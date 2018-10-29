The Divorce - Micron And Intel See Different Futures

“3D XPoint will continue to scale. I talked about second-generation today there is no obvious limitations in being able to continue to scale that technology.” “And we are focused from a technology point of view on […] developing new memory technologies that’s absolutely capable of that DRAM type performance and cost structure similar to that. […] We continue to make great progress on [a] new memory technology […]and we are confident that there will be something coming […] in the future that we are not ready to talk about yet.” – both quotes from Scott DeBoer, EVP Technology, Micron (MU), 2018 Analyst’s Briefing – SA Transcripts

Business marriages are rarely long-lived, and circumstances conspire to make them quite often completely dysfunctional. One need only consider the recent near-death experience of the Toshiba (TOSH)/Western Digital (WDC) joint venture to better understand the perils. That’s why they are rarely attempted. For several years the Intel (INTC)/Micron (MU) JV, Intel Micron Flash Technologies (IMFT hereafter) was a shining example to the contrary. Both had business with focus areas that supplied the overwhelming bulk of their revenues and profits. Intel had processors, Micron had DRAM. Both, for different reasons, wanted to be a player in NAND Flash technology. IMFT allowed the two partners to share the risks and the expense of developing the technology without diverting their focus off their primary businesses.

IMFT served that need admirably. Both had considerable assets to contribute to the partnership. Micron had the brand-new Lehi fab and world-class semiconductor memory fabrication processes. Intel had a strong NVM patent portfolio. Both had a great deal of interest in, and shared some rights to, PCM technology, including an arcane but promising technology called the ovonic switch. While a brief foray was made into expanding the footprint of the NVM business with the IM Flash Singapore site, it wasn’t long before the business consolidated to the one Lehi Fab that produced a high quality 21nm MLC Flash product upon which Intel built a profitable enterprise-focused SSD business. Things didn’t turn out as well commercially for Micron, as the company failed to see the importance of TLC and suffered mightily as a consequence. In the end, though, the partnership proved to be very fruitful for both companies as it resulted in the development of a cost-and-performance-leading 3D NAND technology as well as the potentially revolutionary 3D XPoint™ (hereafter, “XP”) memory.

So why the split? As we pointed out in Part 1, the partner’s interests have diverged. Both see a memory-centric future, and both share a view that 3D NAND storage is simply a way station on the road to the real solution, which is non-volatile memory. For Intel, 3D XPoint, the first commercial storage class memory (hereafter, SCM), is a moat that enhances and buttresses its processor franchise. The particularly attractive feature of the new memory for Intel is that it can be proprietary to Intel CPU architecture, and the beauty of the Optane™ DIMM it that it is. Because of the need for a new memory controller that can handle the higher write latencies of the new memory, Intel had to design a new memory controller solution that allows Optane DIMMs to live on the DDR memory bus on its Cascade Lake Xeon SOC’s. Because they are not sharing this design with the industry and not making Optane specifications available to other SOC suppliers such as AMD and Arm, this means that only Intel server SOC’s can take advantage of 3D XPoint. This exclusivity enhances its highly profitable server chip franchise, and, to the extent that Optane DIMMs work as advertised, puts every other enterprise SOC supplier at a significant disadvantage.

This strategy, however good for Intel, left its manufacturing partner Micron on the other side of the moat with a decision to make. Would it throw in with Intel and be content to be a merchant supplier of 3D XPoint DIMMs, or would Micron seek a more sophisticated and value-added strategy that would place it in outright competition with Intel? And the answer is – yes. The company will do both. The announcement today of Micron’s intent to buy out Intel’s interest in the IMFT venture sets the stage and provides the venue for that strategy. To better understand how this is going to evolve, we need a bit more perspective on the technical state of play in the computing industry. Please bear with me while we do a quick review. (I have covered all this material in depth in past articles. Please review those for a deeper dive.)

