GE: Q3 Earnings Expectations

Expect newly appointed CEO Larry Culp to bring a new sense of urgency, with what he will have to say at his first earnings call, just 30 days after appointment.

GE: When A Five-Day Delay Denotes A Sense Of Urgency

John Flannery’s first earnings call after becoming CEO of General Electric (GE) on August 1, 2017, was the third-quarter earnings call on October 20, 2017, 81 days after taking office. His address included:

The first thing I'd say is the review of the company has been and continues to be exhaustive. The team and I performed deep dives on all aspects of the company and no stone has been left unturned.

The detail was deferred to mid-November, another 24 days away, and 105 days after taking office. Larry Culp could have stayed with an October 25 earnings call and deferred the details of his plans for the company to some time in November or early December. I believe he considered it important to instill a sense of urgency. That required his message for the future of the company to be delivered within 30 days, within the same month, of his taking office. What I expect from the GE third quarter 2018 earnings call:

A planned drive to create new markets and develop the business segments from within; Possible further write-downs of assets and/or increases in accruals and provisions; A revamp of the presentation of the financial statements and reports including greater transparency; and A re-set of GE earnings guidance for FY 2018

Expect A Planned Drive By GE To Create New Markets And Develop The Business Segments From Within

I don’t see Larry Culp being content to speed up the process of selling off good businesses that GE has found itself unable to properly exploit. GE has tens of thousands of highly skilled, but largely under-utilized employees. As per my article, “GE: Employee Headcount”, there are significant obstacles, and a great cost, to reducing these numbers. I am sure Mr Culp will have his own ideas in this direction. I will just float a couple of ideas to show there are possibilities other than wholesale retrenchments. Firstly, through its acquisitions, GE is a leader in wind turbines and blades. GE is also a leader in power grid management. Both wind and grid operations at GE are hugely over staffed. With the technology and the businesses GE controls, there is enormous potential for increasing the number of hours in a day that existing and new wind turbines operate, and for efficiently utilizing that power through a grid covering the widest geographical area possible. Getting this to happen will require the type of lobbying that sells military airplanes to governments. Very few companies apart from GE could pull this off. Secondly, when Alstom was acquired, GE was an over zealous buyer up against an apparently reluctant seller working in tandem with the French government to preserve French and EU jobs. Today, GE needs to reduce employee numbers if it cannot provide gainful employment. Today, GE and the French government might find their interests are very much aligned. GE and the French government now have a shared interest in finding gainful employment for GE’s employees. Agreements can be renegotiated. What is to stop a new arrangement where GE is paid for keeping on every employee it might otherwise terminate. Sometimes, being pushed into a corner provides great negotiating strength. Now, those are just a couple of ideas to show there are always possibilities. What we hear from Mr Culp will surely be quite different. But I am quite sure what we will hear will not be about “deep dives”, and “no stone left unturned.”

Expect Possible Further Write-Downs Of GE Assets And/Or Increases In Accruals And Provisions

I have already flagged in a separate article, GE Oil and Gas Goodwill is currently impaired by $6 to $7 billion. This is a market based fair value assessment, using October 26 closing Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) share price. A similar calculation, based on the BHGE share price immediately before the October 1 Power goodwill impairment announcement, would not have resulted in impairment of Oil & Gas goodwill. The change is due to the fall of ~19% in the BHGE share price, from $33.83 at September 28, 2018 to $27.36 at October 26, 2018. There were also ~$136 billion of GE Capital assets at end of second quarter 2018. The continued winding down of these assets might result in further impairments. There is also the potential for adverse adjustments to accruals and provisions.

Expect A Revamp Of The Presentation Of GE Financial Statements And Reports, Including Greater Transparency

Expect Larry Culp and the two other new GE directors appointed this year to demand a significant improvement in the quality and transparency of the GE financial reporting. Changes will likely be apparent in the 3 rd quarter 2018 financial reporting. Looking at the bios of Thomas W. Horton and Leslie F Seidman (see here and below), they will not allow the necessary improvements in quality and transparency to be delayed.

Thomas W. Horton (56), who as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Airlines led the successful restructuring of the airline and its eventual merger with US Airways, creating the world’s largest airline. In addition to a deep knowledge of the aviation industry, Horton brings strong financial skills to the Board, having served earlier in his career as the Chief Financial Officer for American Airlines and AT&T Corporation. At AT&T, he helped lead financial improvements and ultimately its combination with SBC, now AT&T Inc Leslie F. Seidman (55), is a former Chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), the independent organization responsible for establishing U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. She is a widely recognized accounting expert and the recipient of numerous industry awards. During Seidman’s ten years on the FASB, the Board issued numerous standards on topics ranging from stock compensation to business combinations and worked with international organizations to develop more consistent approaches across various jurisdictions. After leaving FASB in 2013, she was the founding Executive Director for Pace University’s Center for Excellence in Financial Reporting, which she led until January 2018. Earlier in her career, Seidman was Vice President of Accounting Policy at J.P. Morgan, a member of the FASB staff and an auditor with Arthur Young (now EY). Seidman is a director of Moody's Corporation, where she is Chair of the Audit Committee. She is also a Public Governor of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), where she is Chair of the Audit Committee. She is a CPA (inactive) and holds a Master’s degree in accounting from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a B.A. in English from Colgate University.

