Smith Micro Looks Set For Significant Growth

Gross margins have increased to 85% and operational cost have actually declined in dollars, operational leverage is going to be very significant.

The drag on revenue from the decline of income from graphics is ending.

The platforms have multiple revenue growth avenues and are attractive platforms for carriers to adopt.

Its main two platforms are growing, SafePath's growth was 30% sequentially even without the Sprint sunset of its legacy platform.

We have opened a position in Smith Micro (SMSI) for the SHU portfolio last week (we bought 2000 SMSI at $2.43 on Oct 26 2018). There are quite a number of reasons to be bullish:

The company is restructuring and has decreased it's Opex run rate by $1M a year.

The company has achieved non-GAAP profitability.

The company's main product, SafePath grew 30% sequentially in Q3 and has multiple growth avenues in front of it.

SafePath is broadening into an IoT platform.

They are looking to divest QuickLink IoT, boosting its balance sheet,

We introduced the company not all that long ago so we refer to that article for an introduction of the company.

Q3 results

Just a quick summary here from the 10-Q:

So almost all of the GAAP loss ($0.04 per share) comes from the change in fair value of warrant liability. There is something else to note (10-Q):

You see the collapse in revenues from their graphics software. Given the magnitude of that, and given the fact that there is only $242K of revenue left the growth figures are likely to perk up in the coming quarters.

Even the revenues from the graphic software could very well increase, from the Q3CC:

The decrease in Graphics revenue was in line with our expectations, attributed to the termination of the CLIP STUDIO distribution agreement and lower unit sales of legacy products. We recently launched a new product into our channels and expect additional product launches in the coming quarters.

SafePath

Here are some of the multiple growth avenues for SafePath:

Sprint sunset of its legacy app

Sprint (and other existing carrier) new customers

New carrier deals

Upcoming SafePath Connected Life Platform in Q4

The company's flagship product had a good third quarter, with revenues from Sprint growing 30% from Q2, and these were skewed to new users. That is, the expected sunset of Sprint (S) legacy product still hasn't happened, which was probably what led to the sell-off after the Q3 figures were published.

We are actually not that worried about that sunset, it will come and the expected boost from the conversion to the legacy app to SafePath (as a white label Sprint solution) is still there.

A reminder, Sprint's legacy app has 350K users (last count, that might be a little less as some of these convert on their own initiative) which would produce $14M in recurring yearly revenue for Smith Micro if they all converted.

Instead, it is actually encouraging that SafePath is still growing strongly even without that sunset getting into effect, and more encouraging still is that the growth was mostly from new users (not converting Sprint legacy ones).

That is, SafePath is broadening its market appeal (there will be a Spanish version for Sprint in Q4). These are still likely to be all, or almost all Sprint customers (they capped their legacy platform), but it is encouraging that their marketing efforts are paying off, 30% sequential growth is really substantial.

There was also no news on any new carrier deal, which could be considered to be disappointing news on top of the lack of clarity about the sunset of Sprint's legacy app. However, here is what management argued with respect to that (Q3CC):

I think we look at the -- being able to talk about it, our next deal in the first half of next year, that would probably be the most conservative approach to that... Whether we are able to publicly announce it is really probably more tied to when they will launch the service offerings, so that could be the only thing that might change things a little bit. But the good news is that we have a large number of prospects, large number of carriers, that we are having very meaningful discussions with right now and we feel confident that we will get to the goal.

In Q4 the company will roll-out its SafePath Connected Life Platform (Q3CC):

SafePath reaches beyond just locations, services, parental controls and web filtering to include direct access to a host of digital lifestyle technologies, such as smart home security, wearable devices, pet trackers and connected cars, all under one central hub, white-labeled under the mobile operator's brand. This is unique to the market today.