The fact of the matter is that the computing industry is at an impasse that is bad and is rapidly getting worse. Because of the memory wall and the end of Moore’s Law and Denard scaling, system performance is growing very slowly, if at all – too slowly to properly serve the needs of the hot new applications such as cloud computing, IoT/Edge, and AI that are central to modern-day business strategies. Advances in parallel processing from GPU providers like Nvidia have helped, but the industry is still faced with the fact that modern day systems are memory starved and powered challenged.

There are two primary reasons for this phenomenon. First, DRAM isn’t scaling fast enough. The end of Moore’s Law guarantees that that won’t change. Even if it could scale, the end of Denard scaling means that DRAM, a volatile memory that must be constantly refreshed and is increasing error-prone at smaller geometries, simply can’t stand the heat stress on today’s out-sized (and massively dense) SOC’s. Second, memory in today’s system architecture is locked in a fatal embrace with the CPU. It is stranded. The CPU and memory are a monolith and can’t be separated. This means that one system’s memory can’t be shared by other systems. Today’s hyper-scale data centers consist of thousands of SOC’s, all of which must be independently provisioned with memory. Not only is this wasteful and inefficient in terms of the hardware configurations, it also has enormous energy implications. As has been known for some time, the great majority of system energy use is consumed by the i/o subsystem as data is copied into memory from the glacially-slower storage system.

Optane DIMMs are a partial solution to the first challenge. Since they are non-volatile, they don’t need to be refreshed, saving on overall power consumption, and they can be addressed as memory, thus dramatically reducing over data access latency. Because they are denser than DRAM, they allow affordable system configurations with multiple-terabytes of memory. They don’t however solve the second major obstacle to true memory-centric computing. The individual system may have more memory, but it’s still stranded. The only solution to that problem is to rearchitect the system bus, and that leads us to Gen-Z, an emerging standard that is yet to be implemented in silicon and still to be widely adopted.

Whatever the short-term difficulties and obstacles from a technical and architectural perspective, Micron is clearly optimistic about the longer-term potential of both XP and its own proprietary new memory (see quotes above). So the challenge is how does the company successfully craft a strategy that gets it to that long term bright future? We have already seen them take decisive steps to lower near-term revenue expectations. It has announced that it will not be selling Gen 1 XP and won’t be entering the market until Gen 2 XP is ready to go late in CY ’19, (Micron FY Q1, ’20). Unlike Intel, it has (so far) declined to release an SSD product based on XP. This makes perfect sense. 3D XPoint is not dense enough at this point to be a cost-effective storage medium, which means that the market for the product in SSD applications is very limited. (Given Intel’s lack of success in the XP-SSD market this has proved to be a wise decision.) Micron knows that the compelling application for XP is as memory, and the big market from a revenue perspective is in DRAM augmentation.

But, as we’ve discussed, utilizing XP in its native memory application mode is beyond Micron’s control. The processor makers must step up and engineer a new memory subsystem on their SOC’s. This involves totally rethinking and redesigning the on-chip memory controller. They can either adopt and implement Gen-Z (ideally) or they must emulate the Intel kludge and accommodate 3D XPoint DIMMs on the current system bus. There is no commercially tenable middle ground.

So now we return to the central question for investors. Given the need for Micron to sell XP as memory in order to find a sufficiently big market to make the manufacture of XP a viable business, and the company’s dependence on other parties to enable it to do that, how (and when?) can that happen? And what, if any, reason did it have to exercise its call on the buy-out option in the IMFT contract?

The answer to those questions can be found in their decision to exercise their call on Intel’s IMFT share and their comments about it. I believe Micron’s decision is a strong signal about what they intend to do. They have given us few explicit clues so bear with me as we work it out. To kick this off let’s do an inventory of what we know and what we don’t.