GE’s financial reporting is widely regarded as “opaque”. I just cannot see people of the calibre and reputation of Horton and Seidman allowing themselves to be associated with “opaque” reporting for a minute longer than is necessary. Don’t under-estimate the huge task involved in revamping the quarterly financial reporting. The speed and accuracy of spitting out a 200+ page 10-K report, or a 100 page+ 10-Q report, full of gathered data and often based on complex calculations, relies on much pre-planning and automation of the process. That process has checks and balances built in to ensure correctness of information and consistency where parts of similar information appear in different sections of the report. Revamping the numbers in a short period of time presents challenges. As a mentor of mine would often say, “numbers are dangerous”. Revamping the financials to provide improved reporting and greater transparency would be a good reason for the deferral of the earnings call by 5 days. For my part, I have found it necessary each quarter to revamp the information provided by GE to get an overall view of the earnings and how things add up. And with GE, I have found the numbers are not always what they might seem to be. TABLE 1 below is my reconciliation of GE’s non-GAAP earnings to GAAP earnings, together with EPS calculations, for 6 months ended June 30, 2018.

TABLE 1

With most any other company, I would not have to create this reconciliation table, it would be provided for me in one form or another. I just would like to draw attention to an item in the reconciliation. It is the $340MM against the line item “ Restructuring - Incl O&G p32 Q2-18 10-Q” in the second and fourth columns from the left headed, “ Adjusted GE Industrial earnings excluding certain items (Non-GAAP)”, and, “ Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)”. This adjustment increases EPS by ~$0.04 per share. GE report that they include restructuring costs for Oil & Gas in “Adjusted GE Industrial Operating Income (Non-GAAP)”. Based on that, my initial assumption was Oil & Gas restructuring costs must be included in arriving at “Adjusted GE Industrial EPS (Non-GAAP)” of $0.39, for 1st half 2018 (see p10 of the SEC 8K for 2 nd quarter 2018, and at the foot of the second column on the left-hand side of TABLE 1 above). To my surprise, my TABLE 1 reconciliation showed this was not the case. You will not find that $340MM amount separately disclosed anywhere in the GE 10-Q for 2 nd quarter 2018. It requires quite an exercise in comparing two complex reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP and non-GAAP to GAAP provided by GE, to find there is a discrepancy of $340MM between the two reconciliations. Even then the $340MM discrepancy is not immediately recognizable as Oil & Gas restructuring because there is another partially offsetting adjustment included in arriving at the $340MM. The problem I have with this “tricky” reporting is GE report numerous different Non-GAAP constructs. These are meaningless if the reader is not able to easily understand, and have confidence in what is included in each construct. As a follow on to the above concern, I find gratuitous the numerous references (~30) to how helpful GE are with their disclosures as per the following samples -

“We believe that this provides useful information to investors. …investors with a useful measure… investors with a meaningful measure… which we believe will be helpful to our investors…. investors with a more complete understanding…. investors to evaluate performance”

I have drawn attention to just one area, but there are many other aspects of the GE financial reports that could be improved upon. I expect to see improvements commencing with the Q3-18 reporting.

Expect A Re-set Of GE Earnings Guidance For FY 2018

TABLE 2 below includes my best estimates for GE results for 3rd and 4th quarters and FY 2018. These are compared to FY 2017 results (re-stated for changes in accounting standards). I also compare FY 2018 estimates to GE guidance for FY 2018. I find this is a useful basis for assessing management's ability to deliver on their targets.

TABLE 2

As per TABLE 2, my FY 2018 estimate for GE Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) is $0.92 per share. The one area where I believe the EPS estimate could be significantly different is the Adjusted GE Capital earnings (Non-GAAP) where gains or losses on sales of assets could change the estimated result. The construct of GE Non-GAAP reporting may change under the new management. If that is the case, I have sufficient detail available to compare any new guidance to previous guidance and my estimates. What I would like to see is the inclusion of nonoperating pension cost in the headline non-GAAP result. That would lower the estimated Non-GAAP EPS from $0.92 to $0.70, which is more representative of the longer term outlook based on present guidance. Nonoperating pension cost should be included in the non-GAAP result because it is essentially a financing cost and is a charge against current profits. Consider this - the borrowing of $6 billion to reduce the underfunding of nonoperating pensions increases interest cost, which is included in non-GAAP earnings, and reduces nonoperating pension costs which are not included in arriving at non-GAAP earnings. The other argument for including nonoperating pension costs in non-GAAP earnings is the usefulness of non-GAAP earnings for an indication of future earnings when there are no longer restructuring costs and other costs that are not of a continuing nature. Nonoperating pension costs will continue far into the future and must be accepted as an inclusion in non-GAAP earnings.

Expect A Very Interesting GE 3rd Quarter Earnings Call

In conclusion I expect a very interesting GE 3rd quarter earnings call. I certainly do not expect it to be dull. I will plan to author a further article on whether or not my expectations were met or exceeded following the conference call.