Connected Life consists of:

SafePath Family (family location and parental control)

SafePath IoT Platform (device location and telematics)

Here is how management is going to build out the latter (Q3CC):

We have already begun building partnerships and expanding this ecosystem with leading consumer IoT providers. As a matter of fact, we will launch our first consumer IoT device under the SafePath banner in the first quarter of 2019. As the market leader, we will continue to accelerate R&D efforts to meet the changing demands of our customers and will enable the delivery of an agile platform to quickly bring on new devices within weeks, not months.

And they have the ability to sell the products (Family and IoT) individually, opening up opportunities for cross selling later (Q3CC):

there will be, we believe, a lot of SafePath IoT families that were not, prior to that, SafePath Family customers... we're having a lot of conversations with carriers who may already have an alternative Family Safety product, but they don't have an answer for consumer IoT.

There is a simple reason for carriers to want to use the IoT Platform as well (Q3CC):

The reason that a carrier wants to use our solution is that all of the consumer IoT devices are then empowered with one user interface. It is branded to the carrier. You're not having to jump between different apps.

And more in general there are good reasons for carriers to want to use these:

The company does not charge carriers, the deals are on a revenue sharing basis.

White-label; carriers can use their own branding to the apps.

Fully featured and carriers can chose what features they use.

So carriers don't have to spend the fixed cost for developing their own apps

CommSuite

Their voice messaging platform is also expanding, achieving its fourth consecutive quarter of growth. They are also expanding its features, like integrating it with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home, interfacing it with messaging into the car and adding capabilities to filter calls by looking at caller IDs.

It's a proper platform that is interesting for carriers for the same reason the Connected Life Platform is, it saves carriers having to build it themselves and it has advanced features. It also sells on a white-label, revenue sharing basis.

Margins

Gross margins increased to 85% from 80% a year ago due to higher wireless revenue and the mix in graphics. Operating expenses decreased 2% to $5.5M due to cost cutting which will lead to annual savings of roughly $1M.

Operating cost is also expected to reach $5.5M in Q4 so any revenue growth will go to the bottom line and cash.

Cash

Cash flow is still negative but it is improving and you see there is hardly any CapEx. The cash level isn't very comfortable but it should be enough for at least a year (which is also what management said in the 10-Q), more if, as we expect, cash flow improves and/or they divesting QuickLink IoT.

That would also prevent more dilution, of which there has been a lot in the last two years.

Valuation

The one analyst who follows the stock sees a 6 cent per share loss this year, rising to an 8 cents per share profit next year.

We think that the shares are attractively priced. Revenue growth is likely to accelerate with the drag from graphics out of the way, revenue from SafePath grew 30% sequentially in Q3 even without the Sprint sunset.

The stock fell back after the Q3 figures, but we think there is no reason for that, it's probably impatience with the Sprint sunset of its legacy platform.

Risks

There is always the risk that competition will come up with something better and/or that some functionality will be build into Android. However, we think the attractiveness of Smith Micro resides especially in its white-label platform approach and revenue sharing pricing model.

Even if there are individual apps that do the same or better, Smith Micro's proposition for carriers is that their platforms offer sophisticated functionality on an integrated (and expanding) basis, for them its easier to adopt than developing their own platforms.

Conclusion

We really see numerous reasons to be bullish:

Their apps SafePath and CommSuite are growing and have multiple avenues to keep growing. SafePath most notably from the suset of Sprint's legacy app, but the growth without that sunset is particularly encouraging.

The jury is out how much the IoT part of the Connected Life Platform will catch on, but at the minimum it should make the platform a more attractive proposition for carriers.

Both apps are attractive propositions for new carriers, given their sophisticated functionality and their white-label and revenue sharing (no up-front cost) nature.

We think the attractiveness of Smith Micro resides especially in its white-label platform approach and revenue sharing pricing model. Any new carrier deal, which management has promised for next year, will give quite a boost to the shares, given that there is little additional cost involved.

The decline of graphics revenue has dragged overall results but any further decline will be immaterial and revenues could even start to increase here.

Gross margins have improved and operating cost will be more or less constant going forward, providing great leverage with further revenue growth.