The IMFT buy-out is a steal of a deal in terms of adding cheap capacity. We don’t know what the Lehi fab’s wafer processing capacity is right now for XP, but we do know that just two years ago it supported an 80k wpm planar NAND business. The acquisition of Intel’s share is projected to cost no more than $1.5B, and $1B of that will go toward retiring a $1B note to Intel (already on the balance sheet) for an expansion of the fab last year. We know that the deal will close sometime in calendar 2019 and that Intel has a contractual right to at least 50% share of XP output during that time. We know that Micron will be contractually obligated to sell Intel up to 100% of Intel’s previous 6-month volume of for up to a year after the close of the sale. If we assume the deal closes in mid-summer 2019, then that implies that Micron will have rights to relatively little of the FY ’20 output of the Fab. Since Micron has announced that it will not be selling XP-based products (Gen 2) until it’s Q1 of FY 2020 (late calendar ’19), we know that, as a practical matter, the full CY ’19 production of XP is likely to be going to Intel. Any Gen 2 XP product that Intel doesn’t buy is likely to be inventoried by Micron. We know that Micron has a new memory, positioned on the slide below as a direct DRAM replacement, that it will be piloting in the Lehi fab sometime in 1H FY ’20. (more on that below) We know that Micron is expecting to deliver a controller for XP and the new memory in “late calendar 2019”. For reasons I will review below, this is likely to be an NVMe-F storage controller but could possibly be a Gen-Z or compatible XP media controller. We know that Micron will continue to face the 100-bps margin headwind in FY 2019 from fab under-utilization charges. We know that the net “new” CapEx arising from this deal is roughly $500m, which would (if written off over 60 months straight line) add $100m a year to overall D&A. We know that Micron has positioned its future technologies as follows:

DRAM node migration (4 Generations from today’s 1x)

New Memory with relative positioning performance/cost

Slides from Micron’s 2018 Analyst Briefing

As we have discussed previously in Part 1, this final slide tells us a lot about Micron’s future intentions and plans for Lehi. There are three big take-aways. First, that DRAM will scale through the 1beta node but its cost will decline only slightly. Second, that Micron’s new memory – the one that it is planning to put into pilot production in late calendar 2019 or early calendar 2020, will be significantly less expensive with equivalent performance to DRAM. This implies that, unlike XP, it could serve as a direct DRAM replacement. Three, XP can scale enough (meaning it can be denser) to drive its cost of production relatively close to today’s 3D-NAND cost.

Here’s what we don’t know.

We don’t know what the Lehi fab output in wafers per month is now and we don’t know how much it is projected to be with the Gen 2 XP process. We have no idea how well any XP process, either Gen1 or Gen2, is yielding. We don’t know how well Intel’s Optane DIMM product will sell in 2019, nor can we project how profitable the Micron’s XP wafer business with Intel will be after the sale closes. We don’t know if there are any constraints on Micron’s XP sales to other parties per the IMFT contract. (We presume IMFT marketing restrictions, if any, will not survive the close of the sale.) We have no information or guidance on XP revenue impact in FY 2020. We don’t know when Micron ‘s New Memory will enter commercial production and we have no specific information on the New Memory product that would give us any confidence regarding its commercial viability.

So what can we take away from all this? Here’s my take on it.

Assuming the sale closes on July 1, 2019, the financial impact to Micron will be a (very) slight negative in Q4, 2019, as the incremental D&A (about $25m) adds to the incremental 100 basis point ongoing fab underutilization cost (about $90m). In addition, it is likely that financial impact of the Lehi business in FY ’20 will remain slightly negative. To assume otherwise the following has to happen:

Micron has to rapidly ramp the Gen 2 XP process to decently good yields (80% +) by the end of FY Q1, 2020, roughly a year from now. Micron’s public comments have been vaguely positive, but we have no reason at this point to rate this a high probability.

The Intel Optane DIMM must be very successful driving excellent XP sales volume in calendar 2019 and 1H 2020 (the period during which Micron would be obligated to sell up to half of XP production to Intel at presumably very low margins.) I rate this a high probability.

Micron’s own XP business must be very successful commercially in 2H FY 20. Since this is likely to be still limited to NVMf SSD offerings, I rate this a low probability.

