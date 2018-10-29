Illinois Tool Works: My Thoughts On The Current Sell-Off And Earnings

I expect the current challenges to last and will remain on the sidelines until economic fundamentals change for the better.

Just a few months after I wrote my article 'Illinois Tool Works - The Dollar Ruined it,' it's time to write an update. This time, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported third-quarter EPS and sales growth that were both at a cycle-low. It was not so much the effect from the dollar but economic weakness. The company was once again able to offset rising input prices, but sales were hit hard. I believe that we are seeing a great example of a stock that suffers from weakness overseas while domestic traders are selling as well due to general growth concerns.

Source: Illinois Tool Works

Third-Quarter Results Were Weak

Third-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $1.76 versus expectations of $1.89. This is an ugly miss after the company did beat earnings quite regularly over the past few years. Year-on-year EPS growth fell to 3% which is a new cycle-low. Unadjusted EPS came in at $1.90 which translates to an 11% improvement. The difference between adjusted and unadjusted EPS is a legal settlement which added roughly $80 million to the company's operating income and had a +230 basis point effect on operating margins.

Source: Estimize

Sales hit $3.61 billion versus expectations of $3.72 billion. This indicates that sales growth is at 0%. Needless to say, we are also dealing with sales growth at a cycle-low.

Before I go any further, we have to acknowledge that these numbers are absolutely terrible. Something went wrong, especially considering that US leading indicators are still at multi-year highs.

To figure that out, let us look at some segments. Organic growth declined in 3 major segments. Automotive OEM went from 4% organic growth to -5%. Polymers & Fluids went to 5% contraction after being flat in Q2 of this year. Specialty Products show the worst growth number at -7% after being down in Q2 as well.

Source: ITW Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

Organic automotive growth was up only in North America where the company reported a 7% growth. Europe was down 6% which is a significant number, given the importance of the automotive market in that region. China was flat.

Regarding the automotive market, let's have a look at one of the comments (link refers to landing page) from the company's CEO Santi.

Overall market conditions in North America remained solid this quarter, while auto production in Europe and China and demand levels in several international end markets served by our Specialty and Polymers & Fluids segments softened versus the first half of the year and were below our expectations heading into the quarter.

This comment was a hit in the face of automotive bulls. Weakness in the automotive markets in China and Europe means that the global automotive market is getting some cracks. More proof can be found below. The graph below shows the leading manufacturing index of the European Union. It is comparable to the US-based ISM manufacturing index.

Europe has been slowing for a while which has caused the PMI to drop significantly. This is also one of the reasons why the European stock sell-off is a lot worse compared to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones where economic sentiment is much stronger.

Source: IECONOMICS

The downtrend of European economic sentiment is also one of the reasons why ITW is down. I made the mistake of ignoring the fact that ITW generates roughly 50% of its sales outside of the US. This means that the dependency on US economic sentiment is much lower compared to companies that exclusively service the US market.

With that being said, we see that Food Equipment and Test Measurement Electronics are doing much better. Food Equipment saw 3% organic growth with 4% growth in the US and 3% international growth. Test Measurement Electronics was up 3%.

Welding was up 10% with 10% growth in North America and 12% international growth. Construction was up 1% while Specialty Products were down 4%.

Now, let's look a bit closer at what we can expect going forward.

What's Next?

Full-year 2018 guidance does not look bad at all. EPS is expected to rise 15% this year with operating margins rising roughly 1.5 points. The company also managed to offset rising costs due to tariffs by smart cost-cutting.

Source: ITW Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

However, there is another comment from CEO Santi that has the ability to scare investors.

While we expect that these near-term market challenges will continue in the fourth quarter, we remain firmly on track to deliver our full-year EPS guidance with 15 percent earnings growth at the mid-point,” added Santi. “Our ability to deliver consistent, strong results across a wide range of economic scenarios is a direct reflection of the resilience of our high-quality diversified business portfolio, the strength of ITW’ s proprietary Business Model and our team’ s focused execution of ITW’ s long-term strategy.

The first sentence is key: ''While we expect that these near-term market challenges will continue...''

Even though the company has always been extremely successful in generating strong bottom-line growth, it is no reason to hold the stock when growth indicators are slowing. At least not for mid-term traders. Long-term investors are a different story.

Add to that the chances of a peaking economy in the US. This could pressure the company's sales going into 2019.

That brings me to the stock price. The stock has been clubbed over the past year. The current price is roughly 30% below its all-time high. This sell-off is 10 points worse than the one in 2014 and 2015. Back then, we had an ISM index below 50 (economic contraction). At this point, we are dealing with sentiment at multi-year highs. It's an extremely difficult situation.

Source: TradingView

My advice is to stay away from this company for the time being if you are a mid-term trader. This company is in a very difficult situation as long as the pressure from leading indicators is rising. I am going to start buying large positions again when these indicators turn. At that point, you can buy beautiful stocks like ITW at discount prices.

Until that point, the safest thing to do is to wait on the sidelines. It is extremely dangerous to hold a large industrial exposure at the moment. As much as I hate to say it.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.