National Oilwell Varco: Improving Results, Some Opportunities And Disappointments

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, oilfield services and equipment provider National Oilwell Varco (NOV) announced its third-quarter 2018 earnings results. This report certainly disappointed analysts as the company missed expectations on both the top line and bottom line. The market responded by sending the stock down on the report. Admittedly, we would have expected fairly strong results given the surge in production activity in the United States, but the still weak offshore market did weigh on the company's results as it is a major supplier to that industry.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from the company's third-quarter 2018 earnings results:

National Oilwell Varco brought in total revenues of $2.154 billion during the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 17.38% increase over the $1.835 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company had an operating profit of $73 million during the quarter. This compares quite well to the $7 million loss that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

National Oilwell Varco completed the first commercial field trial of the Vector SelectShift downhole adjustable motor in West Texas.

The company was awarded a contract to supply Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) with an oil offloading system for its FPSO unit located at the Jubilee field offshore Ghana.

National Oilwell Varco reported a net income of $4 million in the quarter, which works out to $0.00 per common share. This represents a fairly significant improvement over the $27 million loss that the company recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The first thing that anyone perusing these results is likely to note is that nearly every measure of financial performance improved over the year. This was largely due to rising demand for downhole tools, drill pipe, and wellsite services due to increasing levels of drilling activity all over the world. As I mentioned in a recent article on Schlumberger (SLB), international production operations actually increased at a slightly faster pace than North American ones during the third quarter. This was a shift from earlier in the year when it was North America, primarily in the Permian basin, that was driving global production growth.

Schlumberger noted in its earnings report, and I discussed in the linked article above, that one of the reasons for the slowdown is insufficient takeaway capacity in the Permian. National Oilwell Varco noted this too, stating that completions in North America slowed down late in the quarter, causing a drag on its revenues. Fortunately though, this issue with lack of takeaway capacity should be resolved within the next twelve to eighteen months. So hopefully, production growth should resume at around that time, which would also prove stimulative to National Oilwell Varco's revenues.

In the highlights, I stated that National Oilwell Varco was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by Tullow Oil. This contract, which will be executed in conjunction with Norwegian offshore construction firm Subsea 7 (OTCPK:ACGYF), is to provide Tullow with an oil offloading system using its buoy turret loading (BTL) system, which will be retrofitted to the Kwame Nkrumah FPSO unit located in the Jubilee field offshore Ghana. The Jubilee field is estimated to contain proven reserves of roughly 3 billion barrels of oil. As might be expected then, the equipment needs to be capable of handling large amounts of oil in relatively short intervals. National Oilwell Varco stated that the contract calls for an offloading capacity of one million parcels of oil within a 27-hour period. Unfortunately, National Oilwell Varco did not provide a dollar amount for this contract but we can assume that it will probably have a noticeable impact on the company's revenues.

Oil companies are always looking for new ways to improve their production efficiency. This is why National Oilwell Varco completing the tests of its Vector SelectShift downhole adjustable motor could be such a big deal for the company. This is because of the data that it can now use to sell the motor to customers. National Oilwell Varco reports that its customers have noticed that it delivers superior results when drilling in straight mode vs. bent mode compared to other products. This has led the company to see an uptick in sales as companies have begun to embrace the technology.

It was rather disappointing to see that the company's profits were so low, although they still showed an improvement over the prior-year quarter. However, as most of my regular readers know, I normally put a higher emphasis on free cash flow than I do on net income. This is because net income is subject to any matter of adjustments that do not actually represent money leaving the business. Free cash flow, on the other hand, is the actual amount of money left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes any necessary capital expenditures. It is much harder to manipulate than net income and is not subject to non-cash adjustments. Thus, free cash flow is a somewhat more pure form of income to my mind.

In the first nine months of 2018, National Oilwell Varco reported an operating cash flow of $300 million, a 41.3% decline from the $511 million that it had in the prior-year period. It had total capital expenditures of $173 million in the first three quarters of this year. This gives the company a free cash flow of $127 million in the period. Unfortunately, this was well below the $384 million that it had in the same period of last year. This is rather disappointing and is a problem that the company will need to resolve over the coming quarters.

As mentioned in the introduction, the market punished the stock on Thursday due to the earnings miss. It declined further on Friday along with the broader market. Therefore, there may be some investors out there wondering if this could be a good level to buy in. One metric that we can use to determine if this is true is known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is essentially a way to adjust the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's forward growth. As a general rule, when this ratio is above 1.0 then it is a sign that a stock is overvalued relative to its forward growth and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, National Oilwell Varco is expected to grow its earnings by 6.00% annually over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a PEG ratio of 43.80 at its present level. Clearly then, this metric is telling us that the company is substantially overvalued at its current level.

In conclusion, these results were mixed. National Oilwell Varco has benefited somewhat from the boom in oil drilling over the past year, but its earnings and cash flows are generally still disappointing. However, it does have a few potential opportunities that could help it out going forward. The stock does look somewhat overvalued though, so it does not really look like the market has handed us an opportunistic buy here.

