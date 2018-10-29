IBM: Acquisition Of Red Hat At A High Price

I give my opinion of the price of the transaction. And I check the solidity of the company to finance the deal.

IBM to acquire Red Hat at $190/share, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $34 billion.

IBM (IBM) and Red Hat (RHT) announced an agreement for IBM to acquire Red Hat in an all-cash transaction of $190/share. The deal, which corresponds to an enterprise value of about $34 billion, is expected to close by the second half of 2019.

From a business perspective, the acquisition makes sense. Both companies have recently extended a long-term partnership in the hybrid cloud area. With this transaction, IBM will strengthen its hybrid cloud offer for the enterprise.

IBM is buying Red Hat at a high price, though. The choice of an all-cash transaction is the best option for IBM. Considering the low share price, a stock offer would have been dilutive for shareholders. And the current low net debt combined with the strong free cash flow generation will maintain the debt at reasonable levels.

But management will have to profitably grow the cloud segment at a fast pace to justify the acquisition price.

The acquisition is all about hybrid clouds

IBM and Red Hat are not strangers. In May 2018, the companies have announced an extension of their partnership in the hybrid cloud environment.

With this acquisition, IBM insists on the hybrid cloud synergies between both companies.

IBM and Red Hat to provide open approach to cloud, featuring unprecedented security and portability across multiple clouds

IBM has been struggling with its lack of revenue growth over the last few years. But the cloud segment, which is part of the "strategic imperatives", is one of the growing businesses for IBM.

And Red Hat transformed its Linux-based core business to a cloud-oriented company.

Thus, both companies operate in the hybrid cloud environment for enterprises. They also compete in some other areas, like the middleware segment for instance. But from an operational perspective, the acquisition makes sense because of the important hybrid cloud perspectives.

Considering the history and commitment of Red Hat with Linux and the open source world, there is a valid concern that IBM will ruin the identity of Red Hat. Such a development could lead to the failure of the acquisition.

But IBM announced in the press release it would preserve the identity and autonomy of Red Hat. IBM will take advantage of its scale to grow the business of Red Hat. From this perspective, the integration of Red Hat looks similar to the way Microsoft (MSFT) intends to manage the GitHub acquisition.

The press release headlines highlight:

IBM to maintain Red Hat's open source innovation legacy, scaling its vast technology portfolio and empowering its widespread developer community

Red Hat to operate as a distinct unit within IBM's Hybrid Cloud team

IBM insists again about the protection of Red Hat's identity and commitments:

With this acquisition, IBM will remain committed to Red Hat's open governance, open source contributions, participation in the open source community and development model, and fostering its widespread developer ecosystem. In addition, IBM and Red Hat will remain committed to the continued freedom of open source, via such efforts as Patent Promise, GPL Cooperation Commitment, the Open Invention Network and the LOT Network.

IBM is buying Red Hat at a high price

From an operational perspective, we have seen the deal makes sense. Let's now check if the agreed price is fair.

IBM will pay $190.00 per share to acquire Red Hat at an enterprise value of approximately $34 billion. The table below provides some valuation metrics corresponding to this price.



At EV/Sales (TTM) close to 10.86 and with an EV/EBIT (TTM) of about 66, the metrics are high. Red Hat Q2 2019 revenue grew by 14% YoY. Assuming an optimistic 20% revenue growth for a software subscription-based business, IBM is still paying a high price.

From the stock price perspective, the price of $190/share is expensive as well. The graph below shows the Red Hat stock price over the last 52 weeks.

The price of $190/share represents a 63% premium compared to the latest stock price before the announcement of the acquisition. The timing is not bad for IBM, though. The stock price is close to its 52 weeks low. And the price for the acquisition represents a 7% premium compared to the 52 weeks high at $177.7 that took place in June.

IBM announced cash and debt would finance the acquisition. Considering the low share price for IBM, a share-based acquisition would have diluted the shareholders. And with the low net debt and the FCF potential of the company, a cash and debt acquisition is the best choice.

The table below presents the debt situation for IBM at Q3 2018. Excluding the global financing segment, the net debt decreased to $1.9 billion.

Over the last few years, IBM has been generating about $16 billion of EBITDA and $12 billion of FCF. And for 2018, management confirmed the guidance of $12 billion of FCF.

The table below shows the use of the free cash flow over the last 12 months.

I assume the acquisition will take place at the end of 2019. I also assume the dividends and share repurchases stay constant in 2019 compared to 2018. Thus, the net debt will decrease by $12 billion (FCF) - 3.1 (share repurchase) - 5.6 billion (dividends) = $3.3 billion by 2019.

After the acquisition of $34 billion by end of 2019, the net debt, excluding the global financing segment, would then amount to $34 billion + $1.9 billion - $3.3 billion = $32.6 billion.

The net debt to EBITDA ratio will amount to 32.6 / 16 = 2.04. And if we add the global financing segment of $30.4 billion, the net debt to EBITDA ratio will rise to 3.9.

Management announced the pause of the share repurchase program in 2020 and 2021. Thus, assuming $12 billion of FCF and dividends of $5.6 billion, IBM will have the capacity to reduce the net debt by $6.4 billion every year after the acquisition. This calculation does not take into account the free cash flow Red Hat will generate and it does not assume any dividend raise. In any case, the company has the capacity to rapidly decrease the net debt after the acquisition.

Conclusion

From a business point of view, the acquisition of Red Hat by IBM makes sense. IBM will strengthen its growing hybrid-cloud segment with a long-term partner.

Also, IBM is financing the operation with an all-cash deal, which is the best possible option for shareholders. And the company has the capacity to maintain its debt at a reasonable level. But IBM is paying a high price, even for a high quality fast growing company like Red Hat.

Management will have to show some strong profitable growth with its hybrid cloud strategy to justify such a high purchase price.

