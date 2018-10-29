Battle Of The Oil Titans: Chevron Vs. Exxon

However, these companies differ in some ways, and it is up to you to decide which direction you want to go or if you are even interested in either.

Both of these companies are dividend champions, each of them having raised their dividend for 30+ years.

Both of these companies had excellent years in 2017, very good cash flow and a huge uptick in earnings vs. 2016.

As of September 30, the energy sector made up 6.3% of my portfolio. It was time for me to purchase either more shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) or make another pick in the sector. I have been very pleased with my initial purchase of MMP last August and again when I added a few shares earlier this year, but I figured it was time to branch out. So I decided to pit Chevron Corp. (CVX) against Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and see which of these I wanted to buy.

As you will see, I can make a case for purchasing either one of these enormous oil companies, but I did eventually settle on XOM. After this purchase, the sector makes up 8.5% of my portfolio; so it is pretty much a full position.

I am going to examine these two companies in several ways: I'll examine their revenues, earnings, look at their cash flow and balance sheet, and finally I'll take a look at their dividend history.

I'm not sure it is necessary to introduce either one of these companies to you, and certainly not to those of us in the dividend growth investing community. So with that being said, I'm going to jump right into the meat of the article.

Growing Revenues

One of the things I like to see when purchasing a stock is revenues that are steadily growing. Unfortunately, neither Chevron nor Exxon has experienced steady, growing revenues as you can see in the table below.

Though 2017, revenues have increased from the 2016 figures and the first-half totals make it look like 2018 will be even stronger than 2017; In this five-year look-back, both XOM and CVX posted their highest revenues back in 2013.

Obviously, there is a reason for this and that reason of course is oil prices. If you look below, you will see how closely correlated Exxon Mobil's revenue is to oil prices.

XOM Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net Income

So the revenues have been improving lately, but what did their net income figures look like?

Oh, dear. Well, things do not look good for Chevron given the above numbers. The news isn't great for Exxon Mobil either, but at least they managed to keep the bottom line positive during the downturn in oil prices.

Cash Flow

Cash Flow, in my eyes, is king. If a company is pumping out large quantities of cash after it pays for running the business then they have lots of cash to do things like repurchase shares, pay for research, and distribute cash to shareholders in the form of dividends. So let us take a look at the cash flow history for these two companies.

Well, if we take the above net income numbers and add back in the depreciation and depletion, we get the net cash provided by operating activities. There's other stuff too, but the biggest factor by far is depreciation and depletion, especially for capital-intensive companies like these. Below are the numbers for that cash flow (from Morningstar - subscription required):

Table Created by Author

So far so good, both companies have positive operating cash flow. Indeed both companies have tens of billions of dollars of operating cash flow. But, if you take capital expenditures out of the operating cash flow you end up with the free cash flow, which is what is left over to pay dividends, buy back stock, and pay down debt among other very important uses.

So let's look at what the free cash flow for these two oil giants has been lately, again this data is from Morningstar:

Table Created by Author

We can see that free cash flow for XOM has been consistently positive, even during the lean years. To be sure, the free cash flow for both companies has been much better in the past year plus. Of course, both companies considerably toned down their cap-ex spending since 2013 and 2014.

Future Cash Flow

Chevron had two massive projects the past half dozen years or so, the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects. Both are in Australia and both are finally on line which is part of the reason that Chevron's revenues have grown and will likely continue to grow moving forward. It is also one of the reasons that CVX had such large capital expenditures the last six or seven years. Just the Wheatstone project alone was close to $30 billion to complete.

Since 2014 Chevron has shifted their strategy to become "cash neutral" in a lower oil price environment, in part by reducing their capital expenditures. In 2017, they hit this goal and since I can't say it better than the 2017 Annual Report, allow me to quote the CEO's letter to the stockholders:

In 2017, we improved returns by further reducing expenses and by generating increased revenues as we brought projects on line. At the same time, our capital spending continued to shift toward shorter-cycle, high-return investments in unconventional oil and gas.

One of the projects brought on line was the Wheatstone natural gas project I mentioned above. I think this graph, also from the annual report, shows you just how much LNG production was added.

