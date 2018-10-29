Schlumberger: Buy On International Markets Recovery

Schlumberger (SLB) is facing some headwinds but it still looks well-positioned to post higher levels of profits in the future, driven by growth in international markets and a recovery at home. Furthermore, the company continues to generate strong levels of cash flow which has paved the way for dividend growth in the near future. The company’s shares have fallen recently but I think the weakness can be a buying opportunity.

Schlumberger has recently released its results for the third quarter which, at first glance, may appear largely mixed. The company posted a profit of $0.46 per share, on an adjusted basis, from revenues of $8.5 billion. The company managed to beat analysts’ earnings estimate of a profit of $0.45 per share, but revenues came in $90 million short of the consensus. The revenue growth was 8% on a year-over-year and 2% on a sequential basis. The earnings grew 10% on a year-over-year and 7% on a sequential basis.

More importantly, the results showed signs of a slowdown in the North American market. Here, takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico have impacted hydraulic fracturing activity. Oil production in the region, which is the premier shale oil play in the US, is estimated to climb from 2.7 million bpd in October 2017 to 3.55 million bpd in November, as per the US EIA’s estimates. But this growth wasn’t accompanied by a commensurate increase in pipeline capacity. As a result, a bottleneck has emerged which has pushed the region’s prices lower while forcing a number of operators – ranging from Halcon Resources (HK) to ConocoPhillips (COP) – to reduce drilling activity. In this backdrop, Schlumberger has posted 23% increase in revenues from North America on a year-over-year basis, which is substantially lower than the growth rate of more than 40% posted in each of the preceding four quarters. The business environment will likely remain tough until the takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin are worked out. The company may post even lower levels of growth from North America on a sequential and year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter.

However, a number of midstream companies are already developing new pipelines in the Permian Basin which should substantially ease the region’s bottleneck. Plains All American (PAA) is expanding the Sunrise pipeline which will be placed into partial service in the fourth quarter of 2018 and will eventually add 500,000 bpd of capacity in the Permian Basin. Epic Midstream holdings, which is also developing a 590,000 bpd crude oil pipeline, has said that it will temporarily use its existing NGL pipeline to transport crude oil until the crude oil pipeline becomes operational in 2019. In the second half of 2019, two major pipelines – Plains’ Cactus II and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)’s Gray Oak – representing a combined takeaway capacity of 1.2 million bpd, will also come on line. Overall, more than 2 million bpd of new capacity will be placed into service by the end of 2019, as per my estimate. That’s going to fuel a recovery in the Permian Basin. As a result, although the North American market may continue to struggle with weakness in hydraulic fracturing activity in the short term, it will likely bounce back next year.

Meanwhile, Schlumberger’s international business is finally recovering and that too at a good time since it is offsetting the negative impact of the slowdown in North America. In the third quarter, the revenue growth on a sequential basis from international markets (up 3%) exceeded growth from North America (up 2%). That’s something which hasn’t happened in a long while. Drilling activity in a number of key international markets has finally picked up following improvement in the global oil market’s demand and supply fundamentals. The company witnessed sequential growth in revenues in Latin America (mainly Mexico & Central America GeoMarket), Russia, Sub-Sahara Africa, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and India.

The good times will likely continue in the future. The global oil demand is forecasted to expand by 1.28 million bpd in 2018 and 1.36 million bpd in 2019, as per data from the International Energy Agency, despite the ongoing trade war. The stability in oil prices, which have stayed well above $65 a barrel (Brent) throughout most of 2018, has pushed profits of oil producers higher. This, combined with the improvement in the market’s fundamentals, will prompt the global oil producers to increase exploration and production investments. Drilling activity in Saudi Arabia and Russia, in particular, could increase further as the countries look to offset the impact of lower production from Iran and Venezuela. Schlumberger has said that its excess equipment capacity in the international market will get fully absorbed by the end of the year. This will likely be followed by an improvement in pricing levels as oil producers continue to demand equipment for new projects. That’s going to drive future earnings growth as well as margin expansion.

The earnings growth will be accompanied by cash flow growth. Schlumberger has already generated strong levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund its capital expenditure and a majority of its dividends. In the first nine months of this year, the company generated $3.4 billion of cash flow from operations and spent $2.20 billion as capital expenditures (including SPM investments and multiclient seismic data capitalized). This translated into free cash flows of $1.2 billion ($3.4Bn-$2.2Bn) which covered around 60% of the dividend expenditure of $2.09 billion. But moving forward, the company’s operating cash flows will climb as activity grows in the international market and pricing moves higher. A recovery in the Permian Basin from next year will also help. Meanwhile, the company has predicted that its SPM business will also start generating free cash flows from next year. These factors will push its free cash flows higher which will justify a meaningful dividend hike.

Schlumberger’s shares have fallen by 7% this week as its earnings failed to impress investors and the stock suffered due to the weakness in the US stock markets. But I believe that the company’s long-term outlook is looking good and investors should consider buying Schlumberger stock on weakness.

