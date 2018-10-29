Alphabet: What Just Happened?

Stock markets continue to trade under a dark cloud of selling pressure, and the S&P 500 is now showing gains of only 1.2% for the year. In all of the recent carnage, some analysts have argued that technology stocks are especially vulnerable to declines, given the extent of their prior bullish rallies. The latest example of this appears to be seen in Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), which has fallen sharply after posting mixed earnings results for the third quarter. This activity has driven the stock into negative territory for the year, and it would now appear that nothing is sacred in tech during the bear market crash of 2018.

For investors, it is important to take a step back and assess what has led up to these events. It can be very easy to initiate knee-jerk reactions which are panic-based and emotional in nature. These types of impulses need to be avoided as much as possible in favor of a sober reflection upon the facts.

During the third quarter, Alphabet posted earnings of $13.06 per share (or $9.19 billion in net income). The figures show a massive 25.3% upside surprise relative to the analyst expectations of $10.42 per share. On an annualized basis, Alphabet’s earnings performance indicates a growth rate of 36.5% (relative to the $6.73 billion or $9.57 per share posted during the third quarter of 2017). On the downside, revenues missed expectations at $33.7 billion. This performance represents a slight disappointment relative to the $34.04 billion analyst consensus. But the initial market reaction has been severe, with the stock falling more than 5% before regaining its footing.

The validity of these extreme moves, however, remains highly questionable. On an annualized basis, Alphabet's total revenue figure represents an annualized increase of 21.5%. Revenues from the Google advertising business generated nearly 86% of that total figure (at $28.95 billion), which indicates a gain of 20.3% for the segment relative to the same period last year. Advertising from Google properties generated $24.1 billion in revenue, while advertising from Google’s external network generated $4.1 billion in revenue for the period. Additionally, the influence of a stronger U.S. dollar would have weighed on quarterly revenues in ways that are not reflective of weakening consumer demand or poor operational efficiency.

Longer-term investors are often focused on the company’s newer businesses (which extend the reach beyond its traditional advertising sales). There were encouraging figures here, as well. Alphabet’s hardware and cloud businesses helped generate an additional $4.6 billion in revenue for the period (which indicates an annualized growth rate of 29.2%). This is a slight slowdown for the company’s non-advertising segments (relative to the 36.5% growth rate we saw during the third quarter of 2017), but this performance is still a reflection of stability for the company.

Further evidence of stability can be found in the company's traffic acquisition costs, which totaled 23% of the company’s total advertising revenue (at $6.58 billion). These figures are closely watched by many in the market because they involve payments sent to third-party sources as a means for maintaining market position in areas like Google’s search offerings. Traffic acquisition costs have the potential to reduce margins within the all-important advertising segment. But there is no evidence that this was the case during the most recent reporting period, as the figures are roughly in line with the traffic acquisition costs posted during the second quarter.

With any “aging” tech company, the market will also be looking for reasons to believe its businesses have reached a point of maturity which will limit expansion going forward. Expansionary efforts like high-speed internet service Fiber and life science research company Verily are already showing improved revenue growth relative to last year. To be fair, Alphabet’s spending levels continue to rise as the construction of data centers moves forward. For the third quarter, accrued capital expenditures came in at $5.6 billion while research and development costs helped drive the company’s total operating expenses higher by 26% on an annualized basis (to $11.1 billion). That said, there is very little that comes as a surprise in these figures and it is hard to justify the selling pressure that has been witnessed in share prices following the release.

(Source: Author)

As the broader stock markets continue to trade under bearish pressure, it is not entirely surprising to see overreactions after closely-watched earnings reports are released. The recent declines in GOOG share prices suggest that nothing is sacred in the technology sector as long as the market’s wider momentum maintains its focus on the downside.

On a longer-term basis, it looks as though support in GOOG share prices should hold firm just below the psychological zone of $1,000 per share. But if this level does break, declines could accelerate as it is likely that a good number of trader stop losses are parked below this level. These declines will mark new buying opportunities, however, as the bulk of the evidence within Alphabet’s third-quarter report is suggestive of growth and stability. In other words, the market volatility we are seeing now should be viewed as healthy (and as a potential opportunity to buy the stock at lower levels).