So short to intermediate term, the cash flow picture for Chevron looks promising. They have cut their cap ex in nearly one third since 2013, and the projects they have completed recently are bringing increased revenue into the company.

Okay, so what about Exxon Mobil? Well, Exxon seems to be headed in the opposite direction. They are planning to ramp up capital spending in an effort to "more than double" both their earnings and cash flow from operations by 2025. While aggressive targets like this have a history (in all companies) of falling short of their goals, XOM believes they have some "low hanging fruit" (high return projects) where they can utilize their expertise and their integrated model and so the risk of failure may not be as high. Whether they actually hit their targets or not, almost certainly XOM will deliver higher earnings and cash flow in the future. In the short term, however, the increased capital spending may lead to lower free cash flow numbers until the new projects start coming on line.

Balance Sheet

Let's take a look at the financial health of both of these companies. Of course, when you are generating several billion dollars of free cash flow, there is not the immediate worry about your impending financial doom. However, one of these is definitely the stronger company, so let's find out who.

Here is a snapshot of their balance sheets, all numbers courtesy of Seeking Alpha:

This is actually a tough call based on just the table above. I like CVX's cash position better, but XOM has just a little bit more debt and has half again the market cap of CVX. However, when we look at a ratio like Debt to Equity it becomes clear that XOM has been less leveraged than CVX for quite some time. As you know, if you've read many of my other articles I am as a rule debt-averse. So I would prefer to own XOM at this time based on their balance sheet.

XOM Financial Debt to Total Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

Show Me The Money!

As I mentioned at the start of this article, both of these companies have given their owners a raise for over 30 years. Both of them have yields in the 4% range, which is quite nice. And while a 7.0%, 5-year growth rate is pretty nice, a 4.2% growth rate is slightly underwhelming. Take a look at the table below which I assembled using data from the DRiP Investing Resource Center.

Consecutive Years Div Yield 5 Year Growth XOM 36 4.20% 7.0% CVX 31 4.10% 4.2%

Over the past five years, XOM has raised their dividend like clockwork every spring. On the flip side, CVX maintained a dividend of $1.07/share for 10 consecutive quarters. While CVX has technically maintained their streak of a higher payout every calendar year for the last 31 years ($4.21 per share in 2014, $4.28 per share in 2015, and $4.29 per share in 2016), XOM has clearly kept more with the spirit of raising their dividend every year. That being said, I do expect both CVX and XOM to faithfully raise their dividends every four quarters as long as their cash flow picture remains rosy.

Chart created by author with data from Yahoo! Finance

Conclusion

I'm not sure you could go wrong over the long term with either one of these stocks, and if I'm being honest with myself I will probably add some shares of CVX to the portfolio sometime in the near future. For this purchase, however, I did end up purchasing 23 shares of XOM for $81.95 per share. I obviously purchased them too early because as I type this you could scoop up some XOM for less than $80 per share. I'm confident, however, that in the long run I will be quite happy with my purchase and look forward to adding more as more cash becomes available to me.

I ended up selecting XOM over CVX for a number of reasons. First, I like the better dividend history and slightly higher yield. Secondly, as I am wary of debt I like that XOM has a slightly healthier balance sheet. And finally, I like that XOM has a healthy mix of upstream, downstream, and refining and chemical business that makes them less susceptible to oil prices. The goal to double earnings by 2025 is quite lofty and if they reach it, I will be thrilled with this purchase.

On the other hand, many of Chevron's large capital projects are just starting to bear fruit. The heavy capital spending that XOM is planning on could mean they will lag CVX and their other peers over the short term. Meanwhile, CVX's cost-cutting measures over the past 3-4 years now make it possible for them to stay cash-flow positive in just about any price environment for commodities. If oil and LNG remain in demand as many expect, the outlook for CVX shares is very bright. However, if oil and natural gas prices experience any downward pressure, CVX is more exposed and will probably suffer more than XOM due to their smaller downstream portfolio.

The bottom line is I expect both of these companies to perform well over the next 15-20 years. I would guess that CVX will slightly outperform XOM in the short term, but if XOM manages to reach their 2025 goal, I expect XOM to be the better stock over a longer period of time. How you act, if you act at all, depends on your time horizon and whether or not you agree with my conclusions.

As always, thank you for taking the time to read this, and best of luck!

