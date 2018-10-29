GE: $67 Billion Evaporates

Goodwill impairment is unlikely for Renewable Energy, even though 2018 performance is abysmal. Market based fair value assessment of Oil and Gas segment indicates goodwill impaired by ~$6-7 billion.

The $23 billion is a book entry. The real economic loss, the reduction in Power asset fair value, is more like $67 billion, as I will demonstrate.

Part of the delay likely arose from more time needed to thoroughly review fair value of all assets and liabilities, after determining Power goodwill required a write-down of ~$23 billion.

GE Assets Are At Risk Of Further Impairment Charges

Figure 1 below analyzes, by segment, the $378 billion carrying value (book value) of assets held by General Electric (GE) at December 31, 2017 (2016 and 2015 comparatives also included).

Figure 1

Source: p190 GE2017 FORM 10-K

Figure 2 below analyzes, by segment, the $84 billion carrying value (book value) of goodwill included in the asset values per Figure 1 above.

Figure 2

Determining A Good Fit For GE’s Power Assets Fair Value Calculations

When reviewing GE’s implied fair value calculations for my article, “GE: How A Simple Valuation Exercise Brought Down The CEO Of A Fortune 500 Company”, I carried out extensive modeling of how GE might have arrived at a fair value giving rise to a $23 billion goodwill write-down for Power segment. TABLE 1 shows my model which is a good fit for impairment testing for all periods, FY 2016, FY 2017, FY 2018 and at July and October 1, 2018.

TABLE 1

In regard to note (g), I have adopted the bottom of the range of discount rates because using any higher rate would result in even greater impairment than calculated. In addition, the lower discount rate is probably appropriate for the mature Power segment. In regard to the 20 years of cash flow projections, I also found this a good fit across the years. I did reach out to GE for an indication of how many years of cash flows they use in their fair value assessments, but they advised they do not presently disclose that information. TABLE 2 below shows the derivation of the cash flows used in my TABLE 1 fair value assessment calculations.

TABLE 2

The Takeaways – A loss Of $67 Billion In Power Fair Value, And No Improvement In Sight

I have had to assume reduced Power segment real operating cash flows of $2,600MM per year throughout the next 20 years to achieve a fair value assessment consistent with a $23 billion write-down of goodwill. The takeaway - GE does not expect power segment to improve over FY 2018 depressed levels, ever. While the book write-down of goodwill is $23 billion, the fair value of Power assets, per TABLE 1, has declined by $67 billion ($7.70 per share), from $112 billion at end of 2016 to just $45 billion in 2018.

A Review Of GE Renewable Energy Fair Value For Potential Impairment Of Goodwill

TABLE 3 below provides calculations of fair value for GE Renewable Energy, adopting similar assumptions and methodology to the assessment above of Power segment fair value.

TABLE 3

The performance of Renewable Energy in the first half of FY 2018 is very disappointing. But using similar fair value assessment assumptions and methodology to those used for Power the fair value assessment of Renewable Energy is believed unlikely to lead to an impairment of goodwill in FY 2018. TABLE 4 below shows details of the derivation of Renewable Energy cash flow numbers utilized in TABLE 3 above.

TABLE 4

The results so far in FY 2018 for Renewable Energy are disappointing – perhaps abysmal would be a better choice of words. My recent article, “GE: Employee Headcount” discloses the 2017 acquisition of LM Windpower increased Renewable Energy headcount by 9,000 to 10,000 employees, but LM Windpower only contributed $0.1 billion of revenue in first half of 2018. This must be a major contributor to the depressed earnings for Renewable Energy in 2018. I see great strategic value in LM Windpower, and I intend to discuss the opportunity and threats this acquisition presents. But that requires a whole other article by itself. The next GE business segment of concern for goodwill impairment is Oil & Gas.

A Review Of GE Oil & Gas Fair Value For Potential Impairment Of Goodwill

Below is an extract from page 83 of GE’s 2017 10-K filed with SEC -

We determined fair values for each of the reporting units using the market approach, when available and appropriate, or the income approach, or a combination of both. We assess the valuation methodology based upon the relevance and availability of the data at the time we perform the valuation. If multiple valuation methodologies are used, the results are weighted appropriately. Valuations using the market approach are derived from metrics of publicly traded companies or historically completed transactions of comparable businesses. The selection of comparable businesses is based on the markets in which the reporting units operate giving consideration to risk profiles, size, geography, and diversity of products and services. A market approach is limited to reporting units for which there are publicly traded companies that have the characteristics similar to our businesses.