FY ’21 will be the first profitable year for the Lehi XP and new memory business. How profitable depends on the following factors:

How aggressively Intel has ramped its own XP production (likely to be in their Albuquerque fab).

The level of market adoption of the Intel Optane DIMM.

The engineering and production of an on-chip memory controller by non-Intel CPU/SoC vendors that allows for DIMM format XP memory similar to the proprietary Intel solution – and/or

The engineering and production of native Gen-Z memory controllers by vendors such as ARM and AMD.

Micron’s success in selling XP as memory, either in DIMM or Gen-Z memory appliance form. (gated by the native Gen-Z controller production - see above)

The commercialization and subsequent market adoption of Micron’s “New Memory”.

Whether Micron can scale XP to achieve density gains equivalent to the 30% achievement of Gen 2 compared to Gen 1.

The bottom line is that Micron is going to lose money on this transaction in FY ‘19 and FY ’20 and only make a little money in FY ’21. So why is this acquisition a good deal for Micron?

First off, as we touched on above, this is very cheap addition of additional fab capacity that Intel has invested $3B in up to now. However long a ramp there is for the XP and New Memory businesses to be successful, this fab provides Micron with fab space that can host any or all of Micron’s products as those products mature in the market. Notably, this state-of-the-art facility is on US soil, only 350 miles from Micron’s R&D fab. Micron is certainly doing the right thing in locating its fab for its most strategic products as far away from China as possible. Intel is likely to emulate this strategy, by the way. Intel has R&D in Albuquerque and I expect them to announce that Fab as their new XP production facility as well.

The second aspect of this acquisition that is very encouraging for shareholders is that Micron has decided to use it as a vehicle for a “soft-announcement” of their upcoming New Memory. This is clearly a bullish signal to investors and a shot across the bow to their competitors. Personally, I found it very intriguing because it was so gratuitous. Micron certainly did not have to say anything about its New Memory project as a part of this acquisition announcement. Given their bitter experience being hostage to Intel’s failure to deliver on a timely basis anything that remotely resembled their original wild-eyed hyping of XP, I have always expected the normally conservative Micron to be even more conservative with their handling of any “new memory” announcement.

So why would the company announce now that they will be “piloting” the new memory in the Lehi facility this time next year? (And why would they need to do the pilot in Lehi anyway having just completed a brand-new pilot fab in Boise?) My take on this is that they did so to set expectations at a very low, and easily beatable, level. “Under promise, over deliver” is the right strategy for Micron in the wake of Intel’s XP misadventures. I believe this is what they are doing and that gives investors reason to hope that the New Memory will be commercialized in FY ’21. Given DeBoer’s positioning of the New Memory, this is potentially a game changer for Micron and, indeed, the entire memory industry.

The other aspect of this announcement that we need to keep in mind is that Micron’s success in bringing another SCM memory to market gives the company the ability to utilize the Lehi plant as efficiently as possible. We need to remember that memory cost is a function of process density, yield, and fab utilization. Having two SCM memories provides Micron with more operational flexibility.

Let’s close. Micron investors, beaten down as they are right now by a totally irrational sell-off, should take heart in this acquisition. As we have discussed ad nauseum in previous articles, a computing revolution is underway as the industry morphs into a memory-centric computing model. New memory is required for this revolution, and Micron’s announcement of their intent to buy out Intel’s interest in IMFT positions the company to be at the strategic heart of this impending new era in computing powered by new memory. There is much we still do not know about this acquisition and how Micron intends to monetize it, but the strategic foundation is clearly being laid with this move. I expect Micron to answer many of the questions we have illuminated over the course of the next six months, and as they do, I’ll update the company model to better reflect its new direction. Stay tuned.

“Right now, the 3D XPoint technology that we’re focused on is second generation technology and that’s now moved over into manufacturing.” - Scott DeBoer, EVP Technology, Micron, 2018 Analyst’s Briefing – SA Transcripts

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.