data by YCharts

Shares are down nearly 12% since the correction began, despite the REIT posting excellent earnings last week. That includes not just top and bottom line beats, but raising 2018 revenue and AFFO (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend) growth guidance by 25%, and 60%, respectively. Shares plunged 7% the next day after an analyst downgrade. That downgrade is based on a 12 month price target of $34, because Stifel expects that gradual declines in core developed market storage volumes will limit the REIT's short-term upside.

Those declines in North America and Europe physical storage are more than offset by very fast growth in emerging markets. As a result IRM's storage revenues continue to grow steadily (2.3%) and its services business (including cloud) is growing at over 7%. The REIT has a three year plan to accelerate long-term growth in emerging market storage and cloud computing that will also see it reduce its leverage ratio from 5.6 to 5.0 (REIT average 5.5). That should earn it a credit upgrade to investment grade (currently BB-), which will likely cause significant multiple expansion (currently P/AFFO 10).

At the end of the day this 8% yielding REIT (which just raised its dividend 4%) offers a safe payout, courtesy of a forward AFFO payout ratio of 76%. That is expected to come down over time to allow IRM to complete its ambitious growth efforts, which analysts expect to cause 23% AFFO/share growth between 2017 and 2020. IRM has guided for "at least" 4% dividend growth through 2020 and after that it's likely to rise as fast as long-term AFFO/share growth (6%). Combine IRM's low risk 8% yield with a long-term growth rate of 6% and 5% valuation boost over the next 10 years (as yield comes down to fair value), and you get about 19% CAGR total return potential. That makes IRM one of the best REITs (or any high-yield stock) you can buy today.

There are six reasons why Amazon is the only non dividend stocks I plan to own. And despite what the market would have you believe, the company just posted excellent earnings. The market is fixating on management's "disappointing" 10% to 20% YOY revenue growth guidance for the holiday quarter. As a result shares declined 8% on Friday which puts Amazon at 20% off its all time high, and officially in a bear market.

It's important to keep in mind that management is usually conservative with its guidance, and the holiday season is a tough one to forecast. Amazon could easily beat its top end sales guidance, and analysts remain confident the long-term growth thesis remains intact.

But how can one estimate fair value for this fast growing master of disruption? Well for that I turn to Morningstar's three stage discounted cash flow or DCF model. Morningstar analysts are known for their conservative growth assumptions, and usually model far slower growth than most analysts.

Morningstar's R.J. Hottovy believes that Amazon remains on track to generate long-term (five year) 23% CAGR revenue growth, which is roughly in line with its historical norms. More importantly, the fastest growing businesses (Advertising and Amazon Web Services) are also the highest margin (75% and 31% operating margins, respectively). As a result Morningstar expects Amazon's operating margin to rise to 7% to 8% over the next five years. That's up from 6.6% in Q3 2018.

I agree with the other assumptions baked into Morningstar's valuation model (realistic in my view), and that shares are probably worth $2,200 today. That implies a 25% discount to fair value. While it's tough to forecast long-term returns for a company like this, I expect Jeff Bezos to deliver between 15% and 25% long-term CAGR total returns over the coming decade.

Bottom Line: The Bull Market Isn't Dead Yet So Now Is A Great Time To Buy Quality Companies At Deep Discounts

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying there aren't major risks facing the US/global economy in general, and corporate earnings in particular. The Fed overdoing it on interest rate hikes, the escalating trade war, and a rising dollar are all real risks investors need to keep in mind. However, there is a big difference between understanding risks, and avoiding stock entirely until all risks vanish. The market is ALWAYS climbing an ever present wall of worry. The bricks in that wall might change over time, but the fact is that stocks never face a risk-free environment.

This is why it's important to stick to your long-term investing plan, using the right asset allocation that best meets your individual needs. And when stocks do periodically go on sale, as they are now, that's when smart investors load up on quality companies trading at attractive prices.

As to the current market correction, it's not anything Wall Street hasn't seen dozens of times over the past few decades. This kind of downside volatility is normal, and actually a healthy and beneficial part of the normal market cycle.

"Stocks take the escalator up, the elevator down." That's a popular saying that is the very reason that stocks do so well over time. Remember that 2017 (20% gain with peak decline of 3.4% from all time high) was an aberration. This year's two corrections are actually pretty normal and the price investors pay for great returns in the future.

What investors need to focus on is the fact that the economic/corporate earnings fundamentals remain very strong. The risks Wall Street is obsessed with right now might weaken those fundamentals in the future, but until that actually happens the bull market isn't likely to end.

And with over a third of the S&P 500 already in a bear market, and 70% in a correction, today is the perfect time for long-term investors to put new money to work. Iron Mountain, A.O Smith, and Amazon are three of my favorite undervalued stocks, which is why I've bought large quanties of each in the past few weeks. All three have excellent fundamentals and from current valuations should be capable of generating between 15% and 20% CAGR long-term annual returns over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long irm, aos, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.