Clearly, Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) is a perfect match for – “… publicly traded companies that have the characteristics similar to our businesses….”. TABLE 5 below compares the fair value of GE Oil & Gas based on the valuation used for the GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes merger at 3 July, 2017, with subsequent valuations based on share market price of BHGE shares.

TABLE 5

The derivation of the $46,274MM transaction based fair value at July 3, 2017 can be found in author’s article, "GE: Understanding The Baker Hughes Transaction". As explained in note (a) to TABLE 5, the valuation placed on GE’s Oil & Gas business for the purposes of the BHGE transaction did not give rise to goodwill. As a result, the fair value of the combined businesses, based on the transaction, was higher by $4.8 billion than the recorded carrying value at July 3, 2017, the close date for the transaction. When the BHGE shares were first traded on July 5, 2017, the market placed a fair value on BHGE of $42.486 billion. This was down by ~$3.8 billion from the transaction value of $46.274 billion. At Friday September 28, 2017, immediately before the Monday October 1 announcement of the $23 billion Power goodwill write-down, TABLE 5 estimate of BHGE market value was ~$0.3 billion in excess of the carrying value of BHGE’s net assets. Since then the situation has deteriorated. I now estimate, based on Friday October 26 BHGE closing share price, the carrying value of BHGE’s net assets is ~$6.7 billion in excess of market based fair value. This does not necessarily mean a write-down in goodwill is required. GE could carry out an income-based assessment of the fair value of BHGE assets, similar to those I have developed for Power and Renewables above. At this stage I am not satisfied I could make any reasonable projections of O&G income over the near term or the long term out 20 years. My concern with O&G is they have managed to show non-GAAP profits by adjusting out "restructuring costs". But this has been happening for the past seven (7) years. I will only have any confidence in BHGE numbers when this comes to an end, and BHGE is showing positive earnings without the need to exclude "restructuring costs". BHGE and GE report 3 rd quarter earnings on October 30, and it will be interesting to see what, if any, adjustments are made to BHGE and GE Oil & Gas goodwill assets.

Aviation and Healthcare Goodwill - $27.314 Billion

Per Figure 2 above, Aviation goodwill asset is $10.008 billion and Healthcare $17.306 billion, a total of$27.314 billion. Based on levels of operating income for these segments, there appears no likelihood of a fair value assessment resulting in an impairment of goodwill.

GE Transportation, Lighting, Capital And Corporate Goodwill $3.349 Billion

The amount of goodwill carry for Transportation, Lighting, Capital And Corporate totals $3.349 billion, so exposure to write-down is limited. However, the carrying value of total GE Capital assets is significant at $136 billion, representing a substantial proportion (~40%) of total GE assets. It is worth analyzing what makes up these assets, and the changes to these asset balances over the last eighteen months.

GE Capital Assets Subject To Impairment

TABLE 6

Comments On Potential Impairment Charges Arising For GE Capital Assets -

Of the $20.6 billion reduction in GE Capital assets in the 6 months ended June 30,2018, ~$14 billion was due reduction in cash and investment securities. Around $4 billion of investment securities are of a nature that could give rise to surprise impairments (see note (c] to TABLE 6). Property plant and equipment is primarily aircraft leased to others, and I believe should not give rise to a surprise impairment. Other GE Capital Receivables and All other assets total $33.3 billion at June 30, 2018. There is no specific note to GE financials analyzing the line item in TABLE 5, "All other assets". Some idea of items included in All other assets can be found in various disclosures in the GE FY 2017 10-K -

the long-term portion of any remaining outstanding receivables (sold by GE to GEC) as of the end of the period are reflected in All other assets (p80); Associated companies are unconsolidated VIEs and other entities in which we do not have a controlling financial interest, but over which we have significant influence… Investments in, and advances to, associated companies are presented on a one-line basis in the caption “All other assets” in our Statement of Financial Position, net of allowance for losses, which represents our best estimate of probable losses inherent in such assets. (p128); Derivatives are classified in the captions “All other assets” and “All other liabilities” (p178).

I see GE Capital assets as a major area of risk that could lead to asset impairments as GE Capital continues to be wound down.

Conclusion - Possibility Of GE Announcing Further Goodwill And Asset Impairment Charges On October 30

TABLE 1 above shows the economic loss, related to the decline in the Power segment business, is far greater than the $23 billion write-down announced on October 1. The true economic loss is more like $67 billion. If the current low share price for BHGE persists, it is possible there will need to be a write-down of $6 to $7 billion for Oil & Gas goodwill. I also have concerns GE Capital will not be able to realize all of its ~$136 billion in assets at June 30, 2018, without incurring significant impairment charges. This article covers the risk of impairment to GE assets, in particular goodwill. It does not cover the risk of various liabilities and provisions being inadequate to meet GE's obligations.

